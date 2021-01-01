Matt Hunt

Sympathy or Hope

We are baffled by the consensus among Wall Street analysts grading OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares a Buy. Two months earlier we panned the stock for retail value investors. We believe last quarter's earnings transcript from management is not reassuring about the financial future of the company:

Revenue of about $1B was down 43% from FY 2021.

The company's annual net loss was $328.4M greater than in FY 2021.

FY '22 loss per share of $0.46 was worse than the $0.047 loss in FY 2021.

Shares are down 63.9% over the last 12 months.

Seeking Alpha analysts and the SA Quant Rating overwhelmingly assign the stock as a Strong Sell assessment.

Quant Rating (seekingalpha.com/symbol/OPK/ratings/quant-ratings)

We do not know if analysts are guided by sympathy for a well-liked founder and medical entrepreneur or just hope the company will survive. The healthcare industry sector stocks may have been "a safe haven in 2022," with a bright future. The industry did not flourish and OPKO Health is unlikely to get traction from any significant upturn in the industry.

The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was -1.4% over the last 12 months. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) fared worse by ~-5%. OPKO Health's Quant Rating mirrors that of the pharmaceuticals ETF. Weakness abounds. The only potential we envision for retail value investors owning the stock is as a takeover target; casino plays intermittently pop the share price only until short interest, now at +9%, supervenes.

Unhealthy Conditions Prevail

The consensus among the few analysts covering OPKO Health has an average 12-month price target ranging from $3.50 to $6. Except for reasons of speculation, we do not forecast an average price higher than $1.60 per share in 2023.

Analysts Assessments (seekingalpha.com/symbol/OPK)

Our earlier writing about OPKO's founder, Dr. Frost reflected our hope this company's stock might flourish. Time and continuing losses disillusion us. At the end of Q4 '22, the company's cash and equivalents totaled $153.2M, but it burned through $94M of cash over 2022. It is time to look at the company in another way, i.e., what are the assets that might bring value to shareholders.

The Company

OPKO Health, Inc. engages in diagnostics and pharmaceutical businesses. It operates BioReference Laboratories' healthcare testing services. Its on-the-market drug and primary source of income in the pharmaceutical segment is Rayaldee®.

Rayaldee treats vitamin D insufficiency and secondary hyperparathyroidi® in adults with stage 3 or 4 chronic kidney disease. Patients cannot be on dialysis. The drug is on the market for six years following FDA approval. An estimated 9M patients can be treated. It is the company's biggest drug asset. Q4 '22 product revenue in Q4 '22 was $37.9M up from $35.3M Y/Y. Losses in the pharmaceutical segment were pared but the diagnostics segment revenue tumbled to about $140M compared to $362.8M Y/Y.

Sales are underway in 15 countries of NGENLA® or Somatrogon© a human growth hormone. OPKO Health is paid royalties from Pfizer (PFE) which is distributing the drug; royalties generate less income than profits from self-marketing. Other drugs in development are OPK88003 which regulates metabolic function and suppresses appetite. OPK88004 addresses issues of aging and frailty, and several drugs for rare diseases.

BioReference Health testing labs spectacularly grew in revenue and profit during the novel COVID-19 pandemic, but that ended. The subsidiary is struggling to rebuild revenue and profits through cost-cutting. The diagnostic segment of OPKO Health booked $139.4M in business in Q4 '22. The cuts in expenses did not come fast enough and operating losses were in the tens of millions. We think revenue at OPKO Health diagnostic centers will continue declining over the next 18 months as COVID testing numbers dwindle, government subsidies end, skilled lab labor shortages, and competition from other labs intensify.

A year ago, the charts below located the company's sources of operating revenue and products-services market locations.

Markets (gurufocus.com/stock/OPK/summary?search=opk)

Debt rose from $202.1M in Q4 '21 to $244.8M at the close of Q4 '22. Also, the market cap drifted down from $942.7M to $873.1M as of this article. (OPKO Health's Q4 2022 net loss included a non-cash expense of $49.1 million due to a decrease in the fair value of Opko's GeneDx Holdings, formerly Sema4 Holdings, investment. Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 included non-recurring legal expenses and expenses related to the sale of GeneDx).

2023 estimates forecast an overall revenue downturn for OPKO Health. That will put more pressure on the business cash. Failure to cut costs fast and deep enough will put the company on a more-wobbly footing. Dr. Frost, being 87 years old, he should live and be well, does not ensure confidence in a successful succession plan with him frequently buying shares in huge blocks.

Dr. Frost founded OPKO Health and has been its hierophant backer and proponent constantly over the years buying large blocks of shares while other corporate insiders hold minuscule numbers and hedge funds largely avoid the stock.

Funds in OPKO Health (whalewisdom.com/stock/opk)

A New Caregiver

In consideration of all these factors, it might be time for the company to pursue a new caregiver. Using the Macrotrends formula of market capitalization, or the current stock price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding (750,396,263 at the end of 2022), shareholders might receive +$1B. We think there might be slightly more value realized in a sale of the company if M&A in the industry starts heating up.

My December '22 article generated around 50 comments from shareholders. Most talk backers are angry about the condition of the stock and company management. OPKO Health may not yet be "a sick company" but the symptoms we discuss here make us worry. Perhaps a firm like Pfizer with which OPKO Health enjoys a working relationship might be just what the doctor ordered for shareholder recovery.