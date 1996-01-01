Drew Angerer

Buffett's 2022 Shareholder Letter released on Friday February 25 was in a distinctly different style than all the previous Letters accompanying Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Annual Reports. The Shareholder Letters, be it said, were always somewhat idiosyncratic and frequently included self-criticism which I'm sure many readers saw as false modesty (I did not). Many articles have commented that it did not have the usual detailed commentary on operating units. Several noted that it no longer contained the list of major publicly traded stockholdings which had been in all previous Shareholder Letters going back to the 1970s. It was by far the shortest Letter in decades.

To me the 2022 letter dealt mainly with a single subject which I have not seen fully articulated - the fact that much investing success come from a handful of large winners which would have been hard to predict at the time of purchase. The fact that they are hard to predict deserves further examination along with the question as to where potential big winners come from. There's also the fact that many of the great investors had careers that followed the rule of a few great investments carrying most of the weight.

How can we set ourselves up so that our own investments can reflect this principle? We begin, I think, by realizing that is not just happenstance but a concept which rises to the status of a principle. Getting a few things right will define your overall investment outcome and perhaps the general success of your life. It's very important, for example, to spend your life with the right person and develop a few good health habits. These two winners make up for many lesser mistakes. You won't avoid the mistakes. Far from it. With a little luck, however, you may shrink your mistakes into insignificance. Note the word luck. Buffett uses it in the article. Luck is something you sometimes get by putting yourself in the position where you can get lucky.

Buffett's 2022 Letter gives a succinct picture of the playing field which includes acknowledging mistakes:

Over the years, I have made many mistakes. Consequently, our extensive collection of businesses currently consists of a few enterprises that have truly extraordinary economics, many that enjoy very good economic characteristics, and a large group that are marginal. Along the way, other businesses in which I have invested have died, their products unwanted by the public. Capitalism has two sides: The system creates an ever-growing pile of losers while concurrently delivering a gusher of improved goods and services. Schumpeter called this phenomenon “creative destruction.”

Berkshire Hathaway itself began with a coat-liner business that died but left cash that Buffett could while turning Berkshire into an investment vehicle which succeeded wildly. He wasn't kidding, however, on the occasions when he called Berkshire his worst mistake. The underlying principle is that the investments with great economic characteristics could not be easily separated from those which would eventually die because their products were "unwanted" by the public. The trick was coming to recognize this in a timely fashion. This is the question every investor should periodically ask of everything in his/her portfolio: not what the next quarter's earnings and guidance will be but whether the business will continue to survive and prosper over many years.

What Does A Potential Big Winner Look Like?

Consider GEICO. What makes it interesting is the fact that over three quarters of a century both Ben Graham and Warren Buffett both held large positions in GEICO for long periods with Buffett eventually buying the shares he didn't already own and making it a Berkshire subsidiary. Graham once admitted that over his entire career he made more money in GEICO than in all his other investments combined. Yet GEICO had no obvious qualities that made it look like a growth stock.

What GEICO had was a new model for selling insurance that provided an edge. It focused on government employees (it was originally named Government Employees Insurance Company). The cost advantage was easy enough to get your head around. It provided an almost impenetrable moat over a long period of time. GEICO was the kind of growth investment Warren Buffett came to characterize as "a great business at a fair price" - an investment you would like to hold forever. Ben Graham put 25% of his funds into GEICO in 1948, seeing nothing that looked better, and held it from 1948 until 1972, running a $712,000 investment into $400 million. That's a 30% compounded annual return.

The GEICO moat worked so well, in fact, that management was tempted to depart from careful underwriting and cut prices to increase volume. By 1976 GEICO had fallen on hard times because a new management had been seeking growth recklessly outside its basic business model and it had ended up drastically under-reserved. Buffett swept in for the rescue. He ramped up his position by 1980, and by 1996 when he bought the 49% of the company he didn't already own he had matched Graham by earning 30% compounded annually. GEICO has since continued to grow as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The temptation to coast on its small edge may have recurred in recent years and Berkshire may again be trying to get it up to speed to compete with Progressive (PGR), which was much quicker to use modern quantitative methods. Stay tuned for the outcome.

