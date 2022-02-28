Massimo Giachetti

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) just posted its Q4 and 2022 fiscal year earnings, and it’s apparent that AMC continues to live on its shareholders' hopes and dreams. Numbers matter, profits matter, cash burn matters, and in business, having more revenue coming in than it costs to run the business matters. I hope management and shareholders aren’t relying on AMC Perfectly Popcorn being placed in more than 2,600 Walmart (WMT) stores to save the company. Regardless of the rosy picture in the press release and catchphrases such as “multi-year glide path to recovery,” AMC’s numbers continue to deteriorate and hemorrhage cash. Unless something gives, AMC will need to dilute shareholders through an equity raise.

Seeking Alpha

Despite what AMC tried to highlight as accomplishments in the press release, AMC’s business continues to deteriorate

Something that doesn’t sit well with me is that when AMC released earnings, they didn’t provide their full balance sheet in the release or update their numbers on their financial performance section of their investor relations website. All AMC did was provide a blurb about its balance sheet, cash, and liquidity while providing a snippet of its total assets.

AMC Press Release

Here are some of the highlights that AMC bragged about in Q4 and YTD in 2023

Q4 2022

Completed a private offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 12.750% senior secured notes due 2027 at an issue price of 92.00%.

Repurchased $45.7 million aggregate principal amount of Second Lien Notes due 2026 for $18.3 million, or a 60% discount.

Repurchased approximately $5.3 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027 for $1.6 million, or a 70% discount.

2023 YTD

Repurchased $66.1 million aggregate principal amounts of the Second Lien Notes due 2026 for $36.4 million or a 45% discount.

Repurchased $4.1 million aggregate principal amount of the 5.875% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2026 for $1.7 million, or a 59% discount.

Issued 91,026,191 shares of AMC Preferred Equity Units on a private basis to extinguish $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 10%/12% Cash/PIK Toggle Second Lien Notes due 2026.

Raised $75.1 million through the private sale of 106,595,106 AMC Preferred Equity Units

Received $30 million from Saudi Entertainment Ventures, AMC’s Saudi joint venture partner, as AMC begins to transition from a management and investment role to a pure licensing relationship.

This may look good on the surface, but their just talking points. These aspects will only help under the interest expenses as they buy back lien notes and use preferred equity units to raise capital and mitigate debt obligations.

We’re in 2023 now, AMC can’t use the pandemic as an excuse. The bottom line is they are operating a business that isn’t profitable, and things are getting worse. Every shareholder should study AMC’s statement of operations as it does not paint a good picture.

AMC Press Release

In Q4, AMC saw its overall revenue decline by -15.43% YoY as admission revenue declined by -15.8%, food and beverage declined -12.96%, and other revenue declined by -21.03%. AMC brought in $990.9 million in Q4 of 2022 compared to $1.17 billion in Q4 of 2021. Declining revenue is never a good sign, and while AMC may not have had a similar movie slate in Q4 2022 compared to 2021, its operating expenses remained expensive. AMC needs to put bodies in the seats to drive revenue across its business lines, and unfortunately, their dependent on movie studios to make engaging films. AMC’s Q4 2022 operating costs and expenses came in at $1.22 billion, which was only a -$16.8 million or -1.36% decline YOY. When revenue declines by -15.8% and the expenses stay relatively the same, the business is going to be negatively impacted, and it doesn’t matter if the business is AMC or not. Due to revenue declining at a larger rate than expenses in Q4, AMC’s operating loss expanded by 271.52% (-$164 million) from -$60.4 million to -$224.4 million YoY in the past 3 months.

On an annual basis, AMC is still swimming in a sea of red. While anyone who is bullish will look at these numbers and point out that the operating loss narrowed by 43.84%, AMC still generated -$522.3 million of operating income in 2022. Yes, this is a strong improvement YoY, but AMC’s revenue increased by 54.73% or $1.38 billion YoY, and they still managed to generate over half a billion in negative operating income. AMC’s operating costs and expenses grew in 2022 to $4.43 billion, which was an increase of 28.22% or $975.8 million YoY. When you factor in the additional operating losses on an annual basis, including all of the interest expenses, AMC lost -$973.6 million in 2022.

Now, let’s go back to AMC’s cash position. AMC burned through 60.35% of its cash position in 2022 as it started the year with $1.59 billion in cash on hand and ended 2022 with $631.5 million. AMC burned through -$961 million in cash from its balance sheet and lost -$973.6 million throughout 2022. No matter how much someone may like AMC and the product it puts out, this is not a good business. When I say AMC isn’t a good business, this isn’t an opinion, I am going by the numbers as AMC has generated $37.99 billion of revenue and lost -$6.66 billion in net income over the past decade.

AMC is living on hopes and dreams and dilution is a strong possibility

In 2019, AMC generated $5.47 billion in total revenue and still lost $149.1 million. AMC’s losses in 2021 were -$1.27 billion, and in 2022 losses came in at -$973.6 million. With $631.5 million in cash left, it’s hard to see a scenario where AMC will not have to conduct an equity raise. As of Q3 2022, AMC had -$2.58 billion of total equity on the balance sheet, which has not been updated yet. This is far from good, and no matter how management presented their press release, AMC’s leverage position is horrible as liabilities exceed assets by the billions.

I continue to say that AMC is living on hopes and dreams, not because I dislike AMC, it's because the entertainment landscape has changed. We have heard so much about utilizing AMC theatres to watch sporting events, and other entertainment features, but it’s not helping. Streaming, original content, and the quality of home entertainment centers are crushing the movie-going experience. This isn’t the 1980s or 1990s when there were no on-demand features and pay-per-view had a handful of movies. Back then, if you didn’t see a movie in the theaters, there was no telling when you would be able to rent the movie or catch it on HBO. Also, home entertainment systems weren’t that good. Today, everyone has a tremendous amount of options, and the quality of home entertainment systems is a serious threat to the movie-going experience. While some will say that you can’t replace the movie experience, sometimes good enough is just enough to keep people home, and that is a problem for AMC.

Conclusion

Things don’t look good for AMC, and its business is too reliant on a revolving door of blockbusters. I have never owned AMC, and I have never shorted AMC, but as I continue to go through the numbers on a quarterly basis, I don’t think the future is bright. Now AMC may pull a rabbit out of the hat with its popcorn hitting the shelves, but we will need to wait until Q2 2023 to really see how it sells. I hope the popcorn is wildly successful and AMC starts generating a profit again. The problem for me continues to be that the path to profitability is bleak, and it seems that the movie-going experience isn’t as magical as it once was. I think that AMC is backed into a corner and will need to dilute shareholders further in 2023 as cash on hand continues to be depleted.