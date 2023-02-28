Health Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 12:16 AM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.82K Followers

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Adam Brown – Senior Vice President-Finance and Investor Relations

Dan Burton – Chief Executive Officer

Bryan Hunt – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephanie Davis – SVB Securities

Anne Samuel – JPMorgan

Jared Haase – William Blair

Jessica Tassan – Piper Sandler

Daniel Grosslight – Citi

Elizabeth Anderson – Evercore ISI

Richard Close – Canaccord Genuity

Thomas Kelliher – RBC Capital Markets

David Larsen – BTIG

Jack Wallace – Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Health Catalyst Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Adam Brown, Senior Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations.

Adam Brown

Good afternoon, and welcome to Health Catalyst's earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on December 31, 2022. My name is Adam Brown. I'm the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Financial Planning and Analysis for Health Catalyst. And with me on the call is Dan Burton, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bryan Hunt, our Chief Financial Officer. A complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued today as well as in our related Form 8-K furnished to the SEC, both of which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.healthcatalyst.com.

A reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available following the conclusion of the call. During today's call, we will make forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding trends, strategies, the impact of the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.