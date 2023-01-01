urzine

Dear readers/followers,

So, as I said, I've taken my share of blows when it comes to shipping investments. It's one of those sectors where I went in somewhat "half-cocked" a few years back, had some initial success, but then had a bit of a rough awakening. I now know the sector well enough to know the amount of expertise that's really required to "play" it successfully. There are people that do this, and with enough study on my hand, I can grasp individual companies and larger stocks, but it requires extreme care.

Hence, the company's outperformance isn't something I see as indicative to really any degree. Yes, it's up slightly - no, it's not something I see as the reason for further outperformance.

Let's review changes since early December, and where we can expect the company to go in 2023.

AMSC ASA (OTCQX:ASCJF) - For 2023, this one is somewhat tricky

So, AMSC is essentially the wrapper for 10 vessels that provide a double-digit yield during good times, and we currently do have good times in shipping. Even if we're down from the very tops with some supply chain issues slowly abating, it's still a great time for any operator with a shipping capacity.

One of the primary emphasis I want here is for you to understand just how small this company is. Despite a 17-18-year history, it's what would be considered a micro-cap here. The saving grace in terms of its size is that it has motivated and large shareholders - Aker ASA (OTCPK:AKAAF), but this shouldn't be misinterpreted as any sort of guarantee that the company is "safe" because of a 19% ownership - it's not because of that at least. What's more, Aker has plenty of investments, and far from all of them do well.

So what does the company own exactly?

Nine product tankers.

product tankers. One shuttle tanker

shuttle tanker One international subsea construction Vessel.

All of these vessels are found working the ocean outside of North America, and they're deployed on so-called bareboat charters. This would be the equivalent, or close to, of a net-lease agreement in the RE sector/REIT sector. The model of charter comes with no crew, no provisions, and nothing else - all of this falls to the operator. This is the most attractive form of chartering or leasing as I see it, so points to the company there.

Finding operators at this point in time is easy - because demand continues to outstrip supply. What's more, there's an age/supply imbalance as well, whereas many existing assets should have been replaced some time ago, and where the new building of assets/vessels has lagged behind for years. This puts a premium on any company with new assets available.

We see the company's current fleet, as of early 2023, still leased at 100%. The problem I mentioned in my former article, where most of the OSG vessel charters expire in 2023 means that this year is something well have to look very closely at because not far from 50% of the company's revenue is "in danger".

Then again, based on current trends, I have a very hard time believing that the company would not extend its charters here. The 4Q22 report, which was reported on the very day I'm writing this article, tells us the following for FY22 - namely that it was a very good year.

Why?

OSG announced extensions on all of its 6 bareboat charters, securing the revenue here.

Successful placement of private equity, netting $37.2M in proceeds.

Redelivery of three vessels from OSG for new bareboat charters (three years) with a Keystone subsidiary.

Increased bareboat revenue YoY due to an increase in the portfolio.

Maintained the company's annual dividend, supported in full by the company's current free cash flow.

Increase in operating profit to around $15M 4Q22, meaning a run-rate of around $60M annually with a positive net profit at a run-rate of nearly $16M on an adjusted basis.

This means the company's current vessel portfolio looks like this, with the new contract lengths and counterparties here.

AMSC IR (AMSC IR)

The addition of the Normand Maximus EBITDA pushes the annual EBITDA above $100M on the current contract structure, and these bareboat charters have a history of providing stable and strong cash flows. However, it would be wrong to say that the company does not cut the dividend - it's quick to right-size it where necessary, though a strong tradition of payments has been established here.

AMSC IR (AMSC IR)

The company also retains its financing expertise, and aside from its assets offers 100% financing for the charter solutions - long-term operational control of the asset with medium-term financial commitment, which is attractive to most lessors.

The competition for ASMC remains limited, especially in today's financing environment, because most capital providers are leery of risk here - providing more vanilla-oriented financing solutions that don't include profit-sharing elements, as this one does.

This is how the company's current structure looks.

