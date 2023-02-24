My Top 10 Dividend Payers For March

Mar. 01, 2023 6:00 AM ETAVGO, CNS, CTRA, EOG, FAST, IIPR, IIPR.PA, INFY, MMM, NNN, OVV, OVV:CA, RDN, TRNO, TXN
Garrett Duyck profile picture
Garrett Duyck
3.08K Followers

Summary

  • Dividends are an important source of income for investors of all types but especially those that rely on their investments in retirement.
  • My ideal dividend payer accomplishes four goals: maximize total return, deliver a meaningful yield, experience strong growth, and provide a margin of safety.
  • IIPR is a top dividend payer with a yield of 8.73% but the width of their moat is a concern.
  • CTRA is a strong dividend payer with a yield of 3.24%, but the price of oil and gas is shrinking the bottom line.

Mature couple taking a break while sightseeing and using tablet

RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

The My Top 10 Dividend Payers Series continues with our March 2023 Edition. This series is dedicated to exploring stocks that offer potentially attractive dividends. An attractive dividend does not guarantee that a company is poised to

Image by author (data from Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

FAST Graphs

Image by author (data from Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha (company presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha

Charts by TradingView (adapted by author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Garrett Duyck profile picture
Garrett Duyck
3.08K Followers
Generalist investor and Seeking Alpha Contributor. Articles are a deep dive into his research and portfolio decisions. The author's approach focuses on macroeconomics with the goal of achieving highest risk-adjusted return by emphasizing strong cash flow, dividends, margin of safety, and options strategies. ~A picture is worth a thousand words but a chart is worth a thousand pictures~

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TXN, AVGO, MMM, FAST, OVV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The content in this article is for informational, educational, and entertainment purposes only. This content is not investment advice and individuals should conduct their own due diligence before investing. The author is not an investment advisor and is not suggesting any investment recommendations. This article reflects the opinions of the author based on the author’s best judgement at the time of writing and are subject to change without notice. Readers are responsible for their own investment decisions and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Comments

