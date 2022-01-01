Setback At Smith Micro Software

Mar. 01, 2023 6:48 AM ETSmith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI)4 Comments
Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
Marketplace

Summary

  • With Verizon not signing a new contract the upside for Smith has decreased and the risks have increased, but it's not necessarily the end of the world.
  • The other (better, as based on the new SP7.0 platform) contracts with TMUS and T are safe for years.
  • When TMUS and T start marketing, the company can still get to $1 EPS in a couple of years.
  • It is a very surprising development as the switching costs for carriers are very high, they are normally loath to do this. Yet this is exactly what Verizon intends to do.
  • It remains to be seen how successful Verizon will be in switching apps.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at SHU Growth Portfolio. Learn More »

Restaurant customers download menu

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

After a long wait things finally looked very positive for shareholders of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) a software supplier to the carrier industry.

The company had made huge investments which were mostly done with none

Sprint ramp

SMSI IR presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

SMSI Chart

FinViz

If you are interested in similarly small, high-growth potential stocks you could join us at our marketplace service SHU Growth Portfolio, where we maintain a portfolio and a watchlist of similar stocks.

We add real-time buy and sell signals on these, as well as other trading opportunities which we provide in our active chat community. We look at companies with a defensible competitive advantage and the opportunity and/or business models which have the potential to generate considerable operational leverage.

This article was written by

Shareholders Unite profile picture
Shareholders Unite
18.6K Followers
Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape

I'm a retired academic with three decades of experience in the financial markets.

Providing a marketplace service Shareholdersunite Portfolio

Finding the next Roku while navigating the high-risk, high reward landscape.

Looking to find small companies with multi-bagger potential whilst mitigating the risks through a portfolio approach.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMSI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.