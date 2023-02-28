Oil Update - February 2023

Summary

  • Moving from refinery maintenance season toward the driving season, oil prices should begin to firm up.
  • If there is a market correction, then oil prices are likely to succumb to the gravitational pull of lower prices.
  • I remain cautious about the stock market, I also remain cautious about oil prices.

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

For March, I am extending my February forecast for Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil to continue to range between $70 to $90 per barrel. Oil closed near $75.50 on Monday, February 27, 2023. As we move from refinery maintenance season toward the driving season, oil prices should begin to firm up.

