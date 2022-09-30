MoMo Productions

Several positive events are evolving at Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN), the company reported positive cash flow in the U.S. for the 3rd quarter, due to cost reductions by new management, and the European launch of VASCEPA began in 4th quarter. Amarin is a biopharmaceutical company and owner of the successful drug VASCEPA. In 2013, subsequent to the MARINE clinical trial VASCEPA received FDA approval for reduction of high triglyceride levels (HTG). HTG increases risk for coronary heart disease and stroke. In 2019, subsequent to the REDUCE-IT clinical trial, VASCEPA received a secondary indication for prevention of heart attack and stroke. In the REDUCE-IT trial, VASCEPA lowered adverse cardiovascular events by 25%, including a 20% reduction in death. For this indication, VASCEPA is used with a statin (such as Lipitor). In a separate trial, VASCEPA also demonstrated a reduction in dangerous types of plaque: SOURCE.

Icosapent ethyl (also known as EPA and eicosapentaenoic acid) is the only active ingredient in VASCEPA. EPA is a marine omega-3 that is derived from a specific fish. Marine omega-3 therapies (fish oil) that are not VASCEPA have failed to show any reduction in plaque or prevention of cardiac events or any other benefit: (STRENGTH clinical trial, funded by AstraZeneca, MAYO CLINIC: “no benefits to heart health”, JAMA: [fish oil] lacks efficacy across a range of health outcomes, NEJM: “In conclusion: [does nothing for heart attack or cancer]”). So, although as many as 10% of Americans take fish oil, it has no proven benefit for anything and is not a competitor for VASCEPA.

Amarin initiated strategies for a marketing push in the U.S. in 2019, which was to be followed by a European and other countries launch of VASCEPA. However, this was disrupted in 2020 when a U.S. District Court invalidated VASCEPA patents covering the MARINE indication for HTG. This did not affect the patents for the REDUCE-IT or the secondary indication, but generic manufacturers began to introduce their own VASCEPA with labeling only for the primary or MARINE indication. Simultaneously, Covid erupted and precautions had the effect of dramatically reducing physician visits. This left Amarin with a drug that was on patent for the secondary indication but available in generic form and a launch that was also disrupted by Covid. These events wreaked havoc on investors with the shares trading from the mid-20s in 2019 to $4 in March of 2020. Amarin’s market value fluctuated from over $10 billion in 2019 to under $500 million in 2022.

Amarin came under new management in 2021 and in 2022 initiated strategies to reduce the U.S. marketing push and refocus on international markets where there is no generic threat. Outside the United States VASCEPA is not subject to the U.S. patent ruling and Amarin has stated that no similar litigation involving potential generic versions of VASCEPA are pending outside the United States. The European approval of VASCEPA provides Amarin ten years of market protection in the EU, and the companies’ EU patent expires in 2033 with additional pending applications that could extend exclusivity into 2039.

As of the third quarter of 2022, management indicated that cost cutting in the U.S. had returned the company to slight positive cash flow and that they project that VASCEPA sales are stabilized with a 60% market share (Q3 U.S. revenues: roughly $87 million). As of 3rd quarter 2022 Amarin has over $300 million in cash and management estimates that this will adequately cover the European launch. Currently, VASCEPA is being sold in 5 European countries and expects to launch in 8 more including Israel (Germany is on hold). Amarin is also planning to launch in an additional 20 countries such as Dubai and Australia in 2023 and 2024.

Amarin estimates that in Europe there are 4 million deaths per year due to cardiovascular disease (CVD) and annual CVD costs exceed 200 billion euro. We estimate the addressable patient population for VASCEPA in Europe to be in excess of 7 million.

We see the immediate future of Amarin as improving due to the European launch and the stabilization of the U.S. market. The company is well capitalized with over $300 million in cash as of the 3rd quarter. There is little doubt that VASCEPA will achieve blockbuster status worldwide. We see 2023 as a pivot year with revenue reductions continuing in the U.S. and meaningful sales beginning in the EU. We see positive operating income beginning in 2024 and continuing improvements for international sales in 2025 and beyond. Our $5 price target is based on the EU launch, further international launches over the next 36 months and the probable blockbuster status of VASCEPA. Although we caution on volatility, investors should be rewarded with improvements throughout the next two years.