Accor: A European Hospitality Giant With A Promising Potential

Mar. 01, 2023 8:37 AM ETAccor SA (ACRFF)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
810 Followers

Summary

  • Accor SA showed a solid rebound with its substantial revenue growth and margin expansion.
  • The impeccable financial positioning is one of its cornerstones.
  • Travel rebound may persist, but the growth rate is relatively flatter.
  • The stock price appears undervalued for a large company.

Business people checking-in at hotel reception desk

LeoPatrizi

Accor SA (OTCPK:ACRFF) still reigns in the global hospitality market. This French multinational company owns and franchises hotels, resorts, and vacation properties. With that, it remains the largest hospitality company in Europe and the sixth largest worldwide. Despite its size, it was not exempt from

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch)

Flight Volumes In Europe

Flight Volumes In Europe (European Travel Commission)

Global Hotel Performance

Global Hotel Performance (European Travel Commission)

RevPAR

RevPAR (Accor SA 4Q Release)

RevPAR

RevPAR (Accor SA 4Q Release)

Market Share

Market Share (MarketWatch)

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Net Income Margin

Net Income Margin (MarketWatch)

Net Income Margin

Net Income Margin (MarketWatch)

Net Income Margin

Net Income Margin (MarketWatch)

CPI

CPI (European Travel Commission)

Travel Spending 2023

Travel Spending 2023 (CNBC)

Leisure Travel 2023

Leisure Travel 2023 (YouGov)

Europe Share Of American Long Haul Market

Europe Share Of American Long Haul Market (European Travel Commission)

Visitor Growth Forecast

Visitor Growth Forecast (European Travel Commission)

Travel Growth Long Haul

Travel Growth Long Haul (European Travel Commission)

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings

Cash And Equivalents And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx

Cash Flow From Operations And CapEx (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
810 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.