AMSC IR (AMSC IR)

The high-level case for the company concerns just how the demand/supply play is going to be looking in the next 10-15 years, and that's a hard thing to forecast here. AMSC is mostly correlated to oil/crude prices as well as biofuel and similar products that can be carried on tankers. There are many signs that the offshore market day rates and development backlog will retain some of the trends, with day rates for Subsea vessels up almost continuously for 2 years, and the backlog for these sorts of vessels has been growing for 4 years.

So, the thesis for AMSC remains - and the positives are still very much there, and can be said to be as follows for 2023:

Attractive stable cash flows based on well-covered contracts with attractive assets.

Good record of financial performance, despite ups and downs in payouts and dividends.

Cash flow yields and overall fundamentals are appealing, despite a tightening credit and interest situation.

There are new job opportunities in the field, with plenty of positive outlook for the company, thanks to the Jones Act.

Offshore and upstream is recovering, and the Normand Maximus is perfectly positioned to take advantage of this.

This leads me to my following valuation thesis.

Valuation for AMSC - It's looking better

Despite advancing in share price, I think the company makes for a more attractive prospect here. I say this because the very earliest potential for a contract expiration now, barring bankruptcies and the like, is 2025. That means we have around 2 years of safe cashflows, with over 50% of the portfolio at another year beyond that.

This is unfortunately combined with the highest valuation for the company's native share in over 5 years. AMSC now trades at 44.10 NOK, even though its down 4.4% today as I'm writing this article.

AMSC Share price (Avanza)

This comes to a native P/E of 17x. That is not cheap, not when considering the company's market cap. There are bigger and safer shipping companies out there.

I'm well beyond the state of being able to be tantalized by a double-digit yield and nothing else. The fact is, the downward potential of this company in the case the market turns, even with that relatively well-covered yield for the next 2 years, far outstrips the return potential of that yield.

However, I cannot find solid support in making a negative thesis for the macro that the company works in. A flat development - yes - in fact, I believe energy prices will remain at these prices/relatively flat, and I don't expect a massive improvement in the sector from here on out. Interest rates will continue to impact things - but even with this, this just means the company likely won't go much further down - for that to happen, I believe something significantly negative either on the macro or on the company side would have to occur. For macro, I don't believe it will, and I don't see the realistic potential for company negatives now that the OSG contracts have been extended.

We do actually have analysts following this minuscule business - 3 of them in fact, and they give the company an average rating of 48 NOK/share, implying an upside here, and this is relatively similar to the upside we saw in my last article.

The expectation is still for things to keep growing in terms of earnings and dividends - and the contract extension was obviously no surprise, given the current macro.

Where I have a problem, and that problem remains here, is putting cash to work at zero credit, a $300M market cap, and a P/E of 17x in this particular sector. My experience in the sector, where I've been burned, also contributes to this careful stance.

I'm also no longer that interested in investments that serve as little more than "parking cash", because I nowadays use put option strategies for that, which yield between 8-13% annualized, and which involve far safer companies fundamentally than this one, so even in the case of an options assignment, I'd be very happy holding the investments in question.

So when looking at investments like this, I want something beyond the simple yield component, and I view the upside as being too stretched with regard to the multiples. Comps and peers are hard here, because, they all have relatively unique contract structures and assets - I find these hard to compare in any real or valuable sense for the thesis.

AMSC is a worthy 10%-yield play - but given how high the valuation is where it trades at 7-8x revenues, nearly 3x sales, and double-digit EBIT/EBITDA multiples, I view this as a less appealing play from every perspective except that yield.

And that is not enough for me - valuation is too big of a part of how I invest.

Therefore, this is my thesis for 2023.

Thesis

AMSC is an interesting company in the shipping sector with a solid portfolio of 11 modern vessels leased to relatively safe counterparties. The company sports a double-digit yield and attractive financials but is a small business with a decent amount of risk if due to macro and contract expiration.

For that reason, I'm careful here. I wouldn't buy the company at today's valuation but would wait, if interested, for a bit of a drop.

My PT for the company comes closer to the historical norm of 30 NOK/share, which is where I initiate coverage here. I'm not changing this for 2023 - it's still 30 NOK/share.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills 2 out of my 5 criteria, making it a "Hold" here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.