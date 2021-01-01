JDE Peet's: Heavy Debt Load May Constrain Growth Opportunities Ahead

Mar. 01, 2023 4:04 AM ETJDE Peet's N.V. (JDEPF)
Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
441 Followers

Summary

  • Revenues increased by 16.4% during FYE 2022, with four of the five reporting segments growing at a double-digit rate.
  • Peet's Coffee continued expanding its footprint by adding 47 new stores in China and opening its first store in the Middle East.
  • JDE Peet's continued its deleverage path with the company reporting a net leverage position of 2.65x at the end of 2022.

una taza de café caliente para ti

Irina Shilnikova/iStock via Getty Images

Business Overview and Investment Thesis

JDE Peet's N.V. (OTCPK:JDEPF) is the world's leading pure-play coffee & tea company recording revenues of EUR 8.2 billion in 2022. The company serves customers and consumers with coffee & tea in more than

JDE Peet´s Financial Highlights

JDE Peet´s Financial Highlights (Full-year results 2022 Press Release)

Leverage and Net Debt Development

Leverage and Net Debt Development (Full-Year Results 2022 Presentation)

This article was written by

Daniel Giron profile picture
Daniel Giron
441 Followers
I am an experienced financial analyst with a background in banking. Throughout my career, I have gained a vast knowledge of credit risk and financial analysis. In my previous role at one of the largest banks in Europe, I was responsible for monitoring a portfolio of over 100 international corporates, which included tasks such as credit analysis, financial analysis, internal ratings, etc. I am a well-educated and passionate finance professional, holding a Master's degree in economics. Over the past four years, I have written over 100 credit rationales for the bank's risk department on international corporates. I am highly skilled in analyzing financial data and identifying risk factors, and I am committed to staying up-to-date with the latest developments in the finance industry. Overall, I am confident in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to assist with investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.