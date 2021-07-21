dra_schwartz/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

On July 21, 2021, I authored an article on Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) in anticipation of the company's initial public offering on the NASDAQ exchange. Notably, this was the first research article on CTKB published on Seeking Alpha. At that time, I recommended that investors participate in the offering. The stock price subsequently surged almost 50% to reach its peak in September 2021, just before the steep decline experienced by many fast-growing and overvalued companies, including CTKB.

Since my initial publication, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has decreased by 8.33%, and CTKB, which had an IPO price of $18, has fallen to $10.3 per share as of today. Consequently, the question arises as to whether or not it is prudent to invest in CTKB after such a substantial decline, or if it remains grossly overvalued and therefore not worth the risk. In this article, I endeavor to provide an answer to this question.

About Cytek Biosciences

Founded more than 20 years ago in California, Cytek Biosciences is a company that provides tools and solutions for cell analysis in biomedical research and clinical applications. The company's products include flow cytometers and cell sorters, reagents and kits for identifying cells of interest, automated plate loaders, and data analysis software.

Credit Suisse Conference Terranea Resort [November 2022]

The company serves pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and clinical research institutions, and sells its products worldwide through direct sales and support teams, as well as distributors and sales representatives.

Academic and government institutions account for 42% of total revenue, while distributors and CROs account for the remaining 58%. CTKB's revenue is distributed across different regions, with the U.S. accounting for 59%, EMEA 24%, and APAC 17%.

Credit Suisse Conference Terranea Resort [November 2022]

Cytek Biosciences Q4 & FY22 financials

Yesterday the company reported financial results for the 4th quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. In short, Cytek had a strong FY2022, with total revenue of $164.0 million, up 28% from FY2021. Q4 revenue was $48.3 million, up 24% YoY. The company also saw net income of $2.5 million for the year and $3.7 million for the fourth quarter, with adjusted EBITDA of $21.2 million for the year and $6.6 million for the quarter. The company's installed base grew to 1,670 instruments, with 169 new instruments placed in the 4th quarter and 560 for the full of 2022. In addition, CTKB acquired the Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business from Luminex Corporation and entered a strategic partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories to expand reagent capabilities. These moves are in line with Cytek's goal of building out its applications-driven reagents business.

The recent achievements mentioned above have enabled the company's management to establish more ambitious objectives for their business expansion in 2023:

Cytek Biosciences expects full year 2023 revenue in the range of $225 million to $235 million vs. $214.66M consensus, representing growth of 37% to 43% over full year 2022. This includes approximately $20 million of revenue contribution from the acquisition of Luminex's Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business, which closed on February 28, 2023. Source: SA News [emphasis added by the author]

By the end of 2023, I expect the company to continue shifting its focus to Services revenue: in 2022, the share of this revenue segment was 9.41%, compared to only 6.6% a year earlier. At the same time, the direct costs of this segment [COGS] are not growing as fast as those of the Product segment - providing a service is almost always a more marginal business than producing something. As a result, Cytek will most likely see gross margin expansion by the end of 2023, which sounds great in light of the 40% year-over-year revenue growth guidance [mid-range].

But the management needs to figure out how to cut operating costs in the next quarters.

I am confused about a couple of things that management needs to work on going forward. First, everything below gross profit looks rather poor. As the company grows and new acquisitions are made, operating expenses [OPEX] are increasing faster than the business is developing, leading to pretty deplorable operational results:

Income from operations [EBIT] in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million compared to income of $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 [-92% YoY]. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.7 million compared to a loss of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 [thanks to interest income]. Source: From CTKB's press release [emphasis & notes added by the author]

The second moment that follows the first is capital dilution. The self-generated cash is not enough to make ends meet, so you have to a) pay employees more options by increasing SBC, and b) issue more shares. As a result, the number of shares outstanding rose from 81.5 million to 138.5 million during the year - up about 70% year-on-year [based on 8-K filing].

In my view, management's commitment to cutting operating expenses is a key aspect of financial management during the challenging macroeconomic times we're going through today. CTKB executives are doing the right thing by expanding their presence in different markets - just look at the resulting opportunities for addressable markets:

Credit Suisse Conference Terranea Resort [November 2022]

However, I do not see the same level of responsible cost management attitude in their current operations, as was evident in their S-1 filing back in 2021. The upcoming quarter, Q1 2023, will be crucial to keep an eye on because the previous quarter, Q4 2022, did not offer a definite indication of the company's positive performance in this regard.

CTKB Stock Valuation

Currently, Cytek's market capitalization is around $1.4 billion. Looking at the company's valuation multiple, its price-to-sales forward multiple is approximately 6.5x, while its price-to-earnings forward multiple is about 40x - both are at the lower bounds of their historical values:

Data by YCharts

The current valuation makes me even more skeptical about what I described above in the financial analysis section. How critical should an incremental $20 million be to a $1.4 billion company's annual revenue from a recently acquired $46.5 million business? In other words, the company's return on invested capital [in Luminex's Flow Cytometry and Imaging Business] will most likely be insufficient by the end of 2023, yielding only less than 1.5% of Cytek's market cap revenue, based on the management's guidance.

Even in terms of TTM revenue growth, which is double the median [29% vs. 12%], CTKB is still above average in its valuation when we compare it to its closest peers [by market cap] in the Life Sciences Tools and Services industry.

Author's calculations, based on SA data

Summary Thesis

It appears to me that while Cytek has growth potential, the company is facing operational inefficiencies that need to be addressed to improve profitability. Additionally, the company's current valuation, while with price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples at their historically lower bounds, seems too high compared to the industry's norms.

So I rate the stock as a Hold - the TAM is huge and promising, but a lot should be done on the management side to make it a Buy.