What's Resolute Forest Products' CVR Worth?

Summary

  • After regulatory approvals, RFP should be acquired within the next 2 weeks.
  • The cash consideration is $20.50, but the implied value of the CVR may offer upside to investors.
  • Delving into trade policy suggests there could be upside from tariff refunds in the coming years, though it is uncertain.
  • The current actions of the U.S. in obstructing WTO appointments do not suggest a resolution is imminent so this may be a longer-term investment.
Forest industry timber wood harvesting Finland

alexsl

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) should be acquired in "early March" for a cash consideration of $20.50/share and a Contingent Value Right (CVR) linked to potential repayment of U.S./Canadian softwood tariffs. Below is the recent update from the company in an

Value-oriented ideas and special situations, generally mid/small cap. Also, orphaned and unfashionable investment ideas, ideally with a catalyst and the prospect of asymmetric upside/downside payoffs. Contrarian tendencies. To some extent I'll go anywhere if it's cheap and I'm more influenced by momentum and quality than I used to be.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RFP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Investing involves risk of total loss. Author's opinion only. CVRs can be illiquid and non-tradable and subject to unique risks. Write-up may contain inaccuracies or omissions and will not be updated. Author's holdings may change without notice. Seek professional investing and tax advice before investing decisions.

