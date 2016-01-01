Kwarkot

My regular readers know that my portfolio became more concentrated and more stable over the past two years. In part this reflected an increased focus on dividend income. That was as protection against a potential repeat of the 1970s.

My investments are almost entirely in solid, blue-chip firms, for defensive reasons. These firms rarely have anything very dramatic happen, which is sort of the idea.

Warren Buffett has expressed his opinion that a year is too short a time on which to evaluate and understand a company. To my mind, he has a point.

Since we have quarterly reporting, it makes sense to check for dramatic developments quarterly. But it seems silly to invest a lot of energy in reading the tea leaves of small changes in quarterly revenue and expense items.

My current plan is to look very deeply at my holdings annually, after their new annual reports are filed. You will get to see the results.

This article starts with my largest holding, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG). It first takes you through their business, their recent expansions into retail, and their progress since the pandemic. It then takes you through their Net Operating Income, costs other than operating costs, distributions, and sources of capital. Adding in their debt management lets one sensibly estimate how fast they can grow, and then consider valuation.

The Business of Simon

Simon has owned a lot of malls, seemingly forever. They have also been a major consolidator in the mall space.

At this point, Simon owns several dozen enclosed malls totaling more than 100M square feet, several dozen of their Premium Outlet Centers totaling about 30M square feet, a portfolio known as The Mills totaling about 20M square feet, the Taubman Realty Group, and a few other properties. They and Brookfield Asset Management are the major owners today of shopping malls.

These malls increase income through raising rents and through redevelopments and new developments. Here is the six-year history of the Simon’s funds for capex.

RP Drake

The annual numbers have varied a lot in recent years for obvious reasons. From the Q4 2022 earnings call, 2023 will be much like 2022.

Capex today is smaller than it was before the pandemic, mainly because of a decrease in redevelopment projects. This makes sense with the emergence of retail from its period of retrenchment.

It should stay that way for now. The earnings call revealed that the tenant bankruptcy watchlist today is lower than it has been for many years.

Investments in redevelopments are running in the ballpark of $400M per year. In addition, Simon has been spending about $150M per year recently on new developments. We will discuss how they fund all this spending below.

Simon expects the rate of return on development and redevelopment spending to average 7%. The resulting increase in Net Operating Income, or NOI, is near 1%.

Opportunistic Retail Business

In recent years Simon has moved beyond the landlord business. They have steadily invested in retail businesses starting in 2016 and accelerating during the pandemic.

This deserves some general remarks. Success by a retail chain depends on succeeding at many elements. Some of these are marketing, logistics, finance, and these days omnichannel.

Retail chains who succeed well enough to grow large and then get in trouble may be deficient in as little as one area. An investor who has the expertise (and perhaps facilities) to fix this area may be able to turn around the retailer and make them strongly profitable.

As one example, Forever 21 was rescued from bankruptcy in 2020 by Simon, Brookfield, and Authentic Brands Group, who have all partnered on several deals. Their problem was that the Forever 21 logistics capability had not kept up with their massive expansion. On earnings calls, David Simon has mentioned the main issue with various other acquisitions.

The initial investment was in Aeropostale. David Simon said this in the Q3 2016 earnings call [emphasis added]:

We’re pleased to have partnered with GGP, Authentic Brands Group, Hilco and Gordon Brothers to acquire Aeropostale in addition to the existing management team, the ABG Group will add significant operating experience to Aero. It’s … important to keep this investment in perspective. … Our initial investment is approximately $55 million by the group, of which our share is $33 million including working capital. And the only reason we decided to make this investment is because we believe we can make money. … We think we’re buying this company at one to two times EBITDA with future growth opportunities ahead of it. And we continue to believe that this will be an astute investment.

For context here, successful retail brands are typically priced at somewhere near 10x EBITDA. So success in the investment looked to be a multibagger.

And indeed, in the Q4 2019 earnings call Simon gave numbers showing that they had a gain of well over 10x on their remaining cost basis.

It may help to provide some further context on the retail operations, mostly gathered from earnings calls and especially the recent one.

Authentic Brands Group, ABG here (but not listed), describes themselves as “a global brand development, marketing and entertainment platform.” They go onto say that ABG “connects strong brands with best-in-class partners and a global network of operators, distributors and retailers to build long-term value in the marketplace.”

ABG is Simon’s primary partner in retail investments. They have also involved various other partners, including Brookfield, on various deals. The retail operating company that operates these investments is SPARC Group.

