Yanawut

Intro

We wrote about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) back in early 2021 and mid-2021 when we were bullish on the company's fortunes. AUDC stock at the time was on an incessant rally since its 2015 lows and although the valuation was a tad overextended at the time, top-line sales were growing at almost 10% per year on average. Growth in Microsoft Teams (MSFT), the Contact Center & Conversational AI, and the shift to a more predictable recurring income model were some reasons why we were bullish at the time.

We believed shares had briefly stalled at their 2020 highs but still had enough momentum to push on further and potentially test their all-time highs which shares printed in the year 2000. However, as we can see from AudioCodes' long-term chart below, this did not take place and shares actually turned over pretty convincingly in early 2022. The question now (given the multi-year rally which preceded this present decline owing to the lack of significant downside support) is how much more downside is in this play. AudioCodes' recent earnings reports and associated trends can help us in this endeavor.

AudioCodes Long-Term Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Steep Decline

When it boils down to it, AudioCodes has lost close to 50% of its market cap over the past 14 months. This is the problem when an overextended stock (valuation-wise) reports negative growth rates (which we didn't see coming) which actually panned out in fiscal 2022. Although top-line sales grew by some 10.5% in fiscal 2022, operating profit at $31.5 million for the year came down over 20% compared to fiscal 2021. Suffice it to say, the market quickly began to price in AudioCodes' reducing margins and profitability last year which explains why shares find themselves at a mere $16 and change at present.

High R&D Spend

Negative operating profit growth is an issue especially when spending does not look like it can slow down any time soon. R&D expense of $59.8 million in fiscal 2022 came in $6.2 million higher than the previous year. 33%+ of the company's gross profit was spent on R&D in fiscal 2022 yet operating profit as mentioned earlier contracted in the fiscal year. This trend demonstrates the spending levels AudioCodes needs to maintain in order to stay at the forefront. The CEO reiterated this point in the recent fourth-quarter earnings call (where earnings slightly missed consensus) stating that he believed AudioCodes' superior profitability and balance sheet would enable the company to continue investing aggressively through a potential downturn and take market share from competitors as a result.

Microsoft Dependence

This setup though is obviously unfavorable, especially if the macro headwinds that adversely affected AudioCodes markets in 2022 continue into next year. We state this because sustained margin pressure in an environment where spending needs to remain elevated would obviously affect the bottom line adversely. For one, we are already seeing the Microsoft business (despite Microsoft Teams' ongoing growth & the E5 license tailwind) moderate somewhat due to longer sales cycles as well as adverse trading conditions. In fact, given that the Microsoft engine makes up almost 53% of AudioCodes' sales, it is not encouraging to see how Microsoft's forward-looking earnings estimates have been revised pretty significantly to the downside in recent weeks. This trend obviously does not bode well for AudioCodes in fiscal 2023 if indeed we do not see a turnaround shortly.

Voice AI

Another huge area for the company in terms of growth potential and elevated investment is VoiceAI. Although only a small part of AudioCodes' business at this stage, sales in VoiceAI grew by 15% in fiscal 2022 with management believing that this is only the tip of the iceberg with respect to the growth that is expected to come here. With awareness continuing to rise in this field, management believes that the opportunity for AudioCodes not only lies in VoiceAI-related products but also through the combination of using the internet to manage phone calls at scale. Suffice it to say, the fundamentals are there but it will be interesting to see if competition begins to encroach more on this space and if external trading conditions align themselves accordingly.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, earnings growth and margins tapered off for AudioCodes in fiscal 2022 despite the higher revenues number. There is no question that the company remains heavily dependent on Microsoft's fortunes with spending needing to remain elevated to ensure the company remains competitive. The recent pullback in the share price has shares trading at an attractive valuation once more. Let's see what Q1 brings. We look forward to continued coverage.