Simon Property Group Inside Out

Mar. 01, 2023 6:30 AM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)15 Comments
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Marketplace

Summary

  • Simon Property Group is my largest portfolio position.
  • They are a massive REIT with some promising recent wrinkles.
  • A clear picture of where they are and where they can go emerges after analyzing many numbers pulled from their SEC filings.
  • I do much more than just articles at High Yield Landlord: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

My regular readers know that my portfolio became more concentrated and more stable over the past two years. In part this reflected an increased focus on dividend income. That was as protection against a potential repeat

Capex

RP Drake

FFO/sh

RP Drake

NOI components

Simon Property Group

NOI

RP Drake

Costs

RP Drake

FACD

RP Drake

FDR vs FFO

RP Drake

Capex components

Simon Property Group

capex waterfall

RP Drake

debt maturity ladder

RP Drake

Ineterest rates

Simon Property Group

If you want access to our entire Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Landlord.

We are the largest real estate investment community on Seeking Alpha with over 2,000 members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 400+ reviews:

For a Limited Time - You can join us at a deeply reduced rate!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
4.25K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.
R Paul Drake brings a retiree perspective to his writing. After investing via employer tax-deferred plans for several decades, he has in recent years broadened into a variety of more focused investments. Paul is a life-long reader of works on economics, finance, and investment. He embraces a value-investing approach, which led him to join the team of authors at High Yield Landlord and to learn to analyze REITs. Most of his writing at present is focused on REITs.

          Paul brings substantial experience in research, and in understanding and developing models of uncertain systems, from his decades working as a physicist. He wrote his first Monte Carlo model aimed at investments in 2006. He has intensively researched and modeled a wide variety of portfolio options. Among other degrees, he holds a doctorate in physics and a bachelors in philosophy. His career began with running large projects for a major research laboratory, and continued with a long, and award-winning run as a professor at the University of Michigan. He has authored nearly 300 articles published in formal academic journals, and two editions of a textbook.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (15)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.