There was nothing flashy about GEICO. It just benefited from selling insurance at low prices to the kind of people who didn't stay up late, get drunk, and wreck their cars - government employees. The founders hadn't been especially innovative either. They borrowed the idea from USAA, which sold insurance only to military officers. What both Graham and Buffett liked about GEICO was that it was dull and could be understood by a 12-year-old. The hotshots of that era just didn't happen to notice it.

The year you are born can have a significant impact on your future investment philosophy, and there's nothing astrological about it. Graham was 35 years old when the 1929 Crash happened and he suffered losses of around 70% for himself and his investment partners. It was humiliating and traumatizing for Graham, and despite his later success, he never really got over it. As a result, most of the rest of his investing career was focused on not losing money. He stuck mainly to the kind of investments that made him feel safe - companies with a lot of unused cash and often selling below their liquidation value. This is the Graham most people remember. His cautious approach kept him excessively bearish throughout the prosperous 1950s so that he almost entirely missed one of the great bull markets in U.S. history. A major almost.

What saved Graham was GEICO. The odd thing is that this success never led Graham to publicly revise his view of value. He somehow failed to fully assimilate the importance of GEICO. It was just this company he owned that had a good business model unless/until management went bonkers. Every time he looked at it, its growth was such that the numbers were about the same as when he had first bought it. Why sell? He kept holding.

Graham and John Templeton are consensus members of the club of great investors although both are to some degree known for the wrong thing. The most famous story belongs to Templeton who in 1939 borrowed $10,000 from his former boss to buy 100 shares of every stock on the N4w York Stock Exchange selling for under $1. His broker told Templeton that he had bought every one not in bankruptcy, and Templeton said, No, go back and buy those too. He reasoned that there would soon be a global war, the U.S. would enter it and ultimately win, and that war spending would lift the value of everything with the biggest pop coming in the worst companies. Templeton quadrupled his money in four years and became famous for his strategy (buy the moment of optimal pessimism), but it was not a workable long term approach.

What actually gave Templeton his dozen wonderful ideas was Japan. He noticed in the 1950s that the Japanese market got no respect and ordinary blue chip stocks on the Japanese market were selling at 4 times earnings while the equivalent U.S. stocks were selling at five times that. He bought very ordinary Japanese stocks for years and held them for almost two decades as their P/E ratios gradually caught up with the U.S. He did well for the rest of his life but nothing came close to the results he got while buying and holding Japan.

What's tricky for the rest of us is extracting a simple criterion which makes it likely that a stock will be among the dozen great opportunities. In the Shareholder Letter Buffett gives a couple of examples to start with, Coca-Cola (KO) and American Express (AXP), both dating back to the early 1990s. The next section will have a shot at filling the others.

Buffett's Dozen With Truly Extraordinary Economics

A good place to start is with the sorts of businesses that didn't evolve into being Buffett's big winners. None resembled recent market leaders like the FAANGish stocks. None were primarily high tech or revolutionary new business models. None were start-ups or IPOs. All were profitable and none had extreme valuations. The list I came up with:

GEICO. Discussed in the section above GEICO is now in need of one of its periodic turnarounds. It's still a big long term winner. Coca-Cola. Discussed in Buffett's Letter. About 95% of its market cap is cap gains, one reason Buffett is unlikely to sell any time soon. Its dividend return on cost is 55%. American Express. Also discussed in the Shareholder Letter and similar to Coca-Cola. National Indemnity. Bought in 1967 it was Buffett's first insurance position and was the founding position of Berkshire's large insurance unit. It has provided enormous float for other investments over 55 years. See's Candy. Bought for $25 million in 1972 it has earned $2 billion - 8000% on the original investment with only $40 million of added capital. It introduced the concept of businesses with low capital needs. The Washington Post. Buffett bought when he saw that media CEOs had a private market value four or five times as high as its market price. An $11 million investment became a 20-bagger. Cap-City ABC. Buffett served as facilitator/financer with his friend Tom Murphy for the highly lucrative deal with Disney. MidAmerican Energy, founding company of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. A great utility company which has made many bolt-on acquisitions it has had the fastest growth of any Berkshire subsidiary since 1998. Burlington Northern Santa Fe. A railroad likely to grow with the economy, its value has quadrupled since 2009 purchase. Bank of America. Shares converted from a preferred stock loan in 2011 during the financial crisis have quintupled in value with a healthy dividend. Apple (AAPL). Shares have quintupled from average purchase price while share buybacks have increased Berkshire's percentage ownership by 5.8%. What company would you readers put here? I tried a few but couldn't choose one that stood out. Help me. What wonderful idea have I missed?

