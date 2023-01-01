Tyson Foods: Profitability Continues To Deteriorate

Mar. 01, 2023 4:46 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)
Bears of Wall Street profile picture
Bears of Wall Street
Marketplace

Summary

  • Shares continue to decline on the back of deteriorating profitability. At the same time there will be a good opportunity to buy the company at the bottom levels.
  • Looking at the multiples, it looks cheap as always, about 30% below the industry average levels.
  • Despite the weak report, Tyson Foods stock continues to gain market share, which gives a positive outlook for the future.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Short Ideas get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Tyson Foods

RiverNorthPhotography

Investment point

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is an American multinational corporation operating in the food industry. Together with its subsidiaries, Tyson Foods owns the Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright Brand, Aidells and State Fair brands. Key revenue segments are beef, pork, chicken and prepared

financial numbers

Revenue forecast (simplywall.st)

financial numbers

Operation Income (Resource: Investors relations)

Financial numbers

Sales, AIO and EPS performance (Resource: Investors relations)

financial numbers

Valuation (seeking alpha)

Liked the article? Bears of Wall Street is happy to announce that you can gain access to the growing library of similar articles with a bearish sentiment by subscribing to the #1 Seeking Alpha marketplace service for short ideas called Best Short Ideas. If you like to enter the world of short selling and learn more about unconventional stock market strategies, then give the service a try and opt for the FREE 14-day trial today! More details here.

This article was written by

Bears of Wall Street profile picture
Bears of Wall Street
6.53K Followers
The #1 service dedicated to short ideas

Bears of Wall Street is a community of traders and financial analysts, who take a pragmatic approach to valuing companies. The majority of our articles have bearish sentiment and reflect our short stance on the market. Our investments include short sales of common stock. If you liked our writing style and our view on the market – don’t forget to subscribe. If you have questions – feel free to ask them via direct messaging or through the comment section.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.