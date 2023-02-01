The Dominant Chinese Electric Car Market Is Slowing

Mar. 01, 2023 1:35 AM ETBYDDF, F, GM, TSLA, VWAGY, WLMTF, XPEV, DRIV, KARS, BATT, IDRV, LIT, CARZ, FDRV, ARKQ
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • After strong electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2022, the Chinese car market is facing a setback in growth in 2023.
  • But this doesn't mean an end to the green transition. We expect the number of zero-emission cars to surpass conventional internal combustion engine cars by 2030.
  • On a global scale, we expect new car sales to grow just over 4% in 2023. We believe the Chinese market will slightly surpass this figure with full-year sales growth of around 5%, despite the slow start to the year.

Close-up shot of man charging electric car

Jinli Guo/E+ via Getty Images

By Iris Pang, Chief Economist, Greater China and Rico Luman, Senior Sector Economist

After strong electric vehicle (EV) sales in 2022, the Chinese car market is facing a setback in growth in 2023. But this doesn't mean an

Annual growth of passenger car sales and production in China % year-on-year

CEIC

Share of electric vehicles (BEV + PHEV) in total new car registrations in China stagnates in 2023 after surging between 2020-22

BNEF, ING Research

Production of passenger cars by fuel type in China in 2022

CEIC, ING Research

China long-term passenger car retail sales composition forecast in million units per year

Bloomberg, ING Research

Share of electric vehicles (BEV + PHEV) in the total passenger car market flee

BNEF, ING Research

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.71K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.