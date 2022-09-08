Gorlov/iStock via Getty Images

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) recently closed the books on a fiscal year 2022 that at first sight may be perceived as ordinary, but that at second glance delivered substantial progress towards delivering on the company's strategic vision. Several years ago, Philip Morris announced its intention to become a majority smoke-free business by 2025, meaning it expects to deliver more than half of its net revenues from non-combustible products in that year.

While that goal seemed very ambitious at the time, the company now seems well on its way to deliver on its target. As can be seen below, PMI's heated tobacco products account for an increasing part of its quarterly revenues, a contribution which accelerated further during Q4 of 2022 (as evidenced by the yellow line). On the other hand, the graph also clearly shows that revenues as a whole have almost flatlined in recent years, for reasons I will explain further below.

PMI's combustible and heated tobacco quarterly revenues (in 000s) - read against the left axis. The yellow line portrays heated tobacco revenues as a % of total revenues (read against right axis) (Author)

The Strong Dollar

Given that Philip Morris International, prior to the recent acquisition of Swedish Match, had no significant US-based earnings, the company has been quite vulnerable to foreign exchange movements. Unfortunately for the company, the US dollar has been quite strong against most other currencies over the past decade or so, although interspersed with an occasional down year. Since the company has its legal base in the United States, has its primary stock listing in New York, reports its financial operations in dollars and pays its dividends in dollars, a position in the company's shares effectively works out as a short position in the US dollar.

This works as follows; PMI's overseas subsidiaries generate sales in Euro, or Japanese Yen, or Indonesian Rupiah et cetera. Therefore when those currencies appreciate in value against the US dollar, PMI's revenues and earnings benefit from that currency effect on top of their operating performance. Of course this mechanism works in the opposite direction as well; when international currencies as a group depreciate against the US dollar, PMI's revenues and earnings suffer from a negative exchange effect. Because the company has mostly faced currency headwinds over the past decade or so, the company's operational improvements related to the increasing importance of its smoke-free business have been clouded by the strength of the US dollar.

In the graph below I have detailed the components of PMI's annual change in net revenues, using data reported by the company itself. You may notice that the foreign exchange impacts, represented by the yellow bars, have been quite severe in a significant number of years, including during 2022, when the negative exchange effect approximated -$2.7 billion. The cumulative effect of these currency headwinds has been quite significant since PMI's separation from Altria (MO) in 2008. So significant that, calculated in dollars, they have canceled out a significant part of the underlying growth in the company's business, which has been due to a significant degree to its smokefree operations. The lack of dollar-based earnings was one of the reasons why I advocated for a re-merger of Philip Morris and Altria several years ago.

The constituent parts of PMI's annual changes in net revenues in MLNs (non-cumulative). The orange line portrays the percentage change in net revenues (right axis) (Author)

With the size of PMI's smokefree business increasing, both in nominal terms and as a percentage of its overall revenues, the dollar effect should become less pronounced going forward. This is due to the fact that the smokefree business has more favorable growth prospects than the combustibles business, meaning its organic rate of growth is less likely to be canceled out by currency effects. As its overall weight in PMI's financial results increases in the coming years, which I fully expect, the company's growth profile should therefore be less impacted by how the dollar fares against other currencies. You can see the increasing impact from the smokefree business in the graph above by looking at the more favorable volume/mix effect in 2021 and 2022 (the negative impact in 2020 was due to the covid pandemic).

Philip Morris is far ahead of the competition in heated tobacco: unit volume by manufacturer in bn sticks comprising Philip Morris Intl., British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco (portraying both total volume and domestic volume for the latter company) (Author)

Smokefree Vision Takes Shape - Step I

In 2022 PMI took several important steps that positioned it to deliver on its vision of a smoke-free future. The first major step was the broadening of its heated tobacco product line-up, including the roll-out of its newest generation of IQOS heating devices, IQOS Iluma, which is based on induction heating. Prior generations of IQOS devices operated with a blade, which required regular cleaning to remove tobacco residue from the device. IQOS Iluma requires no blade to heat the tobacco stick, which reduces the need for regular cleaning, and is therefore a major improvement in terms of user convenience.

