Key Takeaways From Keurig Dr Pepper Fourth Quarter Results

Mar. 01, 2023 2:18 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)
Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
441 Followers

Summary

  • Net sales increased by 12% during the quarter with all four segments growing at a double-digit rate.
  • During 2022 management was able to finalize a strategic refinancing, extending $3 billion of bond maturities to 2029, 2032, and 2052.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper has made a significant investment in the growing sports supplement market, with an $836 million investment for 30% of Nutrabolt.

Primer plano de muchas latas de refresco de colores diferentes

Stockah/iStock via Getty Images

Business Overview and Investment Thesis

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenues in excess of $14 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and

KDP Quarterly Financial Highlights

KDP Quarterly Financial Highlights (KDP Quarterly Report)

KDP Yearly Financial Highlights

KDP Yearly Financial Highlights (KDP 10-K)

KDP Debt Maturity Profile

KDP Debt Maturity Profile (KDP 10-K)

KDP & Nutrabolt Partnership

KDP & Nutrabolt Partnership (Nutrabolt Website)

This article was written by

Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
441 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.