Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Note and warning on leveraged ETFs:

If you’re not already very familiar with leveraged ETFs, these products may not be appropriate for you. Before deciding to approach them further, you should spend time understanding them on a deeper level, including their significant inherent risks. These products have heightened volatility, time decay, and slippage over time that leads them to be extremely risky to hold for extended periods. They are generally only suitable for experienced and advanced traders with shorter time-horizons and must be monitored closely.

In addition, FINRA and the SEC have even very recently published writings on leveraged ETFs. Investors should read FINRA's piece here and the SEC's piece here before proceeding. Finally, Direxion, the Company running TMF, has its own warnings and disclaimers about this ETF at the bottom of this link. Direxion has additionally published a FAQ about leveraged ETFs here. Please read these before proceeding as well.

Introduction

I fell into the market sentiment trap back in late Q4, and thought a harder landing was incoming sooner rather than later. In mid-December, I added a small position in NYSEARCA:TMF, the Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares to gain some upside exposure on a down-move in rates – and simultaneously add an additional hedging/left tail position to better balance my portfolio.

Unfortunately, the market taught me a lesson and I ended up taking a ~15%+ loss on this position. While I believe TMF will likely produce a nice run at some point this year, and act as a hedge/inversely with equities, for my portfolio it has too much near-term downside and volatility. I view the security as Sell/Stay Out for the next several weeks.

When rates appear to be topping, perhaps Summer/Fall, I will likely revisit for a long.

TMF is Great For A Downmove in Rates, Also Adds Hedging/Left-Tail Exposure

TMF can be a great trading instrument for any sustained down-move in long-term interest rates. The product returns the 3X daily movement of the U.S. 20-Yr Treasury Bond Index, and had some great yearly performances from 2010-2020 including +109% (total return) in 2011, +97% in 2014, +35% in 2019 and +39% in 2020.

One great thing about long-bond exposure like TMF is that long bonds are sometimes uncorrelated with equities and can provide performance when stocks do not. In 2011, for example, SPY had a ~2% total return while TMF produced +109%. In 2014 when TMF rose +97%, the market only rose +12%. And in 2020, TMF gained +39% while SPY rose +17.5%.

Author's Work

But Too Much Downside & Vol to Hold for Near-Term, Bond Yields Staying Higher

However, as you can also see in the chart above, TMF can experience significant volatility and does terribly during times of inflation and rising bond yields. The last two years have inflicted massive, gut-wrenching losses on TMF, down -20% in 2021 and a further -73% in 2022, or almost -80% in two years. These are good recent examples of these products’ heightened risk and volatility.

Over the last few weeks, after a hot PPI on Feb. 16th, continued resilience in the CRB, and more strong EM (Chinese, Indian, etc.) data, inflation has appeared stickier than previously thought. As a result, bonds and TMF have again sold off – with TMF down nearly 25% from its bounce high in early December.

Author's Work

While selling low is statistically the worst thing you can do for your portfolio, I’m willing to take that risk with TMF and recently sold my position. In addition to the risk of continued hot macro and inflation data, the technical picture for bonds and yields seems to confirm this theory.

TLT / Long-Bond Technical Picture – Several Risks

Quick note: I use TA to confirm my fundamental analysis. It’s imperfect but I believe is helpful in forecasting future movements and potential entry/exit points. Since this article has a shorter time-frame than many of my other articles, I am using the 3-day timeframe.

To me, the US Long Bond technical picture looks a bit unsteady.

Author's Work

In the top panel, price is now “sliding down” the volume profile on the right-side of the chart. Also in the top panel, volume has been decreasing as price has consolidated – new buyers are not stepping in. In the second panel, money flow has a negative divergence. More money came out of TLT in the last few weeks than in late December. In the bottom panel, the momentum indicators appear to be rolling over; the stochastic has put in a lower high and the Total Strength Index is crossing down its signal.

My takeaway is there does not appear to be significant strength from bulls for a positive-trending bond market, which TMF needs to work.

Compounded by Decay / Beta Slippage

This is another reason I’m willing to sell for a loss here - I've mentioned it, but leveraged ETFs have inherent decay and beta slippage, meaning if the ETF's underlying is not in an uptrend, risk is high and the product can lose more than the underlying suggests. In other words, even a sideways market in the underlying can cause a leveraged fund like TMF to take losses over time.

I found two great older Seeking Alpha articles about this, one from J Cooper and another from Dane Van Domelen. Check them out if you'd like. J Cooper includes this great summary picture on beta slippage below.

J Cooper Seeking Alpha Article

This shows that in a truly oscillating market, moving up and down the same percent every day (orange), even a leveraged long ETF (gray) will experience significant losses over time. So, while it seems macro data can remain hot and yields may not have topped, TMF does not seem like it will experience a sustained uptrend. I am avoiding potential slippage and saving money and stress by selling.

Path Ahead Volatile, Will Likely Return in Summer/Fall

US-30Y Technical Picture

Below is an estimate for where US 30-year yields might head over the next few months.

Author's Work

There's no volume here to evaluate money flow, but the stochastic momentum put in a higher low and the TSI is above neutral and moving upward. If we are to enter a recessionary environment, yields could easily retest or break through the October top with a negative momentum divergence before truly topping/falling.

Given this potential and the inherent slippage, I think TMF's path for the next several weeks could be rough. Here’s one way I can see TMF playing out until the summer before a potential bounce.

Author's Work

As you can see, this path would have TMF fall a further -25% with significant volatility to boot. I have included a faint green potential upmove once yields top but that does not start until May.

Summary - I'm Out

I'm keeping things simple. While I think TMF ETF may be a good long at some point this year, I’m not willing to hold it and suffer through this potential drawdown in both my portfolio and my mental energy before a bounce. I’m out, view the security as Sell/Stay Out, and will return with a fresh look in a couple months.

Thank you very much for reading. As always, consider what's best for your risk tolerance, time horizon, and overall portfolio before making any financial decisions. Best of luck. Do leave your thoughts or questions below if you care to, I am sometimes active in comments.