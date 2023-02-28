IUSB Is Too Correlated To Equity Markets

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Marketplace

Summary

  • The high duration of IUSB means that in a time of changing rates, IUSB will trade together with equity markets which have downside on higher rates.
  • Fixed income is supposed to provide some protection in normal markets, but IUSB doesn't accomplish this.
  • Moreover, we expect that the Fed will be heavy-handed in dealing with inflation due to their concerns about wage-price spiral risks not being assuaged with current inflationary easing.
  • IUSB is not the right pick for the current environment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is a broad ETF that follows various credit instruments of different risk in a representative basket of the US bond market. The issue here is still duration, and with

IUSB price

IUSB Price (Seeking Alpha)

permitting rates us

Number of Permits Issues in the US (Investing.com)

Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
3.53K Followers
Author of The Value Lab
A long-only voice with eclipsing growth through 2020 and 2022 bear markets.

Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.

DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.

DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.