Irina Shilnikova/iStock via Getty Images

Business Overview and Investment Thesis

JDE Peet's N.V. (OTCPK:JDEPF) is the world's leading pure-play coffee & tea company recording revenues of EUR 8.2 billion in 2022. The company serves customers and consumers with coffee & tea in more than 100 markets through a portfolio of over 50 brands, including L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, etc. JDE Peet´s is well run company with an outstanding management team and a dominant position in a stable industry.

In my previous article, I displayed how JDE Peet's is well-positioned to remain the world's leading coffee and tea company as it has a great management team in place, which has deleveraged the company efficiently. For reference, management has been able to deleverage the company from a net leverage position of 3.4x in June of 2020 to its current net leverage position of 2.65x. Saying this, the company will see significant cash outflows during the next years as a result of heavy debt repayments, capital expenditures, and dividend payments.

Despite reporting good results during FYE 2022 I remain with my hold rating for the company as JDE Peet's still needs to repay a substantial amount of debt during the coming years. This will constrain the company to pursue growth opportunities through bolt on acquisitions, increase dividends or put in place a share buyback program. Let´s take a look at the 2022 results.

JDE 2022 Results

JDE Peet´s Financial Highlights (Full-year results 2022 Press Release)

During FYE 2022 JDE Peet's increased revenues by 16.4% to €8.2 billion, compared to €7 billion during FYE 2021. This increase of a double-digit growth was achieved in four out of the five reporting segments by the company. The increase in revenues was largely due to the CPG Latin America, Russia, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Africa ("LARMEA") and the Out of Home segments which both saw organic growth of 32.5% and 26.6%, respectively. The significant jump in revenues in the CPG LARMEA segment was driven mainly by price increases while volumes remained largely flat. As for the Out of Home segment, the jump in revenues was driven by both price and volume increases for the year. Despite the revenue growth, operating income saw a decrease to €949 million compared to €1.1 billion during the previous year. This decrease was a result of increased SG&A expense by 10.6% to €2.1 billion during the year. The increase was driven by working media and other growth-related investments and an increase in cost of sales due to a range of increases in costs such as green coffee, ocean freight, energy, etc.

Similarly to the top line growth, CPG LARMEA and the Out of Home segments contributed significantly to the company's overall operating income, with both segments seeing organic growth of 38.1% and 31.6%, respectively. These increases helped to partially offset the decrease in operating income by JDE Peet's main segment, CPG Europe, which saw an operating income decrease of 26.2% driven by lower volumes caused by retaliations, as well as a step-up in marketing investments. JDE Peet's was able to finish the year with a net income of €761 which is largely flat compared to FY 2021.

As for the cash flow from operations, JDE Peet's reported a slight decrease to €1.6 billion during FY 2022. This slight decrease was largely due to higher inventory levels during the year with inventories causing a cash outflow of €470 million, compared to €139 million during the previous year. Capital expenditures remained flat compared to the previous year at €239 million, which led to a free cash flow for the year of €1.4 billion. Management used this cash to pay dividends of €345 million, repurchase shares from Mondelez International to the tune of €500 million, keeping the remaining cash in the company's balance sheet. As a result, the company bolstered its cash position to €967 million compared to €662 million at the end of 2021.

Key Takeaways

Peet's Coffee Expanding its Footprint:

During 2022 Peet's Coffee expanded its footprint by adding 47 new stores in China, increasing its store count in the country to 117. Further to this, Peet's Coffee entered the Middle East region with its first store in the Dubai Mall. This was done through a franchising agreement between JDE Peet's and the Kuwaiti-based Americana Restaurants. This partnership will help Peet's Coffee expand its footprint in the Middle East, as Americana Restaurants is an experienced company in this region managing other franchises such as Krispy Kreme and Costa Coffee. For reference, Americana Restaurants is one of the largest franchise operators in the Middle East and North Africa with beverage outlets across 12 countries in the region.

JDE Peet's continues its deleveraging path:

The company continued its deleveraging path during 2022, finishing the year reporting a net leverage position of 2.65x which is a great improvement compared to 3.2x just 24 months ago. It is expected the company will continue this path as it has no debt payments during the 2023 year. This means the company could continue to enhance its liquidity position or even repay debt earlier than expected. It should be noted that management was able to enhance the company's cash position to €967 million during 2022, with no debt repayment in 2023 we could see the cash position increase above €1 billion. This would give the company the financial flexibility to easily repay the €500 million bond maturities in the 2024 and 2025.

Leverage and Net Debt Development (Full-Year Results 2022 Presentation)

CPG LARMEA and Out of Home segments are becoming increasingly important for the company's overall top and bottom line:

Both CPG LARMEA and Out of Home segments saw significant organic increases in revenues and operating income. This is important because these two segments combined now contribute to 31% of total revenues and 34% of the total adjusted EBIT for the company. These increases were largely driven by price increases, so it will be interesting to see until when can the company continue with this path before the consumers start filling the pinch of higher prices. I will continue to monitor this development during the following financial reports.

Bottom Line

JDE Peet's continues to deliver good results with four of its five segments increasing revenues by double digits. Further to this, management continues doing a great job deleveraging the company and bolstering liquidity in order to give it the necessary financial flexibility. Furthermore, Peet's is increasing its footprint by adding stores in China and opening its first store in the Middle East. Finally, JDE Peet's is experiencing strong growth in its LARMEA region which is becoming a more important part of the company´s top and bottom line. These are indeed great news for the company, however, due to its debt maturities coming up during the next three years, I continued to rate this stock a hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.