SPARC is a 50/50 “joint venture between Simon Property Group … and Authentic Brands Group…” SPARC operated the domestic business of several brands including Lucky, Aeropostale, Forever 21, and Nautilus (but not JC Penney) after acquisition. It paid a royalty fee to ABG. Simon got half the operating profits.

Recently Simon has decided to move away from the JV model and toward more ownership of ABG. In 2022 they sold their share of the Eddie Bauer license to ABG and increased their ownership share of ABG to 12%. They previously did the same thing with Forever 21 and Brooks Brothers.

We very often see someone uninformed make some comment about Simon buying retailers in order to keep the rent flowing. In the light of the above, I hope you can see why I roll my eyes every time.

On top of all that, Simon turns out to add a lot of value by helping these firms escape Wall Street. David discussed that aspect in the Q4 2016 earnings call:

… One thing at Aéro that I learned is that that management team could produce higher level of profitability, higher gross margins if they didn't have the Wall Street constraint on worrying about comp NOI or comp sales growth i.e. they could generate more cash flow because they're not worried about posting a comp sales number that's below market expectations. Well, I'm a business guy, okay. And I kind of like cash flows. So we've got this Aéro and we're still in a turnaround and I don't really know, how it's all going to work out. But it's like the management team has been unleashed in terms of how to run their business for profitability because they have no concern about posting a comp sales number that Wall Street wants to see. I'm not damning Wall Street, but the reality is sometimes it's okay, just to think about cash flow.

It certainly seems to me that Wall Street and the associated expectations often do more harm than good. Why should anyone care whether quarterly earnings exceed the expectations of a bunch of sell-side Wall Street analysts?

Simon more recently has had some investment activity revolving around omnichannel and retailer services. They also, in late 2022, spent $173M to purchase 50% of Jamestown, “a global real estate investment and asset management company.” Jamestown will help improve their densification efforts. In parallel, they have ramped up investments adding mixed-use components to their properties.

These all have the potential to add noticeably to Net Operating Income. But for now those additions are small potatoes so we won’t dig into them here. But there is an important takeaway that Simon is not standing still.

Post-Pandemic Progress

During 2020, Simon was hurt badly when their properties were shut down by government fiat for about 3 months. Of course Funds From Operations per share crashed.

RP Drake

Simon did manage to put in place a lot of deferred-rent agreements during 2020. The tailwinds from these in 2021 caused FFO/sh to rocket up 50%, back near its pre-pandemic high. That was a tough comp for 2022.

FFO/sh came in about flat and will stay there for 2023 too. Part of this is the rolling off of deferred rent. Another part is the inherent delays in getting viable long-term tenants operating in spaces renovated to their requirements.

Despite those challenges, comparable lease income increased 4.1% in 2022. Meanwhile, occupancy for their US Malls and Premium Outlets increased from 91.3% as of December 2020 to 93.4% as of December 2021 and 94.9% as of December 2022. This does not include the leased spaces not yet operating and paying rent.

Occupancy is uniformly strong across their portfolio. Out of 183 total domestic properties, only 12 show an occupancy below 85%.

The Simon Financials are Complex

Simon responded to the Great Recession and related financial crisis by pushing their liquidity way, way up. Simon now maintains enough liquidity to cover more than three coming years of debt maturities. And since their costs are no more than half of their Net Operating Income (on which much more below), they are very well protected from bad times.

In addition, Simon has long done all their international development and much other development by means of joint ventures, or JVs. The JV financials are not consolidated onto the Balance Sheet and other SEC Statements.

This structure provides insulation for Simon in disaster scenarios, because essentially all the debt of the JVs is secured and non-recourse to Simon. In the absence of disasters, their share of that debt is covered by the operation of those properties.

The JV structure also interferes with analysis. Consider total debt at the end of Q3 2022. In round numbers, Simon has $25B of consolidated (long-term) debt while their share of the JV plus Taubman Realty Group debt is $11B.

The total of $36B is what matters for various calculations such as leverage. The Seeking Alpha computers do not understand this, which is typical for them since they get many things wrong about REITs. TIKR, which is generally much better than SA about REITs, also does not understand this.

YCHARTS also makes it really easy to plot stupid stuff. For example, one can plot Debt to Capital, which takes both debt and assets from the GAAP balance sheet. We saw above that Debt is wrong.

Capital is also quite wrong as a measure of Assets; the actual Asset Value is far larger than the GAAP number for Capital. As a result, Simon’s Debt to Capital ratio from YCHARTS is ridiculously large and means nothing. It is too bad the author of this article was not better educated about REITs.

