Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 10:52 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Colin Canfield - Head of Investor Relations

Peter Beck - Founder & Chief Executive Officer

Adam Spice - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kristy Liwag - Morgan Stanley

Erik Rasmussen - Stifel

Scott Deuschle - Credit Suisse

Suji Desilva - ROTH MKM

Eric Yan - Wells Fargo

Andre Madrid - Bank of America

Edison Yu - Deutsche Bank

Austin Moeller - Canaccord

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Rocket Lab Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Update and Conference Call. My name is Daniel, and I will be the moderator for today's call. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call, with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to hand the conference over to our host, Colin Canfield and Head of Investor Relations. Colin, please proceed.

Colin Canfield

Hello, everyone. We're glad to have you join us for today's conference call to discuss Rocket Labs Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Before we begin the call, I'd like to remind you that our remarks may contain forward-looking statements that relate to the future performance of the company, and these statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor protection from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and factors that could influence our results are highlighted in today's press release and others are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based upon information available to the company, as of the date hereof and are subject to change for future developments. Except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.