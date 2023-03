jetcityimage

Tesla ( TSLA Investor Day preview : Are cheaper electric vehicles part of the master plan? General Motors ( GM cuts jobs despite pledges to the contrary. FTX's ( FTT-USD ) Singh to plead guilty to fraud charges; SEC, CFTC file separate complaints (update).