On top of those complications, Simon has a significant fraction of shares held by Limited Partners, in addition to the shares of common stock from the Operating Partnership. Depending where and how you source data, FFO/share will often be wrong. One also sees the wrong numbers in some articles.

If you want an undistorted view of Simon, you have to generate pro forma numbers including their share of contributions from the JVs. It is helpful to have the 8-K supplemental filings as Excel files. But it takes a lot of wrangling to gather and transfer that data, as line items and formatting change over the years. I did that wrangling because SPG is my largest position. Very few authors will.

Net Operating Income Reveals Much

For some years now David Simon has been urging analysts to focus on the cash flows and not on other measures such as FFO. For this work I decided to take him seriously.

Simon makes this easy in their supplemental filings, providing data like this:

Simon Property Group

Pulling together this information for six years gives this plot:

RP Drake

The vast majority of NOI is from domestic properties. This has recovered from the dip during the pandemic and for 2022 was about 10% above where it was in 2019. Increasing occupancy and lease income, discussed above, certainly helped.

However, for tenants in place since 2019, the associated “same-store” NOI has not yet recovered to the 2019 level. When asked about that in the recent earnings call, David Simon said that they will cross above that previous level during the present year.

Most other differences are small. The international properties, which are reported at constant currency, have yet to recover to their pre-pandemic levels of NOI.

Their NOI from their investment in European mall REIT Klépierre is fairly steady. Corporate and Other sources of income remain down from 2019.

What has replaced this, though, is income from the Other Platform Investments, shown in green. These were bought, as described above, for approximately nothing on the scale shown here and are now producing hundreds of $M per year of NOI to Simon.

Unfortunately, this part of NOI dropped in 2022 compared to 2021. Several items contributed.

Simon misjudged the durability of the surge in retail in 2021.

This led to losses at Forever 21 during 2022 as teenagers strongly reduced their spending.

There were also expected costs associated with the purchase of Reebok by SPARC early in the year

None of this is permanent, so one can hope that 2023 will be a better year for these Other Platform Investments. That said, the volatility of retail earnings will be part of the story for Simon’s NOI going forward.

Simon does not see the near future as likely to produce more such opportunities like those of the past few years. This segment seems likely to contribute 5% to 10% of NOI from here.

NOI First Covers Costs

NOI first goes to cover various costs. The standard calculation of FFO considers some of them to count and others not to count.

GAAP accounting makes this a lot worse for some REITs, but not so much for SPG. Then Adjusted FFO, or AFFO, takes the cherry picking one step further, often in questionable ways.

I’ve become increasingly skeptical of all this. Cash costs are costs. They reduce potential returns to shareholders.

It may sometimes make sense to highlight costs that truly are non-recurring. But looking at financials over time, it is remarkable how often costs do recur that were treated as non-recurring.

Property-level operating costs are taken out of NOI. Here are all the other cost items from the Simon Statements of Operations, on a pro forma basis:

RP Drake

Note that interest expenses plus property taxes (both shaded blue) make up well over half of the total costs. Also note that income taxes seem not yet done with their post-pandemic fluctuations.

The total costs have averaged about $2.4B over the past six years. The steady costs for the first seven rows, down to and including the row shaded blue showing interest expense, have run about 40% of NOI except in 2020. Total costs have varied from 40% to 50% of NOI.

Unfortunately, the definition of property expenses is not uniform across REITs. Simon ends up with NOI at about 90% of revenues. But property taxes are not counted as property expenses; they run about 10% of revenues.

In contrast, Federal Realty Trust (FRT) gets NOI at about 70% of revenues. But they include property taxes in property expenses. Then they end up with only 10% of NOI as additional costs (excluding impairments, which are non-cash).

At the end of the day, the costs for Federal are lower than for Simon, but only by about 10% of revenues. They both come out as pretty typical REITs that incur property expenses (in contrast to Net Lease REITs).

Returning to Simon, the remainder after those costs is 50% to 60% of NOI. This is some variation on AFFO but does not include any capex. We look at capex below.

Funds After Costs & Distributions

NOI goes three places, if one groups all the costs just discussed as costs. It goes first to costs and then to distributions. What remains can be labeled as Funds After Costs & Distributions, or FACD. (Just seeking a meaningful description and unique acronym.)

Here are these as fractions of NOI in recent years:

RP Drake

Before 2020, costs were running up to 45% of NOI while distributions were near 50% of NOI. The recent modulations likely reflect pandemic fluctuations that will not last. In particular, one of the 2020 dividend payments was pushed into 2021.

This leaves more than 10% of NOI as FACD, increasing for the past 3 years. One does not know how this will trend.

