For Q4 of 2022 our total return was 10.84% compared to 7.02% for the broader S&P Index, 9.27% for the MSCI World index, and 5.61% for the Russell 2000 index.1
For 2022, our total return was -26.66% compared to -19.52% for the broader S&P Index, -19.77% for the MSCI World Index, and -21.65% for the Russell 2000 index.
Since inception (as marked February 12, 2020), our total return is 41.87% compared to 16.94% for the broader S&P Index, 7.16% for the MSCI World index, and 6.54% for the Russell 2000 index.
In a historical context, 2022 was a no good very bad year for investors. There has been only three times since 1926 that both U.S. Stocks and Bonds recorded negative returns simultaneously. Those years were 1931, 1969 and now 2022. Over that same time span, on only six occasions have returns for the S&P 500 been worse than the last year. Said differently, a year like last (or worse) comes along roughly once every 30 years if you’re invested in a bond and equity portfolio, and a little more than once every 20 years for an equity portfolio.
The good news is when markets decline to the magnitude witnessed in 2022, it’s rare to have the following year proceed with further decline. Only in 1930 did the S&P 500 fall 24.90%, with an encore follow up decline of 43.34% in 1931. That year aside, most proceeding years treated investors quite favorably. The 35.03% decline of 1937 was followed by a 31.12% climb in 1938. The 26.74% drawdown in 1974 was followed by a 37.20% ascent in 1975. The 22.10% drop of 2002 was met with a 28.68% rally in 2003. And finally the 37% drop of 2008 was followed by a positive 26.46% return in 2009. All this to say nothing is certain, however if you’re betting base rates you’re probably leaning into the possibility of 2023 being a better year than last.
I was recently asked how I assess management and it reminded me of a great story from Edwin Lefèvre’s 1923 classic Reminiscences of Stock Operator. The story centers around a wise investor identified as the Pennsylvania Dutchman and what he observed when visiting management of two different companies. In the words of the Pennsylvania Dutchman:
I noticed that President Reinhart, when he wrote down figures, took sheets of letter paper from a pigeonhole in his mahogany roll-top desk. It was fine heavy linen paper with beautifully engraved letterheads in two colors. It was not only very expensive but worse it was unnecessarily expensive. He would write a few figures on a sheet to show me exactly what the company was earning on certain divisions or to prove how they were cutting down expenses or reducing operating costs, and then he would crumple up the sheet of the expensive paper and throw it in the wastebasket. Pretty soon he would want to impress me with the economies they were introducing and he would reach for a fresh sheet of the beautiful notepaper with the engraved letterheads in two colors. A few figures and bingo, into the waste-basket! More money wasted without a thought.
It so happened that I had occasion to go to the offices of the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western a few days later. Old Sam Sloan was the president. His office was the nearest to the entrance and his door was wide open. It was always open. Nobody could walk into the general offices of the D. L. & W. in those days and not see the president of the company seated at his desk. Any man could walk in and do business with him right off, if he had any business to do. The financial reporters used to tell me that they never had to beat about the bush with old Sam Sloan, but would ask their questions and get a straight yes or no from him, no matter what the stock-market exigencies of the other directors might be.
When I walked in I saw the old man was busy. I thought at first that he was opening his mail, but after I got inside close to the desk I saw what he was doing. I learned afterwards that it was his daily custom to do it. After the mail was sorted and opened, instead of throwing away the empty envelopes he had them gathered up and taken to his office. In his leisure moments he would rip the envelope all around. That gave him two bits of paper, each with one clean blank side. He would pile these up and then he would have them distributed about, to be used in lieu of scratch pads for such figuring as Reinhart had done for me on engraved notepaper. No waste of empty envelopes and no waste of the president's idle moments. Everything utilised ((sic)).
The Pennsylvania Dutchman goes on to explain how his capital invested in D. L. & W. quadrupled thanks to his ability of identifying the economically conscious manager, old man Sloan.
When I read that story as a young teenager it was the first exposure I had to the idea that subtle observations and assessments of management could create an edge in an investment process. Over time, my model of assessing management has evolved. It’s certainly a never ending exercise of refinement that will continue to change. What I’ve come to realize is when I assess management I’m typically trying to answer five main questions:
In a way these components feed into each other and reinforce a fly wheel of sorts. Let’s break these down further...
One of the biggest advantages in investing is partnering with managers who have a genuine passion and love for the game. Passion outlast natural talent. Passion works relentlessly to improve. Passion is process oriented. When you find a passionate manager their love for the work pulls them towards the business.
Questions to assess:
Most managers are hired hands employed by the highest bidder to crank out the next best quarter. Passion driven managers are different. They often take more of a craftsman approach, and are less inclined to make short-term decisions that threaten the long-term durability of the business. If you partner with a manager that is truly passionate about what they do, typically the business is in good hands.
