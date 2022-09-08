Philip Morris: Strong Dollar Clouds Smokefree Vision

Summary

  • Philip Morris International is now close to deriving one-third of its revenues from smokefree products.
  • The company's financial results do not yet fully reflect this progress, mostly because of the strong US dollar.
  • Strategic steps taken during 2022 help its ambition of becoming majority smokefree by 2025.
  • The US commercialization of IQOS through Swedish Match will help decrease its exposure to dollar exchange rates.

elektronisch roken apparaat dark background niemand

Gorlov/iStock via Getty Images

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) recently closed the books on a fiscal year 2022 that at first sight may be perceived as ordinary, but that at second glance delivered substantial progress towards delivering on the company's strategic

Philip Morris International: quarterly revenues by combustibles and heated tobacco segment (now renamed smokefree product)

PMI's combustible and heated tobacco quarterly revenues (in 000s) - read against the left axis. The yellow line portrays heated tobacco revenues as a % of total revenues (read against right axis) (Author)

Philip Morris International: component parts of annual change in net revenues and percentage change overall

The constituent parts of PMI's annual changes in net revenues in MLNs (non-cumulative). The orange line portrays the percentage change in net revenues (right axis) (Author)

Heated tobacco unit volume by manufacturer in billions of sticks

Philip Morris is far ahead of the competition in heated tobacco: unit volume by manufacturer in bn sticks comprising Philip Morris Intl., British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco (portraying both total volume and domestic volume for the latter company) (Author)

Overview of Philip Morris International's heated tobacco product portfolio

Philip Morris Intl. has developed a multi-tiered heated tobacco portfolio to appeal to as a broad range of consumers as possible (Philip Morris Intl.)

IQOS market shares as a percentage of the total cigarette market (heated and combustible)

PMI's flagship product IQOS has gained significant cigarette market share (heated and combustible) in a range of different countries (Author)

This article was written by