It is worth bearing in mind that this FACD represents several hundred million dollars per year. It is enough to support expenditures on various developments and other investments. We will look at this further below.

NOI above includes distributions of income from unconsolidated entities. These entities also distribute capital, which Simon describes as part of the cash flows used to support capex and acquisitions.

Funds available for Distribution and Reinvestment, which I have at times labeled FDR, include Distributions, FACD, and these distributions of capital. Here their sum is compared to FFO (shaded green), on a per share basis.

RP Drake

The distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities have averaged about $300M, near 10% of total FDR. The total FDR has come in 10% below FFO, give or take, reflecting the real costs hidden from FFO.

It is the orange and gray segments that are the new equity supporting capex and acquisitions. This takes us to capital expenditures.

Capital Expenditures and Where You Find Them

Simon provides a breakdown of capital expenditures, in their Supplementals. It is much clearer than one often sees:

Simon Property Group

Here the expenditures that would normally be considered recurring are the Tenant allowances and Operational capex seen in the table. But there is nuance.

Dane Bowler had a nice recent piece on Simon. He made a good point about that redevelopment capex:

Argument could be made for further negative adjustment for redevelopment costs. It's a bit of a gray area as to whether redevelopments are growth capex or maintenance capex. Each project is anticipated to generate a fairly substantial IRR, so SPG argues that it's growth investment, but with how frequently the retail landscape changes, some space becomes antiquated and must be redeveloped to maintain its revenue.

Fortunately for us today, we are not trying to split hairs about what is and is not recurring capex. It all costs money.

For Simon, the sources of funds for this capex have been quite lumpy year to year. What makes sense to me is to look at the six-year totals, as shown on this waterfall plot:

RP Drake

Simon has not steadily raised equity or issued much new debt. Their stated intent has been to handle development and redevelopment from retained earnings including those distributions of capital.

You can see this play out here, with the equity and debt raised only to support the purchase of Taubman Realty Group. The FCF after distributions and distributions of capital combined to support all the capex at share.

In contrast, the other acquisitions were small potatoes at less than $100M. The changes in cash on hand also averaged to a small number. As noted above, the part of the capex that is non-recurring is sufficient to produce an increase in NOI near 1%.

Perils of the Balance Sheet

Simon carries debt commensurate with their size. They also have it distributed over time. Here is the current debt maturity ladder.

RP Drake

Remember the scale here. NOI is about $6B, larger than any year’s debt maturities. The unsecured debt in particular is pretty well laddered.

Before the pandemic, Simon was issuing about $1B of 30-year notes annually for a few years through 2020. We can hope they will go back to that once interest rates settle.

Meanwhile, they are facing a need to redeem $600M of unsecured notes in 2023 and a lot more than that in 2024 through 2027. They also need to roll a lot of secured debt.

Simon is protected from cash-flow bankruptcy by the massive liquidity described above, and from covenant violations by their overall very low leverage. This is part of the reason I was willing to invest at all.

Counterexamples include SL Green (SLG), admirable for their properties but not for their debt, and Boston Properties (BXP), with intermediate-term debt maturities above their NOI.

But Simon’s approach to debt security does not protect shareholders from increases in floating rates. I much prefer to see REITs keep the forward two years clear of any maturing debt.

Comparing year-end numbers for 2021 and 2022, weighted average interest rate has increased by 40 bps. There were increases in every subcategory. Here is that weighted average.

Simon Property Group

The increases were largest in the 9% of the debt with variable rates. Those increased from 1.69% to 4.63%, or nearly 300 bps.

The overall level of interest expense for Simon is not large. For 2022 it ran under $800M, less than 15% of NOI.

But incrementally that 0.4% increase, applied to about $30B of debt, costs $120M. This is 2.7% of Comparable FFO. And this number may increase over the next year.

That translates into the 30 to 35 cent hit to FFO/share for 2023 that was mentioned in the conference call. This is about 3% and reduces FFO/share growth by that much. Simon’s approach to debt management hits shareholders hard in the credit market conditions we have here.

Forward Growth of Earnings

Simon has guided for essentially flat FFO/sh in 2023, with that increase in interest expenses offsetting other growth. They are famous for low-balling their guidance, but even so it is hard to expect a lot of growth this year.

In contrast, on a very long-term basis, Simon has grown FFO/sh at a rate above 5%, as is discussed here. Going forward, several elements will contribute to further growth.

Rent increases will run 2% to 3% long term, and perhaps more if inflation is high. Near-term increases should be higher as the pandemic recovery is not complete.

