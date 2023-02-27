Petmal

(Note: This article was in the newsletter on February 27, 2023.)

There has been a lot of "time for the price to take a break" and retrench when it comes to the Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) common unit. Short term, that can always happen "because it is Monday". But for buy and hold investors, the industry business cycle is closer to the recovery and growth phase. Therefore, it is very likely that some capital projects will be added to the backlog at an accelerating pace. Management has also opportunistically been making small acquisitions that are likely to continue. A far better idea would be to focus on the growth history of a partnership like this one rather than the 1-year guidance because management demonstrated last year that the picture can quickly change for the better.

On the website, you can page through all the articles that stated there would be no growth for fiscal year 2022. There were a lot of broker reports stating the same thing.

Enterprise Products Partners Summary Of Fourth Quarter 2022, Operational And Financial Results (Enterprise Products Partners Fourth Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

Of course, had an investor sold because fiscal year 2022 was going to be a "wasted year", the year turned out to be anything but that. Earnings per common unit grew roughly 20%. That rate was closer to what you see in the high technology group rather than a boring midstream company. EBITDA and cash flow were not too far behind earnings either. Fiscal year 2022 was a prime example of why I tend to buy good management and then stay put. Nice surprises like this past fiscal year make buying and holding worthwhile.

Note that adjusted free cash flow includes the cash purchase price of the acquisition made (that overnight changed the earnings outlook) to show a reduction in free cash flow. That is an extremely conservative view of free cash flow that needs to be considered as many companies would not include an acquisition in the free cash flow calculation.

The distribution (which is tax deferred and part of the K-1) was roughly 5% higher than the previous fiscal year for the fourth quarter. The coverage ratio is now huge compared to just about any other midstream competitor.

Enterprise Products Partners History Of Benefitting Shareholders (Enterprise Products Partners 2023, Investor Deck)

Because the distribution increases did not keep pace with the earnings per unit increases, management has enough distribution coverage to keep up the pace of distribution increases for some time to come. Further promoting the distribution increase scenario is the stock repurchases. Those repurchases increase the room for distribution increase without spending more money in total.

Historically, the distribution percentage yield on the common shares is on the high side. So that would imply some appreciation potential as this well managed partnership continues to make progress. But management has raised the distribution for 24 years. Lately it has raised the distribution more than once in a fiscal year. That generally means that management anticipates a growth spurt even if it is not showing in the backlog just yet. The earnings spurt from the acquisition allowed for an accelerated distribution rise that is likely to continue now that takeaway capacity is filling up. Customers are starting to ask about more midstream capacity it would seem; so the cyclical growth spurt of midstream may not be too far into the future.

That likely means we are approaching the part of the cycle where more pipelines will be built. Growth in the midstream business has always been cyclical with a cycle that lags the upstream recovery. This time around appears to be no different.

Enterprise Products Partners History Of Cash Flow Per Common Unit Growth (Enterprise Products Partners February 2023, Investor Deck)

As shown above, the partnership has a public history of growth. The problem for traders has always been that one only sometimes knows when a year will be a steady year or a growth year. As this past fiscal year demonstrated, a decent acquisition can change prospects fast. That happened in fiscal year 2022 and it can happen at any time.

The other consideration is that the market looks forward. So, any announcement of an expansion project that adds to the capital project backlog in a big way is likely to receive a friendly reception. The company already has permission to proceed with the SPOT project as management has noted. There may be some court cases over this. But management has been careful enough that the court cases should prove to be routine and done without any material change to the project.

The finances are extremely strong for a midstream company and are likely to remain that way. Management has the option of financing future projects with debt or cash flow (or anything in-between).

The emphasis of this partnership has been on natural gas for some time. But that puts the partnership in an ideal position to service the fast-growing hydrogen market when the time comes. There has been a fair number of opinions that the most cost-effective way to transport hydrogen (when the time comes) is by pipeline. That will not be a "big jump" from what the partnership already does.

More importantly, as management notes, natural gas demand is projected to grow for the foreseeable future. Natural gas serves as the source of a lot of "green revolution" materials (including hydrogen). That will not be changing fast anytime soon. So, the future is bright even with an energy transition beginning. This partnership is very well positioned for that future.

Key Points

Management had a surprising year by many standards. Many investors that left because "the common units were not going to do anything" ended up considering getting back in at a higher price. Now the possibility of more opportunistic acquisitions will be combined with that time in the industry cycle where it appears more pipelines (or at least pipeline capacity) is needed.

That likely means some relatively large projects will be added to the capital backlog as the near-term future proceeds. Timing is as always uncertain. But the rather generous distribution already equals what the average investor reports long-term for total investment results. Any capital appreciation would be "icing on the cake".

A management like this one is very likely to add to the growth record shown. Nothing protects against downside risk like a history of growth combined with a strong balance sheet. Steady distribution increases also help minimize investment downside risk long-term. That is going to make for an asymmetric positive combined dividend and capital appreciation return averaging in the middle teens. Such a return if distributions are assumed to be reinvested would mean that the value of the investment would double roughly is slightly less than 5 years.

Midstream companies are considered the utilities of the oil and gas industry. This is one of the premier "utilities" in the industry. Rarely does one see an income and growth opportunity with the financial strength of this partnership. For risk averse buy and hold investors, this is probably a core position consideration.