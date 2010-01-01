Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has struggled to outperform the S&P 500 in recent years. However, the company's ability to grow dividend payouts reflects its growing profitability and demonstrates how managers can create value for shareholders by distributing dividends. With a 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate of 5.74%, Domino's has grown its revenue from $3.43 billion in 2018 to $4.53 billion in 2022, while increasing its operating income and net income. The company's vertically integrated supply chain, as well as its profitable franchise model, have contributed to its success. Additionally, despite declining return on invested capital, Domino's has grown its free cash flow and has an FCF yield of 2.5%.

The Power of Dividends

Domino’s Pizza has struggled to match the returns of the S&P 500. They are an example of how difficult investing is, and that even good businesses can fail to beat the market. In the last five years, the company’s share price has risen by over 36.33%, compared to over 41% for the S&P 500. However, the company has trailed Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands (YUM), which has appreciated nearly 50% but outperformed Papa John’s (PZZA), which has grown nearly 29%.

However, with dividends, the total shareholder return (TSR) for Domino’s was nearly 43%, which in itself is a lesson in how managers can create value for their shareholders by distributing dividends.

The company’s ability to grow dividend payouts in all but one of the last 10 years is a reflection of the growing profitability of the company throughout the last decade. Domino’s has not been alone in growing shareholder value with dividend payouts, with Yum! Brands TSR being over 64%, and Papa John’s’ being nearly 40%.

Growing Profitability

Domino’s has grown revenue from $3.43 billion in 2018 to $4.53 billion in 2022, for a 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.74%, with 24.2% of firms achieving a similar rate of revenue growth over a 5-year span. That is below the mean 5-year revenue CAGR for firms, which is 6.9%, and it is, however, higher than the median 5-year revenue CAGR, which is 5.2%. (Data on base rates can be found in Credit Suisse’s (CS) “The Base Rate Book”.) Revenues are segmented into the following categories: U.S. Company-owned stores, U.S. franchise royalties and fees, supply chain, international franchise royalties and fees, and U.S. franchise advertising.

Franchise revenue is earned from franchisees who pay for the right to use the brand, its know-how, supply chain, advertising and other resources. In the United States, franchisees pay a 5.5% royalty fee on revenue to Domino’s, while internationally, they pay around 3% under master franchisee structures. U.S. franchisees also contribute 6% of their revenues to a national fund for marketing and advertising campaigns. The vertically integrated supply chain operated by Domino’s is an important source of revenue as well as being a major reason for their ability to operate profitably at scale.

The company operates 21 regional dough manufacturing and supply chain centers in the US, five in Canada, and plans to invest in additional supply chain centers and capacity initiatives in the future. The centers produce fresh dough and purchase, store, and deliver food and other items to the majority of the company's stores. The company believes that its franchisees choose to obtain food, supplies, and equipment from them due to efficiency, convenience, cost-effectiveness, quality, and consistency. The supply chain segment also offers profit-sharing arrangements to franchisees who purchase all of their food from their centers, providing benefits to both franchisees and the company. While Domino's franchisees are encouraged to purchase ingredients from its supply chain segment, they are not required to do so. Franchisees benefit from lower costs due to Domino's scale and consistent quality ingredients. If franchisees purchase all their supplies from Domino's, they share in the profits of the supply chain segment. This is a win-win situation where Domino's earns profits from the supply chain segment while franchisees benefit from lower costs and profit-sharing.

Domino Pizza’s profitability declined from 1.44 in 2018 to 1.029 in 2022. Obviously, this is far in excess of the 0.33 threshold that Robert Novy-Marx’ research shows marks out a stock as attractive. This reflects the franchise nature of the business, which results in an asset-light business.

Operating income rose from $571.69 million in 2018 to $767.93 million in 2022, at a 5-year operating income CAGR of 6.08%. Operating margin rose from 16.65% in 2018 to 16.93% in 2022. While the operating margin is not in the highest quintile of operating margins it is higher than the mean operating margin in consumer discretionary, which is 8.2%, and higher than the medium operating margin in consumer discretionary, which is 8%.

Typically, around 20% of revenues come from franchise royalties and fees, but the operating income they generate is about 75% of total operating income. Despite contributing to around 60% of revenues, the supply chain segment contributes around 25% of operating profits.

Net income rose from $361.97 million in 2018 to $452.26 million in 2022, at a 5-year earnings CAGR of 4.55%, a rate of profitability that 34.1% of firms achieve. The base rate mean 5-year earnings CAGR is 7.3%, and the median 5-year earnings CAGR is 5.9%.