Iluma was launched in Japan in Q3 of 2021, and was rolled out in a significant number of other markets during 2022. PMI has employed a regular product update and launch schedule for its heated tobacco devices, in a way similar to other consumer electronics devices, which allows the company to upgrade its product features using improved technologies. Newer devices oftentimes require different types of refills, which in the case of IQOS Iluma comprises the premium-positioned TEREA heated tobacco sticks as well as mid-priced SENTIA sticks. Both the original IQOS devices and IQOS ILUMA are positioned towards the higher end of the market spectrum, with offerings in both the mid-priced and premium segments.

Philip Morris Intl. has developed a multi-tiered heated tobacco portfolio to appeal to as a broad range of consumers as possible (Philip Morris Intl.)

In recent years Philip Morris has worked to address the emerging lower end of the market spectrum as well, no doubt motivated in part by increasing competition from companies like BAT (BTI) and Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY). The first move to introduce a product in the mid- to lower end of the heated tobacco market was achieved through a partnership with South Korea's KT&G, which entailed an agreement for PMI to distribute the Korean company's portfolio of its heat-not-burn devices named lil and the accompanying tobacco sticks.

When this partnership was announced in January of 2020, I was somewhat puzzled at first, but on second thought decided it was a smart decision. KT&G is the leading tobacco company in South Korea and has been notably successful in competing with PMI in its domestic market, even succeeding in gaining market leadership in heated tobacco at the expense of Philip Morris. This makes South Korea one of only a handful of heated tobacco markets where PMI is not the market leader.

The recently extended partnership with KT&G, which does not include the Korean market, makes sense because it has allowed Philip Morris to quickly expand its heated tobacco portfolio, helping it to compete in the lower-priced segments of the market without impairing IQOS' premium positioning.

At the same time, bringing KT&G's heat-not-burn portfolio inside the Philip Morris sales organization prevented competing tobacco companies such as Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) or Altria from improving their positioning in heated tobacco products by seeking a partnership or takeover of KT&G. Partnering with KT&G was therefore, in my opinion, motivated at least in part by preemptive considerations on PMI's part. KT&G for its part also gained strategic benefits from the partnership, as it benefits from access to PMI's far more extensive international distribution network.

Finally, in 2022 PMI also started test-marketing a product called BONDS for the first time in order to address the lower-priced end of the price spectrum. This product fills out PMI's heated tobacco portfolio and will be targeted especially to convert smokers in lower income markets, such as the Philippines, to heated tobacco.

Smokefree Vision Takes Shape - Step II

The second step PMI took to work towards its smokefree vision was to negotiate an end to its heated tobacco partnership with Altria which, due to lack of progress in reaching US consumers, turned into a significant disappointment. I attribute this poor outcome to Altria's misaligned incentives with regards to the partnership, whereby it had to cannibalize its wildly profitable US cigarette business, but also to a marketing interruption that followed from a patent dispute with Reynolds American. With the negotiated end of the partnership the US rights to IQOS will revert back to PMI in 2024, which will likely lead to IQOS being relaunched in the United States somewhere in the next year.

Given that PMI now owns oral tobacco specialist Swedish Match, IQOS will be marketed and distributed through Swedish Match's US sales organization. The patent dispute and the associated ruling by the ITC ban IQOS products from being imported into the US market, which means PMI will have to manufacture both the devices and the tobacco sticks in the United States. Given that there are no marketing restrictions on devices and sticks manufactured in the US, the main impediment to a US launch in 2024 is therefore the establishment of a US supply chain for the heating devices. The tobacco sticks on the other hand are made by Philip Morris Intl. itself, and through its ownership of Swedish Match it should be relatively straightforward to establish a domestic manufacturing facility to supply the US market.

