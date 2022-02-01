Arko: Despite 20% Decline, Stock Is Still Expensive

Summary

  • Arko is a leading consolidator in the convenience store space.
  • Arko reported disappointing Q3 and Q4 earnings, with fuel volumes underperforming industry trends.
  • Despite operational troubles, Arko continues to consummate transactions at industry-leading multiples, leading to fears of the company overpaying for growth.
  • Even after a 20% decline in the shares, Arko is still 'expensive' relative to peers.

Young man refueling his vehicle while looking worried at the high gas prices.

Ladanifer

A few months ago, I wrote an initiation article on Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO), arguing for caution as ARKO's shares were trading at a significant premium to its peers. Since my article was published, Arko's shares have declined by

Arko has fallen 20%+ despite market rebound

Figure 1 - Arko has fallen 20%+ despite market rebound (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

Arko overview

Figure 2 - Arko overview (ARKO investor presentation)

Arko Q4/2022 financial summary

Figure 3 - Arko Q4/2022 financial summary (ARKO Q4/2022 press release)

Arko retail fuel volumes disappointed

Figure 4 - Arko retail fuel volumes disappointed (ARKO Q4/2022 press release)

Arko wholesale volumes declined

Figure 5 - Arko wholesale volumes declined YoY (ARKO Q4/2022 press release)

CASY reported flat fuel volumes in a similar time frame

Figure 6 - CASY reported flat fuel volumes in a similar time frame (CASY Q2/F23 earnings press release)

ARKO appears to be overpaying for transactions

Figure 7 - ARKO appears to be overpaying for acquisitions (Author created from ARKO press releases)

Arko continues to be richly valued against peers

Figure 8 - Arko continues to be richly valued against peers (Seeking Alpha)

