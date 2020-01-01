reddees/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) has been transforming law enforcement in the United States for decades, initially with its non-lethal TASER products and more recently with its expansion into body cameras, in-car systems, and even cloud-based software for the entire justice system. Axon already had a monopoly with its TASERs, and it has used this existing network to build a monopoly across multiple law enforcement verticals, with additional opportunities to expand beyond the U.S.

The basis of my investment thesis for Axon is the following: the company benefits from an existing network of virtually all law enforcement agencies in the U.S. to which it can upsell its newer products and solutions, with the SaaS offering integrating with Axon's body cameras and other products creating a very sticky ecosystem. To ensure this is on track, I would look for fast growth within Axon's SaaS solutions, consistent growth among its other products and new products being rolled out and adopted.

I’m beyond pleased with the performance of this business (and stock) in an incredibly difficult market. Shares of Axon have more than doubled since my first ‘Strong Buy’ article on the company back in July 2022.

Axon has consistently exceeded expectations over the past year, repeatedly raising its full year guidance on both the top and bottom line.

The company just reported Q4 earnings, so how did this phenomenal performer close out a year to remember? Let’s take a look.

Axon Q4 Earnings Overview

Starting from the top, Axon’s Q4 revenue grew a staggering 54% YoY to $336m, coming in well ahead of analysts’ estimates of $306m. This strong quarter continued Axon’s impressive record of smashing analysts’ expectations, and it gets better.

Management gave investors a first glimpse into what lies ahead in 2023, with Axon’s full year revenue guidance being offered up in the Q4 Shareholder Letter:

Axon expects to deliver revenue growth of approximately 20% in 2023, or revenue of at least $1.43 billion.

Whilst this is a slowdown from the impressive 36% growth achieved in 2022, Axon has a reputation for consistently beating and raising its guidance.

This revenue guidance was enough for analysts, however, who were only expecting Axon to deliver revenue of $1.38B in 2023 – so, at least $1.43B from a management team who always under-promise and over-deliver is a great result for investors.

Moving onto the bottom line, and Axon continued to breeze past analysts’ estimates. It delivered EPS of $0.70 compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51.

It’s the same story every earnings season: stellar results, smashing analysts’ expectations, and rewarding shareholders. There is a reason that Axon has grown into my top personal holding, and it’s simply because this is a high-quality, resilient, brilliantly managed business.

Software Is Still Eating The World

Axon might be best known for its TASERs, but the real success story behind this business in recent years has been its non-TASER divisions: Axon Cloud and Sensors & Other.

Axon Cloud, which is the number one reason I invested in this business, grew a staggering 65% YoY in Q4. This was partially boosted by $8.5m of previously underreported revenues; even stripping this out, Axon Cloud grew ~53% YoY in the quarter.

Taking a look at the trailing-twelve-month trends, it’s clear to see that both Axon Cloud and Sensors & Other segments continue to grow at impressive rates, achieving YoY revenue growth in 2022 of 50% and 60%, respectively.

In fact, Axon Cloud now makes up 32% of total revenue (compared to 28% in 2021 and 26% in 2020) with the Sensors & Other segment taking up 25% (compared to 21% in 2021 and 20% in 2020).

It’s brilliant to see Axon have such success with its newer products, and this should give investors confidence in Axon’s ability to not only be innovative, but to create products that its customers want, and eventually, need.

There’s another upside to Axon Cloud’s growth – higher margins! But on the flip side, Sensors & Other have comparatively weaker gross margins than the TASER division.

It’s worth pointing out that Axon Cloud had a small margin boost in the quarter, once again thanks to the previously underreported revenue – it achieved gross profit margins of 75.5%, but without the one-off boost it would have seen gross profits of 74.2%, which are still strong.

The last KPI that I want to touch on is Axon’s Total Company Future Contract Revenue, which is more commonly known as Remaining Performance Obligations, and refers to the total amount of future revenue that Axon is currently contractually obliged to receive – for that reason, it’s a great measure of a company’s future prospects.

That’s good news for Axon shareholders, as the company saw this figure jump by a whopping 66% YoY to $4.6 billion!

Axon Q4'22 Shareholder Letter / Author's Work

As per the Shareholder Letter:

We expect to recognize between 15% to 25% of this balance over the next twelve months, and generally expect the remainder to be recognized over the following ten years.

By my rough calculations, that’s $697-$1,162m already contracted for 2023. When you consider that Axon delivered revenue of $1,190m in 2022, it’s no surprise that both management and I continue to be very confident about Axon’s future.

Quick Take: Axon’s Core Financials

As the year ends, it’s a good time to reflect on a company’s financials – and I am more than happy to reflect on Axon’s, as it has been a stellar year. I won’t dive too much into the table below, but I think it’s useful to see these figures.

I can’t really complain about anything – virtually all aspects have improved YoY; revenue growth, margins, a reduction in stock-based compensation (which still seems high, but I explained why in a previous article), and even the balance sheet has a higher net cash position.

Honestly, I’m just a very, very happy shareholder right now.

AXON Stock Valuation

As with all high growth, disruptive companies, valuation is tough. I believe that my approach will give me an idea about whether Axon is insanely overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the final thing I look at - the quality of the business itself is far more important in the long run.

I have made a few updates to my model from the previous article, such as rolling forward a year and including analysts’ estimates within my base case scenario – it helps avoid too much bias on my side.

Yet most assumptions remain the same, as Axon continues to do what I expect it to; outperform expectations with strong results that are reflected in the financial results.

Put all this together, and I can see shares of AXON achieving a CAGR through to 2027 of (6%), 7%, and 19% in my respective bear, base, and bull case scenarios.

I think, just for fun, I’ll add in two comments I received on my first Axon article:

How do you justify EV/FCF multiples of 36, 50 or81X?? This might be a OK @ $65, not @ $95.

And:

Nice company still overvalued significantly

The point? Valuation is an integral part of investing, but it should be the final item that’s checked.

These comments were left when Axon stock was trading at $93.99, and the company had demonstrated incredibly strong growth and results - it certainly had potential to rise significantly, and here we are today at ~$200.

Bottom Line

This has been yet another outstanding quarter from an absolutely brilliant company, that I only wish more investors knew about!

The share price is considerably more expensive than it was previously, but I still think Axon merits its current valuation. That said, I’m less bullish at the current price, and it’s certainly not a ‘pound the table’ stock, but it is an exceptional company that any investor would be lucky to have in their portfolio.

As it stands, I will reiterate my previous ‘Buy’ rating on Axon stock. There may be more attractive price points in the future, but thanks to the quality of this business and the reasonable share price valuation, I think investors here will still be rewarded over the next decade.