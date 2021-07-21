Cytek Biosciences: A Lot To Be Done

Mar. 01, 2023 8:30 AM ETCytek Biosciences, Inc. (CTKB)
Summary

  • Yesterday Cytek Biosciences reported financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.
  • While Cytek has growth potential, the company is facing operational inefficiencies that need to be addressed to improve profitability.
  • Additionally, the company's current valuation, while with price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples at their historically lower bounds, seems too high compared to the industry's norms.
  • So I rate CTKB stock as a Hold - the TAM is huge and promising, but a lot should be done on the management side to make it a Buy.
Стволовых клеток эмбрионов

dra_schwartz/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

On July 21, 2021, I authored an article on Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in anticipation of the company's initial public offering on the NASDAQ exchange. Notably, this was the first research article on CTKB published

Cytek Biosciences Overview

Credit Suisse Conference Terranea Resort [November 2022]

Cytek Biosciences regions

Credit Suisse Conference Terranea Resort [November 2022]

Cytek Biosciences FSP Platform

Credit Suisse Conference Terranea Resort [November 2022]

CTKB stock valuation
Data by YCharts

CTKB valuation vs peers

Author's calculations, based on SA data

