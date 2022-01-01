FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis update

I think Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) stock will be range bound in the near future due to a below-consensus guide, despite beating consensus estimates in the fourth quarter. Inflation's effect on transaction margins and lengthened implementation timelines led to the need for the guide. Despite management's optimism, I believe bears are skeptical of the company's long-term goal if bookings continue at their current pace. To put things into perspective, PAY had bookings of over $100 million in 2022, but it expects revenues of around $600 million in 2023, so PAY needs to dramatically accelerate its rate of new bookings this year to reach historical growth rate post FY23 and beyond. As such, I believe share price is going to be range bound or underperform until investors see evidence of a re-acceleration in revenue growth. In addition, the valuation argument is weakened by the high levels of capitalized software, which leads to a weak cash flow conversion.

Moreover, inflation is still a problem for PAY, and it is expected to have a negative impact of 500 to 800 basis points on contribution profit and adjusted EBITDA in FY23, especially in the utility sector where inflation reached over 20% in 2H22. Reduced same-store sales and pushed-back implementation deadlines both also act as a drag on profits. That said, the continued investment in the business is reflected in PAY's highest adj. EBITDA margin of 19% since the IPO. These investments can be seen in PAY new products. For instance, PAY has just announced the launch of a SMB business product for the AP side, which will boost long-term TAM and mitigate some of the inflation risk. It's important to note that, unlike Biller Direct, interchange actually generates money for this service.

Overall, I do believe that guidance is achievable and revenue should accelerate, albeit at the mercy of how the macro ends up. Furthermore, new business and well-executed price adjustments give me reason for cautious optimism about the future. That's why I'm still pushing for a long position in PAY.

Earnings update

PAY's gross revenue for 4Q22 was $132 million, which is $6 million more than was expected. The $54 million profit from contributions was in line with consensus. PAY $45 million in gross profit had a margin of 83%, which was about 10% higher than expected. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.2 million, with a 19% margin, compared to $8.3 million.

Product update

Management's continued investment in the company (in terms of both products and people) is encouraging because it indicates they have not lost sight of the company's long-term strategic objective. Since its IPO, PAY has been actively expanding its customer base and TAM, most recently with the announcement of a new SMB virtual card product that will introduce PAY to the world of accounts payable automation and aim at the sizable SMB distribution channel within IPN. Here, interchange is a source of income, offsetting some of PAY's exposure to inflation, in contrast to Biller Direct, where it is a cost. While the product has been released, the management does not anticipate a significant revenue contribution until 2023. In the long run, however, I anticipate this to be a significant contributor.

Guidance

Management has provided guidance for 1Q23 and FY23. For 1Q23 revenue is expected to be between $136 million and $140 million, with a contribution profit of $51 million and $53 million. During the same time frame, they anticipate an adjusted EBITDA of $7 million to $8 million. Management has stated that tough year-over-year comparisons and delayed implementations will result in slower revenue growth, contribution profit growth, and EBITDA margin in 1Q23. Also, no major billers are anticipated to go live in 1Q23. After the first quarter, however, revenue growth is forecasted to accelerate, although inflationary pressures may dampen the expansion of contribution profits. Overall, management expects $575 million to $600 million in revenue, $224 million to $237 million in contribution profit, and $32 million to $38 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while PAY beat consensus estimates in the fourth quarter, the below-consensus guide and inflation's impact on transaction margins and implementation timelines will likely result in range-bound stock performance in the near future. However, the continued investment in the business and new product launches, such as the SMB virtual card product, give reason for cautious optimism about the future. Despite inflationary pressures and delayed implementations, management has provided achievable guidance for FY23, and I remain cautiously optimistic about a long position in PAY.