The new marketing plan for IQOS will probably be substantially different from the plan that was employed by Altria, which stuck to an unusually slow roll-out focused on cities like Atlanta and Richmond, where the product only acquired tiny market shares. In international markets, PMI has instead deployed a marketing strategy focused on first-tier cities, such as Tokyo, Moscow, Milan and Berlin, where its product is more likely to attract trendsetting early adopters among the smoking members of the young urban professional class.

PMI's flagship product IQOS has gained significant cigarette market share (heated and combustible) in a range of different countries (Author)

The marketing plan is usually adapted to local preferences; in Asian markets like Japan the company has stressed heated tobacco's reduced impact on bystanders, which is deemed important in collectivist societies where people are more generally inclined to avoid causing offense. In Eastern Europe, on the other hand, the marketing effort has relied more heavily on positioning the IQOS device as a status symbol.

For the US market I expect to see an initial marketing push focused on major cities with IQOS being positioned as being more cool and trendy than regular cigarettes, while at the same time underlining its reduced-risk health profile. The balancing act tobacco companies have to master is to achieve market success without causing controversy, which has become a common trap among vaping product manufacturers. PMI usually does this by focusing the marketing of IQOS on people who already smoke; this way you cannot be accused of turning people into nicotine addicts, sidestepping the problematic issue of youth usage, while allowing you to position your product as a health improvement when compared to cigarettes.

As to the impact the device will have on the US cigarette market, this is difficult to foretell. IQOS will soon celebrate its tenth anniversary but it has been slow to take off in several countries, including early markets like Italy. The peculiar thing is that IQOS quite dramatically accelerated its adoption in that market after the product had languished for several years. What seems to happen regularly is that it takes quite some time for the product to gain visibility, which is related to the restrictions on tobacco advertising in many markets.

Once the product gains a meaningful amount of users, usually concentrated among certain demographics in key cities, the product reaches an inflection point and growth accelerates quite dramatically before tapering off when most of the easy-to-reach consumers have already switched. The lesson is that some smokers, usually urban dwellers in their 20s to 40s used to smoking in social settings, are far more likely to switch than for example older smokers in rural areas.

Smokefree Vision Takes Shape - Step III

The third step taken to build on PMI's strategic vision is the acquisition of Swedish Match. I have called this deal, which closed in the final quarter of 2022, a masterstroke on the part of Philip Morris. The reasons why I believe the acquisition was a sound strategic move are threefold. First, Swedish Match's nicotine pouch brand Zyn has shown significant market strength in the United States since its launch in 2016, and I believe this brand still has a significant runway ahead of it. The product also fits neatly with PMI's smokefree vision.

Second, Swedish Match's nicotine pouch products can be introduced or expanded into other markets through PMI's international distribution system, a clear example of significant potential synergies.

Finally, Swedish Match's existing US sales and distribution network in the United States will serve as a platform for the relaunch of IQOS in the American market in 2024. Given the size of the US cigarette market profit pool, which is estimated at approximately $20 billion per year, the potential prize is more than significant.

Given the relatively high average prices for cigarettes in the US, even a modest share of the market can already deliver substantial profits. This will help Philip Morris to significantly expand its dollar revenue base going forward. Even when fully accounting for Swedish Match's financial contribution as is, this base will still be quite modest at somewhat less than $1 billion in dollar-based revenues, but it will likely expand quickly.

Conclusion

The transformation of Philip Morris International is now well on its way towards achieving the company's goal of becoming a majority smokefree business. I believe the progress made by PMI over the past decade has been highly remarkable, because I cannot think of another large consumer staples company which has transformed its business so dramatically in such a relatively short period of time. Organically growing an entirely new product line to where it comprises almost a third of your entire business is virtually unheard of for a large fast-moving consumer goods company.

Unfortunately for Philip Morris, this progress has been clouded by the strong US dollar, which has dampened its earnings from substantially all of the overseas markets the company operates in. However, going forward, the underlying growth of the smokefree business, and especially the anticipated relaunch of IQOS in the American market in 2024, will help clear those foreign exchange clouds.