RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

The My Top 10 Dividend Payers Series continues with our March 2023 Edition. This series is dedicated to exploring stocks that offer potentially attractive dividends. An attractive dividend does not guarantee that a company is poised to perform well but companies that perform well often offer attractive dividends.

This month we're taking a look at the latest top ten dividend payers for dividend reinvestment and retirement. Both lists are dominated by energy equities due to their recent outstanding improvements to cash flow. While these companies still provide value, the macroeconomic condition brings into question their near term performance. After a review of our top ten lists we'll take a closer look at two top picks: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. and Coterra Energy Inc.

Dividend Strategy Recap

Read our April edition to review important statistics about dividends. To recap that article, dividends offer the following indications:

Dividend stocks tend to perform better during bear markets and reduce portfolio volatility. S&P 500 stocks that pay dividends have performed better than stocks that do not pay dividends or cut dividends. Generally, stocks that pay an above average dividend yield at an above average payout ratio perform best.

One reason that dividend investing is so powerful is the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment. By reinvesting dividends investors can achieve outsized returns for long term investments. There is much debate over the advantage of dividends vs no dividends. Without dividends, companies have more capital to grow. Many investors prefer this to reinvesting their dividends into the company and subjecting themselves to taxable events. However, research demonstrates a strong dividend can be used to gauge the quality of a company.

Dividend Goals

Choosing a good dividend stock is not as simple as looking for the highest yield you can find. Often high dividend yields are a warning that the market expects the company to experience problems. Based on this information I have formulated four dividend payer goals:

Maximize total return Deliver a meaningful yield Experience strong dividend growth Provide a margin of safety against dividend cuts

Top 10 Dividend Payers

The purpose of this exercise is to identify potentially attractive dividend paying equities that are worth further examination. This exercise does not analyze overall investment suitability and is not an assessment of risk.

Screening

The exercise begins with a stock screen that eliminates attributes which compromise my goals. I use the Seeking Alpha Stock Screener to sort equities based on the following qualifications.

Metric Screen Dividend Yield FWD >2% Payout Ratio <150% 5Y Dividend Growth >2% Years of Dividend Growth >3 Net Income FWD >-3.0% Cash From Operations >-200M Return on Assets >3% Debt to Equity <500% Debt to FCF >-10% Click to enlarge

Ranking

The screen results in 93 stocks to rank this month. The ranking uses an equation that determines relative scores according to an order of prioritization in the table below. The maximum ranking score is 10.

Metric Reinvestment Strategy Priority Retirement Strategy Priority Dividend Yield FWD Low High Payout Ratio High Low 5Y Dividend Growth Low Medium Years of Growth Low Medium Revenue Growth FWD High High Net Income 3Y Growth Low Low Net Income Growth FWD High High Net Income Margin High High Return on Assets Medium High Click to enlarge

Top 10 Dividend Payers for Reinvestment

Ticker Name Dividend Yield FWD Score 1 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. 8.73% 5.0 2 CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. 2.43% 4.9 3 OVV Ovintiv Inc. 2.13% 4.8 4 EOG EOG Resources, Inc. 2.57% 4.6 5 TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation 2.30% 4.5 6 TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated 2.78% 3.9 7 CNS Cohen & Steers, Inc. 3.03% 3.8 8 INFY Infosys Limited 2.16% 3.7 9 FAST Fastenal Company 2.49% 3.6 10 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.89% 3.6 Click to enlarge

Top 10 Dividend Payers for Retirement

Ticker Name Dividend Yield FWD Score 1 IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. 8.39% 4.8 2 OVV Ovintiv Inc. 2.13% 4.7 3 EOG EOG Resources, Inc. 2.57% 4.4 4 CTRA Coterra Energy Inc. 2.43% 4.2 5 TXN Texas Instruments Incorporated 2.78% 3.7 6 RDN Radian Group Inc. 3.70% 3.5 7 MMM 3M Company 5.48% 3.4 8 CNS Cohen & Steers, Inc. 3.03% 3.3 9 NNN National Retail Properties, Inc. 4.78% 3.2 10 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 2.89% 3.2 Click to enlarge

A Peak Under The Hood

Okay, we've kicked the tires on these names. Now it's time to take a closer look. The goal of this step is to identify red flags and examine if the data is providing a realistic expectation of strength. This month, we'll take a look at the top 2 picks from the Dividend Reinvestment list.

