Summary

  • Baytex Energy will acquire Eagle Ford acreage that it controls.
  • The current Eagle Ford acreage is operated by Marathon.
  • Acquisition prices have declined quite a bit since the original Eagle Ford acquisition.
  • The combined companies will have enough light oil production to financially safely develop the heavy oil Clearwater leases.
  • The average asset level breakeven cost drops dramatically.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

(Note: This article appeared in the newsletter on February 28, 2023.)

This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSX:BTE:CA) entered the Eagle Ford back in 2014

Baytex Energy Pro Forma Combined Company Financial And Operational Summary

Baytex Energy Pro Forma Combined Company Financial And Operational Summary (Baytex Energy Ranger Oil Acquisition Proposal February 28, 2023)

Baytex Energy Rationale For Merger With Ranger OIl

Baytex Energy Rationale For Merger With Ranger OIl (Baytex Energy Merger Presentation February 2023)

Baytex Energy Clearwater Profitability And Performance Presentation

Baytex Energy Clearwater Profitability And Performance Presentation (Baytex Energy March 2023 Corporate Presentation)

Baytex Energy Current Eagle Ford Holdings Profitability and Performance Summary

Baytex Energy Current Eagle Ford Holdings Profitability and Performance Summary (Baytex Energy March 2023 Corporate Presentation)

