Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its IPO in 2019 at over $20.00 per share and then hit a peak at $36.07 in June 2021. This gene-therapy biotech closed on February 24, 2023, at $1.17 per share. That left it with a market capitalization of about $64 million, even though its last reported cash balance was $214 million. Meanwhile it has started reporting encouraging Phase 1 results from its most advanced therapy. The current price seems like a good one for investors who are willing to take a long-term (3 to 5 year) view and wait for more clinical results.

Q3 2022 Passage Bio Financial Results

Passage Bio will report Q4 2022 results on March 6, 2023. Q3 2022 Passage Bio results showed no revenue, operating expenses of $28 million, a net loss of $27 million, and an EPS loss of $0.49. More important, given it is a clinical development stage company, it ended the quarter with a cash and equivalents balance of $214 million. The quarterly cash burn rate usually goes up as trial sizes get larger, but for now there appears to be about 8 quarters of cash left, which should keep Passage going until the end of 2024. The Q3 press release indicates a slower cash burn, saying "Cash runway extended into 1H 2025." Whether it is easy to raise cash at that point will depend on how investors view the data released from clinical trials in the interim.

The Passage Bio Platform

Passage Bio uses adeno-associated viruses that have a functional human gene inserted into them. When administered to a human subject, a functional copy of the gene is inserted into cells. Regulatory elements needed to express the gene are also delivered. That in turn allows the cells to produce the target protein. The focus is on neurodegenerative diseases. The viruses used to deliver the genes are well-studied and not known to cause any disease in humans.

PBGM01 for GM1 Gangliosidosis

GM1 gangliosidosis results from rare mutations in the GLB1 (galactosidase beta 1) gene. It leads to rapid neurological decline, usually in infants, ending in death. PBGM01 uses a virus to deliver a gene sequence that results in increased β-gal enzyme activity. It is administered by a single injection into the cerebrospinal fluid. Interim PBGM01 data from the Phase 1 trial was released on February 24, 2023. Cohorts 1, 2, and 3 included 6 patients total. All the patients showed stabilization in disease severity measured by MRIs of structural brain damage. They also showed positive biomarker responses. The safety profile was good. Because most people born with GM1 die by the age of 3, there is not a large backlog of patients at any one time. With a prevalence of only 1 in about 100,000 births each year, the number of annual cases in the United States is small.

PBFT02 for Frontotemporal Dementia

FTD, or frontotemporal dementia, is one of the more common causes of early onset dementia. It is often initially misdiagnosed. Usually first presenting between the ages of 40 and 65, it results in death an average of 8 years after the onset of cognitive deterioration. There are a variety of genes associated with the disorder. In up to 10% of patients, the cause is mutations of the granulin or GRN gene. PBFT02 uses a virus to introduce a healthy GRN gene into the cerebral spinal fluid. A Phase 1 PBFT trial was initiated in August 22, but no data has been reported yet. If it passes its trials and received FDA approval, the pool of potential patients is estimated at between 3,000 and 6,000 in the U.S.

Rest of Pipeline

The rest of the Passage Bio pipeline is either preclinical or on hold while looking for potential partners. Diseases addressed include ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Huntington’s, temporal lobe epilepsy, Krabbe disease, and metachromatic leukodystrophy.

Analysis

Genetic cures for diseases are a hot topic, but at the moment Passage Bio is not a hot stock. Partly this may be because of the excitement about an alternative gene-altering mechanism, CRISPR. Other modalities for fixing diseases caused by mutant genes include RNAi and mRNA. Still, using adenoviruses to deliver payloads to cells is well-understood and can work. Instead of replacing the errant gene within the human chromosome, a healthy gene supplements what is already in the cell. Since we are starting to see early, promising results from the leading Phase 1 trial, I think the there is some hope for eventual FDA approvals. As all biotech investors should know, there are many points of failure along the way, and even a good complete Phase 1 trial does not guarantee success in the larger Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. An approved therapy can also fail in the marketplace.

Despite these caveats I think the price is right for buying. The usual strategy is to buy several to many of these undervalued, risky, clinical stage biotech companies so that failure at some companies is offset by rich rewards from those companies that eventually become commercial successes. The timeline is usually long when a company has just begun Phase 1 trials. If trial data is positive, and the therapy and company derisked, the price of the stock tends to go up, sometimes dramatically. I see PBGM01 as mainly a proof-of-concept drug that would not be a big money maker. There just are not enough potential patients. But if PBFT02 is successful, given the high pricing for gene therapies and the number of potential patients, the rewards could be significant. Also given the cash runway, I think Passage Bio is well worth the risk at the present price, if the level of risk is acceptable in a particular portfolio.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.