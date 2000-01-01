Erste Group Bank: Unfulfilled Eastern Promises

Mar. 01, 2023 6:44 AM ETErste Group Bank AG (EBKDY), EBKOFBWAGF
Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
98 Followers

Summary

  • Erste Group Bank reported strong results for 2022.
  • Guidance for 2023 was cautious but optimistic.
  • Nevertheless, it is unlikely that shares will be able to break out of a trading range between 15 and 40 euros, where they have been stuck for more than a decade.
  • New investors should wait for a better entry point as shares currently trade at the upper end of that range.

Erste Bank in Vienna, Austria

J2R/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate this is almost equivalent to USD.)

Thesis

Erste Group Bank (OTCPK:EBKDY) (OTCPK:EBKOF) is a quality European bank with

Erste Bank Group CEE markets

Erste Bank Group CEE markets (Source: Erste Bank)

Erste Bank Group stock price 2000-2023

Erste Bank Group stock price 2000-2023 (Source: Wiener Boerse)

Erste Bank Group risk cost 2018-2022

Erste Bank Group risk cost 2018-2022 (Source: Erste Bank)

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
98 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and Fintech and I am a private part-time investor. I like to do my own research and enjoy writing. I am from Austria and my focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU. IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.