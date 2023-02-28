Ferrovial, S.A. (FRRVF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 1:02 AM ETFerrovial, S.A. (FRRVF), FRRVY
Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCPK:FRRVF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Silvia Ruiz - IR

Rafael del Pino - Chairman

Ignacio Madridejos - CEO

Ernesto Lopez Mozo - CFO

Silvia Ruiz

[Starts Abruptly]

…the financial results for the full year 2022. Just as a reminder, both the results report and the presentation are available to you on our website. If you have any questions, you may ask them through the form included in the webcast. During the Q&A session at the end of this call, we will be reading out your questions and who they are from.

I am joined here today by Mr. Rafael del Pino, Ferrovial's Chairman; Mr. Ignacio Madridejos, Ferrovial's CEO; and Mr. Ernesto Lopez Mozo our CFO.

With this, I will hand over to Del Pino. Rafael, the floor is yours.

Rafael del Pino

Thank you Silvia, and good afternoon everyone. Ferrovial's showed a solid performance in its many assets in 2022. In Toll Roads, the U.S management posted a strong revenue growth in the year on the back of higher traffic and double digit revenue per transaction increase, despite lower GDP growth. For over 7-8 year registered a significant increase versus 2021, following the lifting of the restrictions in Toronto, but with as low return to the office.

The airport's division also showed a relevant traffic recovery in the UK. HEAER and HGS has a steady improvement versus 2021, since the removal of U.K travel restrictions in March and Dalaman in Turkey, showed a great operating performance with traffic, at the end of the year above pre-pandemic levels.

In construction, the inflationary pressure has been actively managed through mitigation measures getting an EBIT margin of 1%. In terms of order book, the figure ended the year at an all-time high bridging EUR 14.7

