Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 11:12 PM ETArcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric McIntyre - Head of Investor Relations

Frank Watanabe - President & Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Burnett - Chief Medical Officer

Ken Lock - Chief Commercial Officer

Scott Burrows - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Seamus Fernandez - Guggenheim

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen

Greg Fraser - Truist

Louise Chen - Cantor

Rohit Bhasin - Needham & Company

Uy Ear - Mizuho Group

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Eric McIntyre, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Eric McIntyre

Thank you, Olivia. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining Arcutis' fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Slides are available on the Investors section of our website.

On today's call, we have Frank Watanabe, President and CEO; Scott Burrows, Chief Financial Officer; Ken Lock, Chief Commercial Officer; and Patrick Burnett, Chief Medical Officer.

During this call, I'd remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to review their information disclosed in our latest SEC filings.

With that, I'll hand the call to Frank.

Frank Watanabe

Thanks, Eric. So I'm on Slide 5 in the deck, which is on our website, if you folks haven't downloaded yet. So 2022 was really a year of exceptional execution for Arcutis, and it really set us up for great

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.