To start the year

CDx3-compliant preferred stocks (and ETDs) rated 10 out of 10 moved lower in price during the month of February, but still have year-to-date price gains and now trade at a discount to par of approximately 3.7% as a group.

This in turn has left the current yield for the group at just about the 6% mark:

About the new issue

This month's new preferred stock offering was from Ellington Financial (EFC), an externally managed company that invests in financial assets such as residential and commercial mortgage loans. The company said proceeds from the offering would be used to acquire additional assets for investment. The company's common stock market cap stands at around $775 million currently (based on recent common stock prices around the $12.80/share level for EFC at the time of this writing).

The offering was for 4 million shares of new Series C "fixed-rate reset" cumulative preferred stock, with an overallotment option for an additional 600,000 shares. A credit rating of A- was obtained from Egan-Jones Ratings Company. The dividend rate was set at an attractive 8.625% initial rate until April of 2028 (at which point the shares become callable by the company), and if not called the dividend will reset to the then-current 5-year US Treasury Rate plus a spread of 5.13%.

As a point of reference, the current 5-year Treasury rate at the time of this writing is 4.208%, which with a 5.13% spread would pencil out to 9.338%. However, the new yield for this preferred stock at the first reset in 2028 will depend greatly on what happens to the market for 5-year US treasury bonds between now and then. But until that time, investors are offered the initial fixed 8.625% dividend rate.

The new Series C preferred shares traded temporarily on the OTC under symbol EFCRP before moving to permanent symbol EFC-C on the New York Stock Exchange. During the temporary OTC trading period, shares were obtainable below their $25 offering price; and as of this writing the shares continue to change hands below the offering price, with a to-date low of $23.91 and a $24/share price in recent trading on the NYSE as of this writing.

SEC filing for further information: EFC-C

Buying new shares for wholesale

Preferred stock IPOs often involve a temporary period during which OTC trading symbols are assigned until these securities move to their retail exchange, at which time they will receive their permanent symbols. (For example the new Ellington Financial preferred mentioned above, EFC-C, traded temporarily on the OTC as EFCRP).

But there is no need to wait. Individual investors, armed with a web browser and an online trading account, can often purchase newly introduced preferred stock shares at wholesale prices just like the big guys (see "Preferred Stock Buyers Change Tactics For Double-Digit Returns" for an explanation of how the OTC can be used to purchase shares for discounted prices).

Those who have been following this strategy of using the wholesale OTC exchange to buy newly introduced shares for less than $25 are more able to avoid a capital loss if prices drop (if they choose to sell).

Your broker will automatically update the trading symbols of any shares you purchase on the OTC, once they move to their permanent symbols. A special note regarding preferred stock trading symbols: Annoyingly, unlike common stock trading symbols, the format used by exchanges, brokers and other online quoting services for preferred stock symbols is not standardized.

For example, a given Series A preferred stock might have a symbol ending in "-A" at TDAmeritrade, Google Finance and several others but this same security may end in "PR.A" at E*Trade and ".PA" at Seeking Alpha. For a cross-reference table of how preferred stock symbols are denoted by sixteen popular brokers and other online quoting services, see "Preferred Stock Trading Symbol Cross-Reference Table."

Past preferred stock IPOs below par

In addition to covering new preferred stock and ETD offerings, here at CDx3 Notification Service we also track past offerings, with alerts when securities fall below their par values. Here are some of the recent dips/crosses below par we observed:

Note: Any yellow highlighted entries indicate eligibility for the "CDx3 Bargain Table."

Here at CDx3, our typical articles will provide month-end preferred stock (and ETD) IPO summaries, plus a look at selected past preferred stock IPOs that are now trading below par. Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service. Thanks for reading!