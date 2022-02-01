Ladanifer

A few months ago, I wrote an initiation article on Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO), arguing for caution as ARKO's shares were trading at a significant premium to its peers. Since my article was published, Arko's shares have declined by over 20%, even as the rest of the markets have staged a significant rebound, validating my cautious stance (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Arko has fallen 20%+ despite market rebound (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

After suffering from a 20% decline, what do I think about Arko's shares now?

Brief Company Overview

For those not familiar, Arko Corp. is the sixth-largest operator of convenience stores in the U.S. serving over 3,000 locations, including 1,400+ company operated stores. Arko primarily operates through its own retail chains (20+ banners) and through selling fuel wholesale to third party dealers and agents (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Arko overview (ARKO investor presentation)

Arko is a serial consolidator in the fragmented convenience store industry, having completed 22 acquisitions since 2013 with 2 pending. Readers who want more details on the company's history and operations may want to take a look at my initiation article.

H2/2022 Results Disappoint

Since my initiation article, Arko reported Q3 and Q4/2022 results, both of which missed Wall street analyst estimates. In Q3, Arko saw revenues and EPS of $2.45 billion (+20% YoY) and $0.17 (-32% YoY) vs. consensus of $2.63 billion and $0.32. In Q4, Arko recorded revenues of $2.18 billion (+10% YoY) and EPS of $0.09 vs. consensus of $2.21 billion in revenues and $0.10 in EPS (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Arko Q4/2022 financial summary (ARKO Q4/2022 press release)

Importantly, Arko's retail fuel volumes disappointed, with a 9.7% YoY decline in Q3 and a 8.3% YoY decline in Q4, even as wholesale gasoline prices have fallen significantly from Q2 levels, suggesting the company may have a demand problem (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Arko retail fuel volumes disappointed (ARKO Q4/2022 press release)

Arko's wholesale segment showed a similar collapse in demand, as fuel gallons sold between fuel supply locations and consignment locations fell 10.7% YoY in Q3 and 7.3% in Q4 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - Arko wholesale volumes declined YoY (ARKO Q4/2022 press release)

Arko's fuel volume results are surprising, as industry leader, Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY), reported flat YoY fuel volumes in its fiscal Q2 that ended October 31, 2022 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - CASY reported flat fuel volumes in a similar time frame (CASY Q2/F23 earnings press release)

Consolidations Continue Apace, Is Arko Overpaying?

Despite poor operating results, Arko continued to push ahead with its acquisition strategy, announcing and closing on multiple acquisitions in the past few months. On September 12, 2022, announced the acquisition of 150 company operated locations and fuel supply agreements for 200 dealer locations from Transit Energy Group for $375 million.

On October 24, 2022, Arko announced the acquisition of Pride Convenience Holdings LLC (an operator of 31 convenience stores) for $230 million.

Finally, on December 7, 2022, Arko announced the acquisition of WTG Fuels Holdings, LLC, the owner of 24 Uncle's Convenience Stores in Texas and the GASCARD fleet fueling operations for $140 million.

Looking at the 3 latest announced transactions, Arko appears to be paying top dollar for acquisitions, with the three latest deals done at 13.2x to 18.9x EV-to-annualized EBITDA, far above Arko's trading multiple (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - ARKO appears to be overpaying for acquisitions (Author created from ARKO press releases)

Valuation Continues To Be Rich

Speaking of Arko's valuation, despite the recent 20%+ stock decline, Arko's valuation actually got more 'expensive', as the stock is now trading at 14.6x FWD GAAP P/E vs. 13.0x in my prior article due to the recent poor operating performance (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Arko continues to be richly valued against peers (Seeking Alpha)

On EV/EBITDA, Arko trades at 10.2x FWD EV/EBITDA, still among the highest in the group but below what the company is paying for acquisitions mentioned above.

Does TravelCenters Takeover Imply A Higher Valuation For Arko?

On February 16, 2023, TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) announced that it is being acquired by BP p.l.c. (BP) for $86 per share. With an enterprise value of $2.5 billion pre-deal, this is one of the largest transactions in the industry and will no doubt be used as a valuation yardstick by Arko and its peers. Does this transaction imply Arko should be valued with a potential 'takeout' premium?

At $86 / share, BP is valuing TA's equity at $1.28 billion, or an enterprise value of $3.07 billion. TravelCenters generated $316 million in trailing EBITDA, so the BP/TA transaction values TravelCenters at 9.7x Trailing EV/EBITDA.

Unfortunately, Arko is currently trading at 10.9x trailing EV/EBITDA. So even if we use the BP/TA transaction as a comparable, Arko still looks overvalued.

Risk To My Cautious Stance

Of course, one can never fully discount the folly of business leaders who want to pursue 'growth' by acquisition. Arko is not the only consolidator in the convenience store / gas station space. Within Canada alone, we have Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD:CA) and Parkland Corporation (PKI:CA) both pursuing a similar roll-up strategy as Arko and may be tempted to overpay for the company.

Conclusion

Despite ARKO stock falling by 20% since my article a few months ago, Arko's valuation actually got more 'expensive' as its operating results in H2/F2022. Worryingly, Arko appears to be paying far above industry multiples to consummate acquisitions for growth's sake. Even using the recent BP/TA transaction as a comparable, Arko still looks expensive.