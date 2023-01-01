guvendemir

Investment Thesis

ChampionX Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CHX) Q4 results are out, and the company showcased solid financials. Strong performance in both top line and bottom line, with an achieved exit rate of adjusted EBITDA margins of 18%. The future estimates given by the management look achievable given recent performance. I ask the same question I ask about all energy sector companies: is the growth due to the company’s performance, or is it due to the increase in demand for oil and gas? Turns out, it is a mixture of both. The energy sector in the United States has been performing well lately due to the increase in demand and various other geo-political and macroeconomic factors involved. On the flip side, ChampionX’s recent performance shows that the year-on-year revenue growth in 2022 is lower compared to its sector median. However, the firm has a higher growth in profits and EBITDA. This reflects the firm’s operating efficiency and lean business model.

What the company does

ChampionX Corporation operates in the energy equipment & services industry. Its revenue model is based on the sale of a wide range of chemical products. The four main business segments include Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies. Additionally, the company generates revenue through long-term service contracts with its customers where it provides technical support, monitoring, and optimization services to increase efficiency and reduce costs. Its major customers include companies from upstream, midstream, & downstream energy sectors, for whom it provides a comprehensive product & related services catalog. The firm now has over 1400 patents and operates in over 60+ countries.

Strengths

Founded as a manufacturer of sucker rods, ChampionX has been in business since the petroleum industry’s infancy. Although a lot has changed since then, the firm’s aim to innovate through research and development has not faded. It would not be hyperbole to say the firm has stood the test of time. It has been reinventing itself, venturing into new business segments, providing its customers with a wide variety of specific solutions, and not shunning away from sustainability while doing it all.

Although the firm’s revenue is solid, the growth is minimal year-on-year and the firm’s forward-looking statements reflected in Q2 hint that it would be the same for the next quarter even.

Data by YCharts

However, the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation & Amortization) and ROE (Return on Equity) forward growth are where the firm excels compared to its peers. The senior management’s forward-looking statements show the firm’s focus on achieving its targets.

EV/EBITDA peer comparison (Seeking Alpha)

A current ratio of 1.74 (current assets to current liabilities) and a cash ratio of 0.99 (cash & equivalents to current liabilities) show that CHX has enough cash & equivalents to meet its short-term liquidity needs. With a leverage ratio of around 40, the firm looks safer with very little solvency risk.

Weaknesses

The major threat the oil & gas sector faces is environmental concerns. ChampionX has been handling the issue well. The firm has a goal and strategy to reduce its carbon footprint by investing in relevant technology. The acquisitions of Tomson Technologies LLC and Group 2 Technologies LLC (leaders in nanotech platforms) help ChampionX’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. The use of polymer gel technology to reduce CO2 emissions has been the proof. According to their sustainability report, the firm has reduced CO2 emissions equivalent to the emissions from 100 cars. I liked this new technology because oil production has increased by around 300% with a simultaneous decrease in CO2 emissions. I see it as a win-win situation. The firm’s commitment to sustainability and investments in new-age technology is something that I would like to see more of.

However, the emissions from such plants are not the sole reason for environmental concerns. It is also the underlying commodity, oil & gas generated by the industry. I would not strike off the persistent threat of renewable energy sources and decreased demand for oil & gas from my list.

Looking Forward

According to its latest Q4 report, the revenue estimates for the year 2023 are projected to be the same as in 2022. However, what caught my attention is the 35% year-on-year growth of the company’s EBITDA. The firm achieved its exit rate target for 2022 of 18% adjusted EBITDA margin, and the senior management is aiming for an exit rate of 20% EBITDA by the end of 2023. With almost no growth in the revenue projections and a 20% EBITDA margin, the exit rate shows ChampionX has been focusing on improving its operations compared to its previous year.

The intrinsic valuations based on DCF (discounted cash flows), EV/EBITDA (enterprise value to EBITDA), and P/E (price to equity) multiples resulted in an average stock price of around $21 vs. the current stock price of $32. Using DCF valuation, I used the firm’s future FCFF forecasts along with the growth projections for the year 2023.

My other assumptions for the DCF valuation model are listed below:

Risk-Free Rate: 3.4%

24-month Beta: 0.86

Cost of equity: 9.4%

Cost of Debt: 7.2%

WACC: 8.4%

Sustainable growth rate: 2%

*The values presented above are rounded off.

Created by the author using data from the company filings (Self)

The average EV/EBITDA multiple (based on the peer group) is around 7x compared to 14x of CHX. This shows the firm is slightly overvalued based only on EV/EBITDA multiple. The average P/E multiple (based on the peer group) is around 9x compared to 43x, which shows the stock is heavily over-priced based solely on P/E multiple.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

CHX’s price has risen by around 50% in the last year. However, given the recent revenue forecasts and the valuations based on multiples, the stock is already trading higher than its intrinsic value. Valuation based only on DCF (discounted cash flows) where I used CHX’s future projections as assumptions put the intrinsic value at $33, where the stock is currently trading near. Until I find any acquisitions or catalysts such as increased revenue numbers or increased operating efficiency, I will add CHX stock to my watchlist. I rate the stock a Hold.