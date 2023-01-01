Dear readers/followers,
So, as I said, I've taken my share of blows when it comes to shipping investments. It's one of those sectors where I went in somewhat "half-cocked" a few years back, had some initial success, but then had a bit of a rough awakening. I now know the sector well enough to know the amount of expertise that's really required to "play" it successfully. There are people that do this, and with enough study on my hand, I can grasp individual companies and larger stocks, but it requires extreme care.
Hence, the company's outperformance isn't something I see as indicative to really any degree. Yes, it's up slightly - no, it's not something I see as the reason for further outperformance.
Let's review changes since early December, and where we can expect the company to go in 2023.
So, AMSC is essentially the wrapper for 10 vessels that provide a double-digit yield during good times, and we currently do have good times in shipping. Even if we're down from the very tops with some supply chain issues slowly abating, it's still a great time for any operator with a shipping capacity.
One of the primary emphasis I want here is for you to understand just how small this company is. Despite a 17-18-year history, it's what would be considered a micro-cap here. The saving grace in terms of its size is that it has motivated and large shareholders - Aker ASA (OTCPK:AKAAF), but this shouldn't be misinterpreted as any sort of guarantee that the company is "safe" because of a 19% ownership - it's not because of that at least. What's more, Aker has plenty of investments, and far from all of them do well.
So what does the company own exactly?
All of these vessels are found working the ocean outside of North America, and they're deployed on so-called bareboat charters. This would be the equivalent, or close to, of a net-lease agreement in the RE sector/REIT sector. The model of charter comes with no crew, no provisions, and nothing else - all of this falls to the operator. This is the most attractive form of chartering or leasing as I see it, so points to the company there.
Finding operators at this point in time is easy - because demand continues to outstrip supply. What's more, there's an age/supply imbalance as well, whereas many existing assets should have been replaced some time ago, and where the new building of assets/vessels has lagged behind for years. This puts a premium on any company with new assets available.
We see the company's current fleet, as of early 2023, still leased at 100%. The problem I mentioned in my former article, where most of the OSG vessel charters expire in 2023 means that this year is something well have to look very closely at because not far from 50% of the company's revenue is "in danger".
Then again, based on current trends, I have a very hard time believing that the company would not extend its charters here. The 4Q22 report, which was reported on the very day I'm writing this article, tells us the following for FY22 - namely that it was a very good year.
Why?
This means the company's current vessel portfolio looks like this, with the new contract lengths and counterparties here.
The addition of the Normand Maximus EBITDA pushes the annual EBITDA above $100M on the current contract structure, and these bareboat charters have a history of providing stable and strong cash flows. However, it would be wrong to say that the company does not cut the dividend - it's quick to right-size it where necessary, though a strong tradition of payments has been established here.
The company also retains its financing expertise, and aside from its assets offers 100% financing for the charter solutions - long-term operational control of the asset with medium-term financial commitment, which is attractive to most lessors.
The competition for ASMC remains limited, especially in today's financing environment, because most capital providers are leery of risk here - providing more vanilla-oriented financing solutions that don't include profit-sharing elements, as this one does.
This is how the company's current structure looks.
The high-level case for the company concerns just how the demand/supply play is going to be looking in the next 10-15 years, and that's a hard thing to forecast here. AMSC is mostly correlated to oil/crude prices as well as biofuel and similar products that can be carried on tankers. There are many signs that the offshore market day rates and development backlog will retain some of the trends, with day rates for Subsea vessels up almost continuously for 2 years, and the backlog for these sorts of vessels has been growing for 4 years.
So, the thesis for AMSC remains - and the positives are still very much there, and can be said to be as follows for 2023:
This leads me to my following valuation thesis.
Despite advancing in share price, I think the company makes for a more attractive prospect here. I say this because the very earliest potential for a contract expiration now, barring bankruptcies and the like, is 2025. That means we have around 2 years of safe cashflows, with over 50% of the portfolio at another year beyond that.
This is unfortunately combined with the highest valuation for the company's native share in over 5 years. AMSC now trades at 44.10 NOK, even though its down 4.4% today as I'm writing this article.
This comes to a native P/E of 17x. That is not cheap, not when considering the company's market cap. There are bigger and safer shipping companies out there.
I'm well beyond the state of being able to be tantalized by a double-digit yield and nothing else. The fact is, the downward potential of this company in the case the market turns, even with that relatively well-covered yield for the next 2 years, far outstrips the return potential of that yield.
However, I cannot find solid support in making a negative thesis for the macro that the company works in. A flat development - yes - in fact, I believe energy prices will remain at these prices/relatively flat, and I don't expect a massive improvement in the sector from here on out. Interest rates will continue to impact things - but even with this, this just means the company likely won't go much further down - for that to happen, I believe something significantly negative either on the macro or on the company side would have to occur. For macro, I don't believe it will, and I don't see the realistic potential for company negatives now that the OSG contracts have been extended.
We do actually have analysts following this minuscule business - 3 of them in fact, and they give the company an average rating of 48 NOK/share, implying an upside here, and this is relatively similar to the upside we saw in my last article.
The expectation is still for things to keep growing in terms of earnings and dividends - and the contract extension was obviously no surprise, given the current macro.
Where I have a problem, and that problem remains here, is putting cash to work at zero credit, a $300M market cap, and a P/E of 17x in this particular sector. My experience in the sector, where I've been burned, also contributes to this careful stance.
I'm also no longer that interested in investments that serve as little more than "parking cash", because I nowadays use put option strategies for that, which yield between 8-13% annualized, and which involve far safer companies fundamentally than this one, so even in the case of an options assignment, I'd be very happy holding the investments in question.
So when looking at investments like this, I want something beyond the simple yield component, and I view the upside as being too stretched with regard to the multiples. Comps and peers are hard here, because, they all have relatively unique contract structures and assets - I find these hard to compare in any real or valuable sense for the thesis.
AMSC is a worthy 10%-yield play - but given how high the valuation is where it trades at 7-8x revenues, nearly 3x sales, and double-digit EBIT/EBITDA multiples, I view this as a less appealing play from every perspective except that yield.
And that is not enough for me - valuation is too big of a part of how I invest.
Therefore, this is my thesis for 2023.
Remember, I'm all about:
Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).
The company fulfills 2 out of my 5 criteria, making it a "Hold" here.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
This article was written by
Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.
I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AKAAF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.
I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about.
Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.
