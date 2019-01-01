Latest U.K.-EU Deal No Game Changer For Sterling

Summary

  • The global risk environment and a potential narrowing in UK-Eurozone interest rate differentials are likely to prove more important drivers of the sterling than the new UK-EU deal.
  • Our preference is for EUR/GBP to find support in the 0.87/0.88 area and end the year closer to 0.89/0.90.
  • The UK and EU have, at last, agreed to a deal that makes life easier for firms trading between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Brexit

narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist; Chris Turner, Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE and Francesco Pesole, FX Strategist

The global risk environment and a potential narrowing in

The UK has underperformed on investment

Macrobond, ING calculations

Calculated using OECD National Accounts data, and excluding dwellings investment from total gross capital formation

ING's EUR/GBP financial fair value estimate

ING

However, more recently EUR/GBP has been trading in line with short-term financial variables and suggesting the tail risk of a hard Brexit (i.e. a complete breakdown in the post-Brexit UK-EU trading relationship) has not really featured in the sterling. This suggests that this new agreement need not necessitate a significant the sterling rally.

Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