On the recent earnings call, David Simon said that there are many new leases whose spaces will produce little earnings in 2023 as they are renovated. The tenants who will take over in late 2023 and early 2024 will contribute about $100M of NOI, which is about 1.7%.

Development and redevelopment look like a 1% addition or somewhat less, as discussed above.

All this gets Simon near that 5% growth of FFO/sh for 2024, assuming no further increase in interest rates. What could move the total above that in the near term is the Other Platform Investments. What could move NOI growth up further beyond that are the investments adding mixed-use components to their properties, and those supporting omnichannel and retailer services.

The downside risk would be from a sustained higher level of interest rates. This could knock some few percent off FFO/share growth for a decade or so, as all the debt matured and was gradually renewed at higher rates.

Countering that is the potential impact of the inflation that would likely come with those rates. If Lyn Alden is correct that we are headed for a decade like the 1940s, with bursts of inflation and low interest rates, then the 2020s would work out well for shareholders.

Valuation

Much discussion of REIT valuations is framed in terms of the ratio of Price to FFO, or P/FFO. In detail, FFO is the standardized NAREIT attempt to measure earnings by correcting for unrealistic aspects of GAAP.

Because of the ambiguity discussed above about what is and is not recurring capex, I see little point in devising an Adjusted FFO for Simon. They give a Comparable FFO that is better than FFO, but the differences are not large and we won’t go there today.

Many authors pick some arbitrary number of years, average P/FFO over that period, and declare that to be the historical average that should be a good expectation. This incredibly superficial approach will often mislead.

Mr. Market goes through periods of euphoria and depression about various economic sectors and the stocks reflecting them. As Howard Marks pointed out in his memo «On the Couch»,

whereas events in the real world fluctuate between «pretty good» and «not so hot,» investor sentiment often careens from «flawless» to «hopeless». The point is, public markets don’t accurately reflect changes in reality, they exaggerate them because they incorporate too much emotionality. Sometimes people interpret everything as positive and sometimes they interpret everything as negative.

If you look at price to FFO or other sensible measures of earnings for any REIT associated with retail, the ratio was suppressed compared to prior history beginning in 2017. The quality REITs increased per share earnings through 2018 or 2019, but the stock prices went in the tank anyway.

The reason is that retail tenants entered a much misunderstood, difficult period after 2016. This was all about debt and not at all about e-commerce, but you likely don’t believe that because you’ve been brainwashed by the media narrative.

It was only in 2020 that we began to see differentiation related to e-commerce. But that was about whether or not some retail chain had developed effective omnichannel, not about competition between brick and mortar stores and digital natives. What we see today is that digital natives are rapidly adding a brick and mortar presence and profiting from doing so.

The future will not look like the past half decade. Average market valuations over the past five years are not relevant.

So what is relevant? In past articles I’ve noted that the range of P/FFO for SPG, during periods when the market is happy about retail, has run from 15x to 20x.

Now 20x is likely the euphoric phase described by Marks, but 15x or 17x is not unreasonable. For a $12 FFO/share, the implied share price is north of $180.

This is not crazy. If FFO/share is earnings, then 15x to 17x corresponds to an indefinite growth rate of 3% to 4%, for a 10% discount rate.

One can see in the plot above that FDR/sh runs a few percent to 20% less than FFO/sh (except in 2020). Using 10%, that 3% to 4% growth rate modeled above becomes 3.8% to 4.5%.

Based on the discussion above, these are near the likely low end of growth rates that Simon will achieve. And if Simon continues to find other highly lucrative opportunities, growth rates could be somewhat higher.

At the end of the day, my view remains that a $180 price is a conservative target for the fair value of this stock. It is quite plausible to think of numbers noticeably above $200.

My look at Simon this year has been closer than my previous one. It has made me a bit less optimistic about the upper end of likely FFO growth. But the big picture and valuations have not changed much.

Takeaways

The last time around, in 2021, I sold about half my SPG near the peak at $170. My purpose was to capture the gains.

As SPG plummeted during 2022, I again more than doubled my position, almost entirely at prices that reduced my cost basis. But since 2021 my focus has moved toward dividend income, as mentioned above. SPG now provides 9% of my need for withdrawals from my portfolio.

My hope would be that SPG increases in price much faster than the overall market, and that this in turn lets me diversify and get the same income from another REIT of equal or better quality.

One that has some potential is National Retail Properties (NNN), now paying 4.8% vs 5.9% from SPG. If SPG increases from here by only 23% more than NNN does, it will be possible to diversify without loss of quality or income. My fingers are crossed.