It isn’t enough for managers to possess passion. The reality is business can be messy. Management has to navigate economic cycles, business cycles, and market cycles. In addition there’s the never ending demands of customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders, community advocates, industry associates, all with varying priorities. At any given point there’s enough happening to jerk the anyone into a reactive state. However, the best managers maintain a behavioral advantage. This allows them to quiet the short-term noise and keep course on what needs to be done for the business to succeed long-term.
Questions to assess:
At the end day businesses are ran by people. People with hopes, dreams, fears and aspirations. People with emotions. What we aim to identify in a behavioral advantage is leadership that won’t let the ups and downs of the business (or stock price) drive irrational action that could be a detriment to the company.
The pinnacle of great management is the ability to think long-term. It’s more difficult than it sounds. Thinking long term requires delayed gratification. It means putting off the rewards of today for a better tomorrow. The average executive tenure is just 4.9 years making true long-term thinking a risky career proposition. Yet in a world obsessed with the next quarter, long-term thinking creates an unfair advantage. Long-term thinkers can implement different strategies that their short-term thinking counterparts wouldn’t dream. And it’s the thinking long-term that drives sustainable value creation.
Questions to assess:
If our aim is to own good businesses for long stretches of time, its only logical to partner with managers who prioritize what’s best for the company over the long-term. This means forgoing easy but fleeting short-term wins. It requires often doing what is unpopular. It demands showing up day after day to grind on the small tasks that keep expanding the longevity of the organization.
Good operators can do more with less allowing them to create superior returns on their asset base. Most durable competitive advantages are born from above average operators executing persistently in the early days. As a business grows, the great operators have a way of remaining in tune with what’s occurring in the day to day operations of the business.
Questions to assess:
The younger the business, the more important operational skills are in comparison to capital allocation skills. A young company is still shaping the core components of the business model. In addition, good operators have the advantage of being able to plow more cash flow back into what they know - operations. As the business matures a good operator is inevitably forced to consider other avenues of allocating capital.
What makes capital allocation so challenging is that most managers never procure experience at it until they’re hoisted into the head position. Few businesses drive capital allocation decisions down within the organization. Therefore most managers allocation skills are unfairly given a trial by fire test. This is one of the reasons so much capital is diminished in business. Yet, over the long run return on capital is what drives growth of intrinsic value within a firm.
Questions to assess:
The longer we hold our companies the heavier the capital allocation decisions by management will impact on our returns. Partnering with superior capital allocators in management is almost a cheat code in investing.
Our trust in management is of particular importance during years like 2022. Looking over our roster I think we have a superior group of managers. When I look for good companies, the assessment of management comes only after finding attraction in the underlying business. Ironically, our portfolio features great management and yet that was never the targeted objective. This leads to a question I still haven’t been able to fully answer - does the business make the manager or does the manager make the business? I think it’s a little of both.
What’s important during a drawdown like 2022? For me over the year I found myself primarily revisiting four items:
We’re going to have years like 2022. Fortunately, drawdowns give us a chance to upgrade the portfolio. It also gives me a chance to learn. I continue to be grateful for your trust in managing your capital and look forward to what is ahead.
Until next time,
M. Carter Johnson
|
MCJ Capital Partners Net Return
|
S&P 500 (VOO)
|
MSCI World (VT)
|
Russell 2000
(VTWO)
|
Q1 2020
|
-2.08%
|
-19.57%
|
-22.15%
|
-30.64%
|
Q2 2020
|
14.15%
|
18.72%
|
19.67%
|
25.50%
|
Q3 2020
|
15.81%
|
10.46%
|
8.35%
|
5.08%
|
Q4 2020
|
18.21%
|
12.17%
|
15.50%
|
31.44%
|
2020
|
53.03%
|
18.32%
|
16.58%
|
20.22%
|
Q1 2021
|
8.10%
|
6.37%
|
5.37%
|
12.83%
|
Q2 2021
|
15.20%
|
8.39%
|
7.02%
|
4.05%
|
Q3 2021
|
0.77%
|
0.22%
|
-1.72%
|
-4.49%
|
Q4 2021
|
0.74%
|
10.69%
|
5.50%
|
1.58%
|
2021
|
26.41%
|
27.91%
|
16.92%
|
13.90%
|
Q1 2022
|
-14.09%
|
-4.90%
|
-5.72%
|
-7.75%
|
Q2 2022
|
-14.10%
|
-16.45%
|
-15.74%
|
-17.48%
|
Q3 2022
|
-10.02%
|
-5.36%
|
-7.58%
|
-2.54%
|
Q4 2022
|
10.84%
|
7.02%
|
9.27%
|
5.61%
|
2022
|
-26.66%
|
-19.52%
|
-19.77%
|
-21.65%
|
Since Inception
|
41.87%
|
16.94%
|
7.16%
|
6.54%
|
Annualized
|
12.89%
|
5.57%
|
2.43%
|
2.22%
|
