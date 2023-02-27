Enterprise Products Partners Is Just Getting Started

Long Player
Summary

  • This fiscal year surprised a lot of people with nearly 20% per unit earnings growth.
  • The business cycle is getting to the point where large capital projects are likely to become part of the backlog.
  • Small "bolt-on" acquisitions will be made opportunistically.
  • The high distribution coverage probably means more distribution increases are on the way to further the history of 24 years of distribution increases.
  • Financial strength is top-notch for a midstream company.
(Note: This article was in the newsletter on February 27, 2023.)

There has been a lot of "time for the price to take a break" and retrench when it comes to the Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) common unit. Short

Enterprise Products Partners Summary Of Fourth Quarter 2022, Operational And Financial Results

Enterprise Products Partners Summary Of Fourth Quarter 2022, Operational And Financial Results

Enterprise Products Partners History Of Benefitting Shareholders

Enterprise Products Partners History Of Benefitting Shareholders

Enterprise Products Partners History Of Cash Flow Per Common Unit Growth

Enterprise Products Partners History Of Cash Flow Per Common Unit Growth

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

