Ocado Group plc (OCDGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 01, 2023 4:27 AM ETOcado Group plc (OCDGF), OCDDY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.83K Followers

Ocado Group plc (OTCPK:OCDGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 28, 2023 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rick Haythornthwaite - Chairman

Stephen Daintith - Chief Financial Officer

Tim Steiner - Chief Executive Officer

James Matthews - Chief Executive Officer, Ocado Technology

Mark Richardson - Chief Operating Officer

Hannah Gibson - Chief Executive Officer, Ocado Retail

Conference Call Participants

Nick Coulter - Citi

Andrew Gwynn - BNP Paribas Exane

Mark Stuart - JPMorgan

Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley

William Woods - Bernstein

Charles Allen - Bloomberg Intelligence

Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS

Rick Haythornthwaite

Well, good morning everybody and welcome to Ocado’s Full Year Results for Financial Year 2022. As Tim said in his quote earlier, during the past year, every company has had its more tested by a combination of macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds. If you look at our retail business, it’s had to deal with COVID unwind, accelerated by a once-in-a-generation consumer crisis, spending crisis, and all the while having to position ourselves for future growth.

And if you look at our Technology Solutions business is being asked to scale very rapidly for our partner clients to build CFCs in multiple geographies, to sign new contracts and all the while innovating at pace well ahead of the competition. And it’s had to achieve that in the face of incredibly challenging supply chains, high inflation and other macro pressures. But as you’ve got to hear, actually, the company has risen to the challenge, due in large part to the creativity and commitment of the Ocado people. I, along with the Board, share Tim’s sentiment that we have more belief in our model than ever before. And I once described Ocado as a cauldron of creativity. And I think it’s a phrase which is worth bearing in mind as you listen to this and you start thinking about the future of the company. It’s that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.