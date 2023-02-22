Top Picks For 2023 - Part 2: Investment Property Stocks

Mar. 01, 2023 6:34 AM ETBABA, NVEI, NVEI:CA, RET.A:CA, RET:CA, RTMAF, RTMNF
Stephen Frampton profile picture
Stephen Frampton
484 Followers

Summary

  • Investment Property Stocks are those that I am not looking to hold long term but are available at a significant discount to intrinsic value.
  • Currently, I find Nuvei, Alibaba and Reitmans belong in this category.
  • I hope to buy them at current prices and sell them closer to their fair value within 3-5 years.
  • I expect to double and possibly triple my capital.

Townhomes

AnthonyRosenberg/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Part 1 focused on "Home Stocks," meaning those that I would be happy to buy now and hold indefinitely, like a home. They were Brookfield Corporation (BN), Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Dream

Nuvei Growth Targets

Nuvei's growth outlook (Nuvei's Q3 Earnings Report)

Return

Nuvei's return since its IPS - Not pretty! (Seeking Alpha)

Margins

Note to Canadian investors, Lightspeed gets more press than Nuvei, but isn't even profitable. (Short Seller's Report)

Table

Two different growth scenarios and their impact on the valuation of Nuvei. Both suggest Nuvei is substantially undervalued (Author's Calculations)

Moat

Visuals to aid readers in understanding Alibaba's moat (China Internet Watch, Mandarin School, Alibaba 2022 Annual report)

Graphical user interface, chart, application, line chart Description automatically generated

Alibaba's return since its IPO (Seeking Alpha)

Table Description automatically generated

Valuation of Alibaba assuming its free cash flow margins and multiples paid for that FCF returns to historic averages (Author's Calculation)

Table

Remarkably undervalued. Priced like it's going bankrupt again (Author's Calculations)

Table

Long-term holder are likely non-existent (Seeking Alpha)

Table

Summary of top picks in the last two articles, including fair values and return potential (Author's Calculation)

This article was written by

Stephen Frampton profile picture
Stephen Frampton
484 Followers
I am self-teaching investing through reading, studying, and practice. I have a long time horizon with a Canadian skew. My favourite investing books are "One Up on Wall Street," by Peter Lynch, "100 to 1 in the Stock Market," by Thomas Phelps and Chris Mayers' update to that book, "100 Baggers." I also appreciate Thomas Hayes from Hedgefundtips.com for modeling professional investing week by week.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RET.A:CA, BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.