Domino’s has successfully grown free cash flow (FCF) from $274.28 million in 2018 to $388.08 million in 2022, for a 5-year FCF CAGR of 7.19%. With $388.08 million in FCF in 2022, and an enterprise value of $15.53 billion, the company has an FCF yield of 2.5%.

Despite this history of profitable growth, return on invested capital (ROIC) has declined from 15.9% in 2018 to 12.9%, which explains the company’s poor stock market performance, given the correlation between ROIC and future corporate value.

A Big Player in a Competitive Market

Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with over 18,800 locations in more than 90 markets around the world. They offer both delivery and carryout services and primarily operate through franchising, with about 98% of their stores being independently owned and operated. They focus on serving quality food at a competitive price and have a strong emphasis on technological innovation. The company generates revenue through franchise royalties, food, equipment, and supplies sales to franchisees, and Company-owned stores in the United States. Their business model aims to benefit everyone in the system, including the end consumer, franchise owners, and the company itself, with a consistent franchise royalty payment and supply chain revenue stream. They have historically returned cash to shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases and have a proven business model for success that includes leading with technology, service, and product innovation, and leveraging their global scale.

The U.S. QSR pizza category is interesting because, at face value, it does not provide the basis for profitable businesses: it is both large and fragmented, which suggests that pricing power is out of the question. in terms of size, from 2016 to 2021, the U.S. QSR pizza category grew from $35.9 billion to $40.6 billion. It is the second-largest category within the $304.8 billion U.S. QSR sector. The U.S. QSR pizza category is largely made up of delivery, dine-in and carryout, with carryout and delivery comprising the two largest segments. Domino’s competes in the delivery and carryout segments of the pizza industry, and it is the dollar market share leader for delivery and a growing leader in carryout. The delivery segment earned $19.8 billion in 2021 (up from $13.1 billion in 2016), which is around 49% of the total U.S. QSR pizza category. Between 2016 and 2021, the carryout segment grew from $16.3 billion to $17.5 billion.

In terms of competitive dynamics, there are four leaders, Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Papa John’s and Little Caesars Pizza, a subsidiary of Ilitch Holdings, and Domino’s itself. The four control more than 59% of U.S. pizza delivery, in terms of reported consumer spending, with regional chains and independent establishments competing over the residual dollars. These four enjoy around 48% of the U.S. carryout segment. In the United States, among the big four, 42% of sales in Q4 2021 went to Domino’s, while Yum! Brands had 23% of the market, followed by Papa John’s at 22%, and Little Caesar’s with 13% of the market.

Source: Bloomberg Second Measure

International pizza delivery is not as developed as US pizza delivery, with Domino’s competing with Pizza Hut, Papa John’s and country-specific national and local pizzeria. Nevertheless, the firm believes that pizza delivery and carryout will grow with time and rising prosperity, and as that happens, Domino’s 35-year old brand will help it to win a significant chunk of this new demand.

Domino’s oligopolic position gives it an enormous economies of scale advantage over regional and local peers, and its size relative to the other Big Four, puts it in a strong scale economies position there as well. In addition to economies of scale, there are barriers to entry that emerge given the difficulty of building a network as rich and large as Domino’s, either in the United States, or globally.

Economies of Scale

Domino’s ability to provide low-cost pizzas is due to their efficient supply chain and scale. They offer simple menu options, such as pizza, breadsticks, and wings, and focus solely on delivery and carry-out. This allows them to have a repeatable and cost-effective customer experience. Additionally, pizza is ideal for delivery, giving Domino's an advantage over other restaurants. Instead of expanding delivery reach, they focus on “fortressing,” which involves building more stores in local areas to increase delivery speed and convenience. This strategy benefits customers, drivers, and the company’s profitability.

The unit economics of Domino’s is the best in the industry, and is a testimony to its economies of scale. Between 2010 and 2021, average U.S. franchise store EBITDA grew at a 10-year EBITDA CAGR of 10.2%, from $67,000 to $172,000, the best numbers in the industry. In turn, this makes Domino’s more attractive to franchisees and master franchisees such as Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. (JUBLFOOD), Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (DMP), Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:ALSSF), Domino’s Pizza Group PLC, and DP Eurasia (DPEU), who are attracted by the prospect of enjoying this level of rising profitability.

The rising profitability of franchisees also has the effect of boosting the number of stores under Domino's banner.

