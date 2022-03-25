SPY: This Bearish Strategy Has Been Working (Technical Analysis)

Feb. 28, 2023 11:58 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)SP500, XLC, XLK, XLY
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.59K Followers

Summary

  • SPY has been "stuck" in the range.
  • The range breakdown is more likely, as the bear market continues.
  • Tactically, selling uncovered calls as a bearish strategy has been working in this environment.

Market Reacts To Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision

Joshua Lott

The Initial SPY Sell Rating

I issued my first public sell rating on SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) on March 25th, 2022, with the S&P 500 (SP500) near the 4600 level. At the

S&P500

Barchart

Yield curve spread

FRED

SPY sectors

SelectSecotorSPDR

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.59K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.