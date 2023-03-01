Doubt Chinese Data, But Its Stronger-Than-Expected PMI Lifts Risk Assets

Summary

  • Asia-Pacific equities jumped, led by the 4.2% rally in Hong Kong and a 5% surge in the index that tracks mainland shares.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is posting a small gain, and US index futures are trading higher.
  • The dollar is broadly lower. The New Zealand dollar is leading the charge with a 1% gain, followed by the euro, which is up around 0.75% near $1.0665.
  • Sterling is little changed and at the bottom of the G10 performers today.
  • The Mexican peso rose to new five-year highs, and the Chinese yuan is posting its largest gain of the year.

Overview

Many investors may be skeptical of the accuracy of Chinese data, but its stronger-than-expected February PMI animated the animal spirits and bolstered risk-taking appetites. Asia-Pacific equities jumped, led by the 4.2% rally in Hong Kong and a 5% surge in the

