Berkshire Hathaway: Buffett Talks About The Power Of A Few Big Winners

Summary

  • Buffett's relatively brief Shareholder Letter disappointed some but had the effect of raising his remarks to a more philosophical level.
  • The most important idea had to do with the fact that most investment ideas come from a dozen or fewer decisions. Most decisions are "so-so."
  • Buffett mentions luck as an important factor; the trick is putting yourself in a position where you can be lucky.
  • Criteria for wonderful investments are elusive, but it's clearer what they aren't: start-ups, IPOs, companies without earnings; most are great businesses with long histories of success.
  • The article lists 11 candidates for great Buffett decisions and invites readers to comment and suggest one more to round out the dozen.
Warren Buffett And BofA CEO Brian Moynihan Speak At Georgetown University

Buffett's 2022 Shareholder Letter released on Friday February 25 was in a distinctly different style than all the previous Letters accompanying Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Annual Reports. The Shareholder Letters, be it said, were always somewhat idiosyncratic and frequently included

I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory.