#1. IIPR Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

Image by author (data from Seeking Alpha)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is an industrial REIT engaged in the ownership and management of regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The company has a market cap of $2.37B and price to book of 1.21. The current dividend yield is 8.73% and analyst estimates expect the dividend to increase from $7.10 per share in 2022 to $7.32 in 2023 and $7.85 in 2024.

Data by YCharts

IIPR receives a solid A grade from Seeking Alpha for dividend safety. It grades out at #1 on our list because of the above average yield, strong growth of revenues and net income over the past 3-5 years, and decent FFO growth expected.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha authors have been bullish to very bullish on IIPR over the past year while the stock had declined by >70%. The shares have fallen from a P/FFO of 46x to 10.5x. The normal price multiple is high, around 35x P/FFO, because the REIT has experienced exceptional growth. In the last four years FFO has grown by more than 60% annually.

Seeking Alpha

One issue is that growth is slowing materially. The company appears to be losing "first mover" advantage in the space. Forward estimates for FFO growth are meager at 2-3% CAGR. The shares don't seem overvalued at present but if the company experiences a material decline to profit margins that could change in a hurry. The forward AFFO payout ratio is 85% which does not leave much room for error. A potential risk is that the Federal legalization of cannabis would create more competition for IIPR in the cannabis lease space. It increases the likelihood that cannabis growers will consider financing their own facilities, which will likely take a cut from IIPR's margins. Support for Federal legalization has grown significantly and the majority of States have now legalized or decriminalized the substance.

FAST Graphs

Worth further investigation: the implications of Federal cannabis legalization.

My stance: neutral, risk profile does not align with portfolio objectives.

#2. CTRA Coterra Energy Inc.

Image by author (data from Seeking Alpha)

Coterra Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. It has a market cap of $19.45B and price to book of 1.52. The forward dividend is 3.24% but the company has been paying out special dividends recently in excess of 5.79%. Analysts are expecting the dividend to fall from $2.49 in 2022 to $1.29 in 2023 and $1.21 in 2024.

Data by YCharts

It is particularly troubling that the company receives about 59% of revenue from natural gas considering that natural gas has fallen precipitously over the past few months. This has been the result of a supply glut that caught me off guard on some of my investments, primarily due to abnormally warm winter temperatures in the northern latitudes. I think that forward earnings estimates need to be adjusted downward to account for this change in price.

Seeking Alpha (company presentation) Data by YCharts

The stock only receives a C+ grade from Seeking Alpha for dividend safety. It's likely, given the price action of oil lately, that dividends in 2023 will be significantly lower than 2022. The stock comes in at #2 on our list because of strong growth in net income, healthy net income margins, and return on assets.

Seeking Alpha

Company cash flows are contingent on the price of oil and natural gas. U.S. natural gas has fallen by 75% since its highs last August while oil has pulled back to the $75 area. For CTRA to continue to perform and issue variable dividends energy prices will need to rebound. It's difficult to say where energy is headed in 2023. Many recessionary indicators are suggesting economic weakness in 2023 going into 2024, including the National Association of Homebuilders index and the U.S. manufacturing ISM.

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author) Data by YCharts

Shares are currently trading at low valuations including a P/OCF of 3.86x. Forward estimates of cash flow remain strong, despite weakness in energy prices. The company has used the increase in cash flow to reduce their long term debt to equity ratio to 0.17x, a promising development. If earnings estimates hold true, this will prove to be an exceedingly profitable investment. If not, shareholders would be fortunate for the decline in earnings to be priced in already.

FAST Graphs

Worth further investigation: short term outlook for energy prices and company resilience to a prolonged downturn.

My stance: neutral and watching.

Conclusion

Our dividend payers this month included three energy names in CTRA, OVV, and EOG. While valuations on these equities are still attractive, macroeconomics are concerning for energy with recessionary conditions increasing. I recently closed a position in OVV waiting for better information about the direction of crude oil. I am not currently long any of the names on the lists, primarily due to valuation or concerns about earnings growth in 2023/2024. The names that are on my watch list include TXN, AVGO, MMM, and FAST. After due diligence I may initiate future positions.

That's it for this month's edition. We will be making some improvements to the screening process in the near future. Which dividend payers do you think are a 'buy?' Leave a comment below.