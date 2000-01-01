AudioCodes: Looking To Return To Bottom-Line Growth In Fiscal 2023

Mar. 01, 2023 2:12 AM ETAudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • Although sales were well up in fiscal 2022, operating margins and net profit fell in the fiscal year.
  • Longer sales cycles continue to affect sales growth from the Microsoft engine.
  • Management hoping macroeconomic uncertainty will abate in fiscal 2023.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Elevation Code get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Hand of man using ip phone with flying icon of voip services and people connection, voip and telecommunication concept

Yanawut

Intro

We wrote about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) back in early 2021 and mid-2021 when we were bullish on the company's fortunes. AUDC stock at the time was on an incessant rally since its 2015 lows and although

AudioCodes' Long-Term Technicals

AudioCodes Long-Term Chart (Stockcharts.com)

----------------------

Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups primarily using options. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key.

Join Us Here

-----------------------

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.49K Followers
Author of Elevation Code
Winning Option Trades & Idea Bank Based On Fundamental & Technical Analysis

https://individualtrader.net

My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible

https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.