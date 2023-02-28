Cerus Corp (CERS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 28, 2023 11:51 PM ETCerus Corporation (CERS)1 Comment
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Cerus Corp (NASDAQ:CERS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joel Trujillo - Senior Director, IR

William Greenman - President, CEO & Director

Vivek Jayaraman - COO

Kevin Green - VP, Finance & CFO

Carol Moore - SVP, Regulatory Affairs, Quality & Clinical

Conference Call Participants

Mathew Blackman - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company

Jacob Johnson - Stephens Inc.

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Joshua Jennings - Cowen and Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cerus Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Joel Trujillo, Cerus' Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Joel Trujillo

Thank you, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at ir.cerus.com. With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Laurence Corash, Cerus' Chief Scientific Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus' Chief Operating Officer; and Carol Moore, Cerus' Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.

Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, describing the company's recent business highlights. You can access a copy of this announcement on the company's website at www.cerus.com. I'd like to remind you that some of the statements we will make on this call relate to future events and performance rather than historical facts and are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to our future financial and operating results, including our

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.