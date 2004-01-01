Advance Auto Parts: Undervalued With A Good Margin Of Safety

Mar. 01, 2023 7:26 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)
Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
511 Followers

Summary

  • The company recently announced their latest earnings report, which exceeded expectations for both revenue and profit.
  • Despite current economic uncertainty, Advance Auto Parts remains optimistic about its future growth prospects and expects to see further improvements in inventory availability throughout 2023.
  • The company appears undervalued based on earnings and stock chart.
  • The combination of dividend payments and share buybacks is expected to contribute 8.67% per year in capital gains, and with low single-digit organic growth on top, low double-digit intrinsic growth is likely going forward.

Target board inside of magnifier glass for focus business objective on blue background and copy space.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) just announced their latest earnings report, which surpassed expectations for both revenue and profit. The company cited successful efforts in managing inventory and pricing as key factors behind

Stock chart of AAP with its 15- and average P/E

Fastgraphs.com

Stock chart of AAP with its 50- month moving average

Tradingview.com

This article was written by

Daniel Petersen profile picture
Daniel Petersen
511 Followers
Just sharing my thoughts. I love analysing companies and thought I would share my thoughts. Be sure to leave constructive feedback if you have any. Trust in your analysis and remember that value is often found when going against the crowd.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.