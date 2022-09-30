Positive Events Are Lining Up At Amarin

Mar. 01, 2023 1:39 AM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)
Allen Cooke profile picture
Allen Cooke
311 Followers

Summary

  • Positive cash flow in the U.S. for the 3rd quarter.
  • European launch of VASCEPA began in the 4th quarter.
  • Amarin came under new management in 2021.

Nurse checking senior woman"s vital signs in her home

MoMo Productions

Several positive events are evolving at Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), the company reported positive cash flow in the U.S. for the 3rd quarter, due to cost reductions by new management, and the European launch of VASCEPA began in

This article was written by

Allen Cooke profile picture
Allen Cooke
311 Followers
Robert Allen Cooke is the Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Broxton Capital Advisors, LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMRN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.