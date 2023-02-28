Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 10:48 PM ETSolid Power, Inc. (SLDP), SLDPW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Almquist - IR

Dave Jansen - CEO

Kevin Paprzycki - CFO

Conference Call Participants

P.J. Juvekar - Citi

Brian Dobson - Chardan Capital Markets

David Johnson - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Solid Power, Inc. Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will turn the conference over to your host, Jennifer Almquist, Investor Relations for Solid Power, Inc. Thank you. You may begin.

Jennifer Almquist

Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. Joining me on the call today are Solid Power's Interim Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman, Dave Jansen; and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Paprzycki. A copy of today's press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Solid Power's website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that parts of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements as defined by U.S. securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Solid Power disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in today's forward-looking statements, please see Solid Power's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on the Company's website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

With that, let me turn it over to Dave Jansen.

Dave Jansen

Thank you, Jen. Good afternoon, everyone. I appreciate you joining the call today. I am excited to speak with

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.