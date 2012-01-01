DVYE: You Should Not Own This ETF For The Long Term

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.66K Followers

Summary

  • DVYE invests in relatively high-yielding dividend stocks in emerging markets.
  • The fund’s focus on high-yielding stocks may result in a lower-quality portfolio and impact its long-term total returns negatively.
  • Macroeconomic uncertainties in 2023 may continue to weigh on DVYE’s valuation.

Emerging market

aluxum

ETF Overview

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) owns a portfolio of relatively high-yielding dividend stocks in the emerging markets. Although the fund currently offers a 9.2%-yielding dividend, it has not delivered a positive total return since its inception in

Chart

YCharts

Chart

YCharts

Chart, funnel chart Description automatically generated

iShares

Chart

YCharts

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.66K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.