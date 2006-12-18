LukaTDB

Let's face it. The destruction in value for bank shareholders during the 2008 crisis has permanently cast a shadow on investing in banks. Even as an investment, they are boring. As an industry, their history is hundreds of years old, and the way they conduct their business hasn't changed much over the years. Although they have added new products and added new twists to existing products, the core business is always the same; Collect deposits, lend money, and generate income from the interest rate spread. So as businesses, they can be straightforward to analyze, and when analyzing I want to make safety as the biggest theme. When analyzing Huntington (NASDAQ:HBAN) I liked it for its small size which gives me a much bigger upside to its growth, dividends that are substantial, safe, and stable, and its financial health which is in great condition. I will be expanding on all of these in my write-up.

Litmus test for Huntington's financials

Let us see how Huntington measures up to our version of the bank's litmus test.

1. First we need to see how well the bank is growing. When we see its asset growth, it's clear that its growth trajectory is something to be marveled at.

Data by YCharts

2. Digging deeper into its asset growth we want to make sure there is quality in its asset growth. From its latest quarter, we see that its non-performing assets have declined for 6 consecutive quarters, Allowance for credit losses is less than 2% of total loans, its allowance for bad loans is sufficient, its assets to equity, and loans to deposit ratio are all at acceptable levels.

Koyfin (Generated from Company financial data) Koyfin (Generated from Company financial data) Koyfin (Generated from Company financial data)

Data by YCharts

3. Importantly, its crucial to measure how its non-performing loans compares to total loans. Here, too, it's a good indication to see that it's close to its lowest levels in the past ten years.

Koyfin (Generated from Company financial data)

4. Looking at their liabilities, out of $165B in total liabilities, deposits make up 90% of it, which goes on to show that customer deposits are the primary source of funding (relatively less risky than outside debt)

Data by YCharts

Diving briefly into their income statement, it's all good news there as well. Their net interest income has been steadily rising along with their non-interest income. Their lid on costs has allowed them to report the highest EPS for 2022 when comparing the last 15 years.

Data by YCharts

Wrapping up, it's safe to say that Huntington has passed our tests for its safety with flying colors. Next, let's see what their dividends look like.

Dividend Performance

Huntington has a good dividend yield of 4% and within the financials sector, it ranks above the sector median of 3% (the highest among its peers). Their dividends have also been consistently growing for the last 12 years. With less than a 50% payout ratio, its dividends are well covered by its earnings.

Data by YCharts

What does the future look like for Huntington?

Huntington is unique in its size. Although it is characterized as a mid-sized regional bank, its total assets are well past an average mid-sized bank. It is not considered a global systemically important bank and therefore manages to sidestep some of the more burdensome regulatory capital requirements (But based on its assets alone it should undergo the required stress tests, albeit less frequently than its bigger counterparts). So in the near future, its advantage comes from the fact that it cannot only avoid the additional regulations that larger institutions must comply with, but also benefit from additional scale.

In terms of interest rates, we may see the rate-tightening cycle come to an end in 2023. Sticky inflation may keep elevated rates for longer, which is typically good for banks. It gets trickier when this is happening in the shadow of a recession which may not fully bring the benefits of increased interest rates to the bank (Increased rates would lead to an increase in net interest income, but failing loans will start counteracting this)

Its biggest market is the Midwest, which can get hit harder during a recession. Its performance during the last recession was on the lower end, which made it report negative net income for two consecutive years. An area of comfort is that it came against the backdrop of a badly timed acquisition and the bank is in a much better position now, as we saw from the litmus tests earlier.

So the future could be a mixed bag. Its assets may not see the same growth as we saw in previous years. If the net interest income is balanced out by increased loan losses and if it can keep a lid on its expenses, it may see a positive operating leverage. Their discipline in managing the rate of cost growth will be critical in the near future.

Acquisition candidate

This is a speculative take for the long haul. Banks in Canada have been faced with a saturated home market and have increasingly started looking south for expansion opportunities. First came news from BMO that it was acquiring Bank of the West for $16.3B, and then came news from TD that it was acquiring First Horizon Bank for $13.4B. RBC decided to just expand locally by acquiring HSBC's assets in Canada for $13.5B. Most of these acquisitions did not face too many regulatory hurdles for their acquisitions plays.

Target Assets Price Paid for acquisition Bank of the West $105B $16.3B First Horizon $89B $13.4B Huntington $183B Current Market Cap - $21.8B Click to enlarge

Now Huntington has almost twice the number of assets, trades at a much higher market cap, and the acquisition may come with more regulatory opposition. Also, most Canadian banks have used up their cash chests and probably not looking for a deal anytime soon. So that opportunity may have dried up for now. But the US banking industry has undergone waves of consolidation through mergers and acquisitions. As we have seen already, Huntington is a high-quality bank, and it could be on anyone's radar at the first sign of ease of regulations.

Performance and Valuation

Over the past five years, Huntington has returned 19% and has therefore severely underperformed the SPY (57%). It has also underperformed the financial ETF XLF (36%).

Data by YCharts

Its low returns are mainly due to its flat share price performance, which has resulted in keeping its valuation unchanged for the last several years.

Data by YCharts

Among its peers, it ranks favorably on its Price to Earnings multiple and Price to Book multiple. Its price in relation to its earnings growth has allowed it to have a low PEG ratio and when compared to its peers, it looks like we have a bargain on our hands.

Bank P/E PEG P/B Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) 10.5 0.17 1.4 First Republic Bank (FRC) 14.6 1.97 1.6 Regions Financial Corporation (RF) 10.2 0.13 1.5 Citizens Financial Group (CFG) 10.2 - 0.9 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 10.8 0.34 1.6 M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) 13.5 0.8 1.1 Click to enlarge

Final thoughts

I rate Huntington Bancshares as a buy. Its strength, dividends, and valuation are all attractive for a mid-sized bank and would make a great addition to a portfolio.