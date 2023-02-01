HIVE: Pivoting To AI?

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.39K Followers

Summary

  • HIVE Blockchain is one of the largest publicly traded crypto miners with assets in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland.
  • As expected, HIVE closed out calendar 2022 on a whimper with the crash in digital currency prices and a huge write-off in mining equipment.
  • Looking forward, HIVE is hyping up a pivot to use its GPUs in 'AI' applications. I remain skeptical until we see more financial details.

Cryptocurrency mining rigs in a data center

luza studios

Where to begin? In November, I penned an article suggesting that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) could potentially be mining bitcoin at a negative margin. I was also cautious because HIVE had continued to invest heavily

HIVE financial summary

Figure 1 - HIVE financial summary (HIVE Q3/23 MD&A)

HIVE has lost money since IPO

Figure 2 - HIVE has lost money since IPO (Author created with data from tikr.com)

Bitcoin prices and difficulty have climbed since end of 2022

Figure 3 - Bitcoin prices and difficulty have climbed since end of 2022 (blockchain.com)

HIVE has $4.6 million in disputed VAT tax receviables

Figure 4 - HIVE has $4.6 million in disputed VAT tax receivables (HIVE Q3/23 Financial Statements)

HIVE is an extremely volatile stock

Figure 5 - HIVE is an extremely volatile stock (stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
2.39K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.