In addition, the model results in same store sales growth, global retail sales growth and operating income growth. Between 2010 and 2021, operating income grew from $228 million to $780 million, at a CAGR of 11.8%.

Given these factors, it is not surprising that there is a 99% renewal rate for franchisees.

Operators Who Understand the Business

Domino’s is very careful about the entrepreneurs it decides to work with. Around 95% of its franchisees started as drivers, pizza makers, or hourly in-store workers. These are people who have become familiar with at least one part of the operations of the business. Franchisees are asked to run a store for at least a year, so that they get an understanding of what is involved, before they sign a franchise agreement with them. This allows Domino’s to train and observe potential franchisees, and pick out the ones it believes are most likely to succeed.

A Global Brand

As the world’s largest pizza company and a 35-year history in the business, Domino’s has built a great reputation and enormous brand value. This is a strength that is hard to replicate, regardless of how much money a competitor could raise to replicate Domino’s business model and scale. Consumers trust Domino’s.

Innovations

The company has enriched its brand value through its innovations, which are tested in its company-owned stores, before being scaled across the franchise network. This keeps returns high because these innovations have a high-probability of success once they are launched, while adding to the value of the brand.

Domino's has always been at the forefront of technology, promoting online ordering and the use of their app to increase sales, even before the pandemic. As a result, over half of their sales now come through digital channels, making it easy to order pizza from a range of devices. Their early adoption of technology has given them an advantage over other pizza chains as they have been able to avoid costly third-party food delivery apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. These apps are expensive for both customers and restaurant owners, and they also give restaurant owners less control over the delivery process and the ability to gather important customer data. By avoiding these apps, Domino's can maintain a direct relationship with its customers and collect valuable customer data that can be used to improve their experience and reduce costs. As a result, Domino's has a significant advantage over other pizza chains and quick-service restaurants in general.

Valuation

5-Year Revenue CAGR 5-Year Average Gross Profitability 5-Year Operating Income CAGR 5-Year Earnings CAGR 5-Year FCF CAGR 5-Year Average ROIC FCF Yield PE Domino's Pizza 5.74% 1.10 6.08% 4.55% 7.19% 14.56% 2.50% 23.59 Yum! Brands 3.76% 0.55 -0.97% -2.99% 4.03% 15.22% 2.45% 27.70 Papa John’s 4.80% 0.79 28.15% 93.94% -4.81% 8.24% 1.08% 44.28 Click to enlarge

Domino’s Pizza has a price-earnings (PE) ratio of 23.59, compared to a PE multiple of 21.29 for the S&P 500. That is suggestive of overvaluation in terms of the general market, although the firm is undervalued in terms of its peers, although this analysis is somewhat distorted by Yum! Brands being more than just Pizza Hut, and there being no way to assess the value of Little Caesars Pizza, or its parent company, Ilitch Holdings. Domino’s Pizza has an FCF yield of 2.5%, compared to an FC yield of 1.8% for the 2000 largest firms in the United States, and comparing favorably with the 2.45% FCF yield of Yum! Brands and the 1.08% FCF yield of Papa John’s. Despite appearing to be relatively undervalued in terms of its peers, the margin of safety is razor thin.

Conclusion

Domino’s Pizza has not been able to match the returns of the S&P 500, but its total shareholder return, including dividends, has been 43.81% in the last five years. The ability of the company to grow its dividend payouts for almost a decade, except for one year, reflects the growing profitability of the company. Domino’s revenue has grown from $3.43 billion in 2018 to $4.53 billion in 2022, resulting in a 5-year revenue compound annual growth rate of 5.74%, with franchise revenue contributing about 20%. The company operates 21 regional dough manufacturing and supply chain centers in the US, which is an important source of revenue as well as a major reason for the company’s ability to operate profitably at scale. However, the gross profitability of the company declined from 1.44 in 2018 to 1.029 in 2022, although it is still higher than the 0.33 threshold that marks a stock as attractive. Operating income and operating margin have increased, with the operating margin higher than the mean operating margin in consumer discretionary. Net income has also increased, resulting in a 5-year earnings compound annual growth rate of 4.55%. Domino’s has grown its free cash flow from $274.28 million in 2018 to $388.08 million in 2022, with an FCF yield of 3.69%. Although ROIC has declined from 15.9% in 2018 to 12.9%, which explains the company’s poor stock performance compared to the S&P 500, the company’s ability to grow dividends reflects the growing profitability of the company throughout the last decade. Despite the excellent economics of the business, the margin of safety is too thin to justify investment.