Where Should You And I Look For Big Winners?

The above may be the wrong question. It's probably more helpful to start with where not to look. The new companies with little or no earnings or cash flow would be a place not to look, even if a few of them can report rapid earnings growth. My in box averages five or ten articles a day on such companies. The odds are heavily against them because there are so many factors that work against them. Will the ultimately have enough customers at a good enough price? Will they achieve meaningful cash flow soon enough? What sort of competition will emerge? Will their business actually be profitable?

Notice the business areas included in the above list: insurance, soft drinks, credit cards, candy, utilities, transportation, tech-based consumer goods. Notice too that they reflect different points on Schumpeter's path to "creative destruction." Buffett has been expert in extracting himself from dying industries and highly skillful at squeezing out the last bit of cash flow. Most of the eleven listed above, however, involve products for which demand is more or less permanent and likely to grow at least with the population.

The thing is, you don't look specifically for growth. The unarticulated principle behind Buffett's big winners is that you buy solid fundamentals priced for value. When value keeps up with price, or ideally exceeds it, what you get is growth. Most of the big winners among survivors still around since the 1957 beginning of the S&P 500 Index have been in tobacco (#1), pharmaceuticals, candy, soft drinks, alcohol, soap and toothpaste, food, and the like. You can probably guess their names. All of the top 20 have mid double digit annualized returns. All were well established companies in 1957. None were companies with businesses which were hard to understand. (See Jeremy Siegel's book The Future For Investors: Why The Tried And The True Triumph Over The Bold And The New).

The important thing to remember is that none of the eleven companies above would be properly described as growth stocks. Most had been around for several decades when Buffett became interested in them. Coca-Cola had been around for 100 years. All they did was prosper, increase earnings regularly, and raise their dividends regularly in most cases.

A Glance At Berkshire Hathaway History And Quant Ratings

Data by YCharts

Berkshire has an SA Quant rating of Strong Buy with Buy ratings for both Wall street analysts and SA Writers. It has a Profitably Rating of A+ and a Growth Rating of B+. I agree with both of these Ratings but feel the Value Rating of D a little lower than what I would give it. It's notable that the Value Rating did not stop the quant system from rating Berkshire a Strong Buy. Its rating in the Financials Sector was 4.94 out of 5.00 making it #7 out of 666. That's a truly extraordinary ranking for a large company in a Sector with so many diverse companies.

Buffett Pushes Us To Think

Most of the detailed analysis not included in this year's Shareholder Letter is available in the body of the report, or can be derived from the numbers included. It's almost as if Buffett is offering a broad outline of a few important things and pushing us to think about the implications in depth. One of the unstated issues between the lines has to do with the life cycle of businesses. A quick glance at the original Dow Jones Industrials (easy to google on the internet) tells you that very few businesses last forever. Even principles - like the original Ben Graham principles of value - have a half life.

Buffett has no idea what you youngsters out there (I'm 78) should have in your portfolios thirty years in the future. What he can tell you is how to think and learn. He also often points out that being active and doing work you enjoy is good for you. That and a few good choices of companions will do wonders. He does provide a report card for himself.

At this point, a report card from me is appropriate: In 58 years of Berkshire management, most of my capital-allocation decisions have been no better than so-so. In some cases, also, bad moves by me have been rescued by very large doses of luck. (Remember our escapes from near-disasters at USAir and Salomon? I certainly do.) Our satisfactory results have been the product of about a dozen truly good decisions – that would be about one every five years – and a sometimes-forgotten advantage that favors long-term investors such as Berkshire.... The lesson for investors: The weeds wither away in significance as the flowers bloom. Over time, it takes just a few winners to work wonders. And, yes, it helps to start early and live into your 90s as well.

That takes a couple of principles and elevates them a level. It's very helpful to accept the fact that many of your decisions are going to be so-so. It's also helpful to understand that a lot of everything is luck. Living a long time is another great thing which is largely luck. How many of you get advice like that from the old folks in your life?