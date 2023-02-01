Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) continues to defy expectations thanks to very high pulp prices despite expected pressures. Supply is the main determinant of the price situation in pulp, and issues still remain, especially with the lockdowns in China having ended recently. There could still be problems with the Chinese reopening, but for the most part it is sensible to expect the cycle to come to an end as supply becomes more normalized, even though it is likely to come down less dramatically than it rose.
The price of pulp continued to rise even in Q4, which for most businesses came with some sort of slowdown. Prices have come off the highs towards the end of 2022, but they remain high even as of January figures. There are several reasons for the high 2022 prices, and several reasons why prices should come down in 2023 but probably quite slowly. 2024 and onwards is more concerning as new supply comes online.
The results were phenomenal as a consequence:
Cash costs were up almost 25%, but a ~35% increase in pulp price led to the EBITDA growth we see, as volumes were actually very flat.
Prices have come off slightly from highs, but not by much as of January 2023.
We do expect prices to eventually fall, consistent with the market's commodity multiple view on the company.
There are mitigating factors. Costs have come up for producers, and this means that they'll resist calls to pull down prices of pulp. However, this is only because lower prices actually threaten margins, and this isn't great.
While Suzano's multiple at a 2.4x FWD PE correctly reflects cyclicality in principle, the value appears very low. Suzano's assets are some of the lowest cost in the industry, and when the half-complete Cerrado projects is fully finished, the costs will continue to average down. Moreover, the conditions over the next year or two remain quite favourable, and the multiple isn't likely to rise on falling earnings by too much in that time. Payback periods are very low and achievable here.
However, we think the Lula win in Brazil poses a problem for the industry due to the issue around deforestation. A political discount is likely being placed on Suzano. Moreover, their deleveraging has stopped due to CAPEX on the Cerrado project, which was a great reason to invest in them before. Suzano claims its plantations are green but it's not for us to say or speculate how much the government will heed this. Negatives from regulators could come in even if not aimed at Suzano specifically, even if it is limits on timber harvest volumes and changes in deforestations thresholds.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
