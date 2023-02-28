Accel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 10:53 PM ETAccel Entertainment, Inc. (ACEL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Derek Harmer - General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer & Secretary

Andrew Rubenstein - Chief Executive Officer

Mathew Ellis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Omer Sander - JPMorgan

Steve Pizzella - Deutsche Bank

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending Accel Entertainment's Q4 and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Matt, and I'll be your moderator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to pass the conference over to our host, Derek Harmer. Derek, please go ahead.

Derek Harmer

Welcome to Accel Entertainment's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. Participating on the call today are Andy Rubenstein, Accel's Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Ellis, Accel's Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to our website for the press release and supplemental information that will be discussed on this call. Today's call is being recorded and will be available on our website under Events & Presentations within the Investor Relations section of our website.

Some of the comments in today's call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those relating to COVID-19 and its various strains. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements unless required by law. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, Investors should review the forward-looking statements section of the earnings press release available on our website as well as other risk factor disclosures in our filings with the SEC.

During the call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures as well as other

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.