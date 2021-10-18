Morgan Stanley Vs. Goldman Sachs: Battle Of The Bulge Bracket Banks

Mar. 01, 2023 1:44 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), MSJPM
Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.55K Followers

Summary

  • For the investment banking segment, Goldman Sachs edges out Morgan Stanley due to its superior fee and brokerage revenue growth as well as its higher market share.
  • In the asset management segment, we believe Goldman Sachs edges out Morgan Stanley due to its superior asset management revenue growth and AUMs.
  • In our financial analysis, we believe Morgan Stanley edges out Goldman Sachs due to its superior capital ratio and profitability compared to Goldman Sachs.

Stock Market Capital Gains Increasing From A Bull Market

Darren415

This analysis compares Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), the two largest companies in the Capital Markets Industry, to determine their relative strengths. In this battle of bulge bracket banks, we evaluate

advisory revenue

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

ECM revenue

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

DCM revenue

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

IB share

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

AM share

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

MS valuation

Khaveen Investments

GS valuation

Khaveen Investments

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.55K Followers
Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a tactical asset-allocated portfolio of globally diversified investments. We have interests in 100+ investments across multiple asset classes, countries, sectors and industries. Our investment approach takes both a top-down and bottom-up approach encompassing macro-economic, fundamental, quantitative and technical analysis. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW individuals, SMEs, associations, and institutions. Our investment managers have decades of investment experience between them, with research expertise in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & ElectricVehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GS, MS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.